Film Room: Joe Haden’s 2016 Pass Breakups & Interceptions

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden to a three-year contract on Wednesday and while we have quite a few breakdowns of the new defensive back on the way, I thought we should start off with some of his positive plays from last season.

Groin injury and all, Haden played in 13 regular season games for the Browns last season and he registered 11 total pass breakups that included three interceptions. All three of those interceptions, along with three of his other pass breakups, curiously came in the Browns two games against the Baltimore Ravens.

Below is a video of all 11 pass breakups that Haden registered last season and each play includes two different views from the all-22 tape. Below the video, you’ll see the play-by-play data in chronological order and that includes the quarterback who threw the pass as well as the intended target.

Look closely at the coverages that Haden plays and you’ll notice he plays quite a bit of press and that will likely make quite a few of you happy. Take a good look at when Haden does and doesn’t have safety help as well.

This is obviously a cutup of Haden's highlights from last season, but even so, he shows great instincts, solid ball-tracking and the ability to break on the football while it's in the air. Not bad for a player battling through a groin injury.





We will have more on Haden in the coming days.

OPPONENT QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY Eagles 4 7:42 2 5 50 Wentz pass incomplete SR intended for Matthews (defended by Haden) Ravens 1 6:10 2 6 RAV 29 Flacco pass incomplete SR intended for Smith is intercepted by Haden Ravens 2 2:51 2 5 RAV 30 Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Perriman (defended by Haden) Ravens 2 0:42 1 10 RAV 39 Flacco pass incomplete SR intended for Smith (defended by Haden) Ravens 3 7:42 1 10 CLE 29 Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Perriman is intercepted by Haden Jets 1 0:50 2 11 NYJ 24 Fitzpatrick pass incomplete DR intended for Marshall (defended by Haden) Jets 4 6:52 2 11 CLE 46 Fitzpatrick pass incomplete DL intended for Marshall (defended by Haden) Ravens 1 12:34 3 6 RAV 31 Flacco pass incomplete DM intended for Aiken (defended by Haden) Ravens 3 6:49 2 11 CLE 15 Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Dixon is intercepted by Haden Giants 1 5:08 2 6 NYG 46 Manning pass incomplete DR intended for Beckham (defended by Haden) Steelers 5 4:37 1 10 CLE 40 Jones pass incomplete SR intended for Ayers (defended by Haden)