Hot Topics

    Film Room: Joe Haden’s 2016 Pass Breakups & Interceptions

    By Dave Bryan August 30, 2017 at 06:12 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden to a three-year contract on Wednesday and while we have quite a few breakdowns of the new defensive back on the way, I thought we should start off with some of his positive plays from last season.

    Groin injury and all, Haden played in 13 regular season games for the Browns last season and he registered 11 total pass breakups that included three interceptions. All three of those interceptions, along with three of his other pass breakups, curiously came in the Browns two games against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Below is a video of all 11 pass breakups that Haden registered last season and each play includes two different views from the all-22 tape. Below the video, you’ll see the play-by-play data in chronological order and that includes the quarterback who threw the pass as well as the intended target.

    Look closely at the coverages that Haden plays and you’ll notice he plays quite a bit of press and that will likely make quite a few of you happy. Take a good look at when Haden does and doesn’t have safety help as well.

    This is obviously a cutup of Haden’s highlights from last season, but even so, he shows great instincts, solid ball-tracking and the ability to break on the football while it’s in the air. Not bad for a player battling through a groin injury.


    We will have more on Haden in the coming days.

    OPPONENTQRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAY
    Eagles47:422550Wentz pass incomplete SR intended for Matthews (defended by Haden)
    Ravens16:1026RAV 29Flacco pass incomplete SR intended for Smith is intercepted by Haden
    Ravens22:5125RAV 30Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Perriman (defended by Haden)
    Ravens20:42110RAV 39Flacco pass incomplete SR intended for Smith (defended by Haden)
    Ravens37:42110CLE 29Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Perriman is intercepted by Haden
    Jets10:50211NYJ 24Fitzpatrick pass incomplete DR intended for Marshall (defended by Haden)
    Jets46:52211CLE 46Fitzpatrick pass incomplete DL intended for Marshall (defended by Haden)
    Ravens112:3436RAV 31Flacco pass incomplete DM intended for Aiken (defended by Haden)
    Ravens36:49211CLE 15Flacco pass incomplete DR intended for Dixon is intercepted by Haden
    Giants15:0826NYG 46Manning pass incomplete DR intended for Beckham (defended by Haden)
    Steelers54:37110CLE 40Jones pass incomplete SR intended for Ayers (defended by Haden)

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Milliken Steeler

      He likes picking off, throw it up Joe. lol Perfect.

    • KiJana Haney

      worth the money for me. Steelers just became a world champ in my opinion

    • I.P. Freeley

      He was smoked in a couple of those, bad throws allowed him to make the play. We’re all good as long as we don’t have to play Brady again.

    • nutty32

      Great stuff as usual. He looks like our best cover corner, already. Maybe, I’m mis-remembering, but think he did all of that while battling lingering leg injuries?

    • Jacob

      So maybe his groin injury limited his speed some last year.

      Now the question is.. how did he look in preseason this year? Has he still lost a step or more?

    • Jacob

      He’s still a decent zone corner. PFF says, “Last season, Haden was targeted 30 times in zone coverage, allowed 15 receptions, logged all three of his interceptions, and allowed a passer rating of just 63.5, the 13th best mark among 73 corners with at least 25 targets in zone coverage.”

      He also had a better zone grade last year than any Steelers CB on the roster.