Dulac: Steelers Think Bryant Return Could Happen This Week

Will Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant finally be allowed to practice soon? According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the thinking is that Bryant will be cleared to return to practice this week, per a team source.

#Steelers thinking Martavis Bryant will be cleared to return this week, per team source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 6, 2017

Bryant remains sidelined for unknown reasons related to his conditional reinstatement. Many speculate it could be related to him failing to secure a clinical resource in Pittsburgh, for whatever it’s worth. In the meantime, the wide receiver is only allowed to work on the side during practices.





On Friday, Steelers team president Art Rooney II said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, “hopefully it will be any day now” when it comes to Bryant being allowed to start practicing in training camp.

Should Bryant ultimately be allowed to return to practice this week, perhaps thers a chance he’ll play a little in the Steelers Friday preseason opener against the New York Giants.