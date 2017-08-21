Hot Topics

    Bud Dupree’s Non-Participation Awaiting Explanation

    By Matthew Marczi August 21, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Pardon my Latin, but where in the hell was Bud Dupree, and why was he not on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers last evening? There were no indications prior to the game that he was not expected to play…so, why did he not play?

    The Steelers are counting on the third-year outside linebacker to have a big season for the defense this year, which is something that has been talked about numerous times from all parties, including virtually every member of the defensive coaching staff, Dupree himself, and all of us here as well—such that the latter means anything.

    Following every game, Steelers reporter Bob Labriola writes an article summarizing the game in the form of two categories: what went right, and what went wrong. Seemingly, something went wrong when it comes to Dupree before he ever even got on the field. But on the flipside, something went quite right for his replacement, Anthony Chickillo, though that is a subject for another article.

    Frankly, to the best of my knowledge, we don’t even know what is wrong with Dupree at the moment. Revisiting Alex Kozora’s training camp diaries, the first issue crept up on day six of training camp when he was held out of three team sessions for undisclosed reasons. Alex did not report noticing him looking any worse for wear on the sideline at the time.

    He missed the next three practices after that before returning for day 10, seemingly a full participant. He was seemingly a full or at least partial participant for the next two days, but then returned to sitting out practices for the 13th session, Alex again conceding that he doesn’t know why. But he returned for the final couple of practices, and yet did not play.


    So it is unknown why. Even the beat writers covering the team noted on social media while the starters were being announced that it was Chickillo, not Dupree, whose name was called, indicating that this was a surprise to them.

    Obviously, this whole situation lends itself to speculation. Could there possibly be a disciplinary issue involved for the reason behind his not playing? He was, at least, in a jersey at one point, because the Steelers’ official Twitter profile shared an image of him swapping his for Vic Beasley’s after the game.

    In one instance during the broadcast I noticed him on the sidelines, dressed, and he was clearly wearing shoulder pads. I did notice those who did not practice at all (Golson, Adams, Mitchell) not dressed, while others who partially participated (Sutton, Jones) also dressed.

    Much is expected of Dupree this season, and we have seen very little up to this point. Hopefully that changes on Saturday. Presumably if he were healthy enough to have game pants on last night, then he should be good to go by then.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      Yes it doesn’t make much sense. You’d think if it was disciplinary it would only occur the one time. A physical problem makes more sense with the repeated absences from actual play/practice. But you’d think Tomlin would at least mention it. I imagine they’re will be a very direct question about Dupree in his next media conference and maybe we’ll gain some understanding.

    • Taylor Williams

      He’s in the Doghouse of Tomlin

    • nutty32

      At least with Bell & Blount, MT seemed to indicate that playing in preseason games was a form of punishment or at least being held out was not. Has to be medical or personal?

    • Adam Pristas

      Hope it’s not a “banned substance” with a suspension looming from Goodell. But would make sense as to why they are giving Chic a ton of reps. Chic looked great last night.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Alex indicated he did not know what the injury was, but did note that Dupree was on the side with a wrapped leg at least once in his recaps. I think the injury was unknown, but he was dealing with a lingering issue. Dupree only returned to practice a day or so ago. With a guy like him, you don’t need to see the reps and with only 1 day back from practice, you gain little by playing him and gain by not playing him – more reps for your young guys and no chance of injury. Not sure what the fuss is about. I think everyone (coaches and fans both) wanted to see “Dillo” Chickillo and Watt needs the reps. I’d probably keep him on the sideline too.

    • Michael Conrad

      I was thinking that and hoping it was not . I noticed a little trend in the league. Players willing to take a four game suspension in order to get NFL strong.

    • Adam Pristas

      Really changes the meaning of “Rotational Players”, doesn’t it?