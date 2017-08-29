Hot Topics

    Film Room: Vance McDonald Brings Consistency, Vertical Threat Steelers Need

    By Alex Kozora August 29, 2017 at 03:38 pm


    Welcome to Pittsburgh, Vance McDonald. The Steelers shook up their roster by acquiring the tight end from San Francisco, a move that was necessitated by how underwhelming the current group has been. McDonald is not the athlete Ladarius Green was or the top-notch blocker Heath Miller was but a well-rounded player who will improve in areas the team needs the most.

    Which are:

    1. Red zone threat
    2. Combative catches
    3. Run After Catch

    We’ll go through each one of those points, and some others, today.

    Red Zone Threat


    It’s no secret the Steelers tight end group wasn’t the most athletic post-Green’s release. For them to be successful means they have to make an impact in the red zone, an area where the team was poor last year (also no secret).

    Five of McDonald’s seven career touchdowns have come in the red zone. Let’s look at them. Two years ago against Seattle. McDonald split out to the bottom. Nod route down the seam, stemming to the outside to freeze the corner before bending his route back in. Pass on the money, McDonald makes the catch, and runs through Earl Thomas for the score.

    Or last year against the New England Patriots. Good burst away from a good safety in Devin McCourty. Pass is thrown behind, giving McCourty a chance to make a play on the ball. But McDonald reaches back for the ball and hauls it in, completing the catch as he went to the ground.

    Combative Catches

    An area Jesse James has particularly struggled in, though that and red zone effectiveness and sort of part and parcel. McDonald does well to avoid contact down the seam, surrounded by three defenders, making a sliding catch for a big gain. Tough grab but McDonald does it perfectly.

    This is one of my favorite of his. Corner route to the right sideline. Throw again off-line, thrown behind, but McDonald adjusts, leaps, and hauls in the pass with the safety closing in over the top. Play a tight end has to make to beat Cover 2.

     

    Run After Catch

    Before he’s even put on his uniform, McDonald is the best run after catch (RAC) threat on the team. Impressive in the open field. 65 yard touchdown off about a 10 yard completion on a drag.

    Or this 75 yard touchdown, getting help from a nice crack block on Luke Kuechly but still, out-running everyone. Jesse James sure as heck isn’t doing this.

    Blocking

    McDonald was regarded as a top notch blocker. I watched most designed run plays from last season and don’t think he was quite on that level. Has good size and length (34+ inch arms) that helps a lot. Has trouble sticking on contact when climbing to the second level, has to do a better job of staying square, but he does a nice job here, pulling around to work to the MIKE linebacker, giving the back the edge (McDonald is #89).

    And here, washing the linebacker out of his gap to let Carlos Hyde run off his hip.

    One area he wasn’t asked to be used in was pass protection. Certainly something he’ll have to do in Pittsburgh, though I think he has the tools to succeed.

    Bottom line, he’s a good-enough blocker. About on the same level as Jesse James.

    Hands

    I could only find one clear-cut drop when I went through last year’s games, though I definitely could’ve missed it. Here’s the one I found.

    But in what I did see, I didn’t get the sense his hands were that bad. Not nearly as bad as some made it out to be.

    Flexibility

    McDonald has been used all over the 49ers’ offense. On-ball, off-ball, split out, and in the backfield. In 2015, the 49ers ran a lot of plays out of their diamond formation, pistol with two sidecars.

    Usage

    His flexibility opens up the door to be used all over the Steelers’ offense. One area I hoped to see Ladarius Green used in after signing was on slot fades. Split the tight end out, get him on either a linebacker or cornerback, and use the size or speed advantage to your benefit. Haley likes the concept but hasn’t had the right weapon for it, especially after not having Martavis Bryant last year.

    The other benefit is being able to go empty out of 22/13 personnel. Something else Haley did last year but when your receivers are Nix, James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble, it’s not very effective. Having McDonald out there gives comfort in 12 personnel, it’s a less run-exclusive grouping, and when you want to throw in the wrinkle of emptying it out, Ben Roethlisberger will have some options. McDonald is a guy who can win one-on-one.

    Scouting Report

    Passing Game: Better athlete than expected…run after catch threat with build-up speed in the open field…adjusts to the ball well and can make tough, combative catches…willing to go over the middle and absorb a shot…shows above average burst at the top of his route, ability to separate…size can make him tough to break down….red zone and seam threat…shows nuance as a route runner who an sell his route…will suffer the occasionally ugly drop…not an elite athlete

    Run Game: Size and length make him an asset…plays with good pad level and strength…keeps lower half moving and a good blocker with leverage…desire to block…needs to do better job staying square, especially when moving to second level on base blocks…falls off too quickly/easily…hasn’t been asked to pass protect

    Bottom Line

    Hard not to like this deal. Yes, the team could have used an upgrade at corner. But at least there’s heavy competition there. That didn’t exist at tight end. And tight end, frankly, was even more underwhelming. Expect McDonald to have a prominent role in the offense and seems poised to become the starter sooner than later. Didn’t give up much and even if this is a one-year rental, it’s a smart “risk” to take. Definitely needed.

     

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CP72

      This is why I love this site. A complete breakdown 4 hours after this trade.

      I whole heartily agree with Alex’s breakdown. You can put him in different spots to confuse the defense. He has flexibility. You can also have him on the field on run and pass plays. This way you are not tipping your hand.

      Roll safeties over AB and Martavis. We like our chances with McDonald vs your linebacker!!

      I wasn’t the biggest fan of the Ladaruis Green signing because of his injury background. This is my only concern with Vance.

    • hdogg48

      Well done Alex.

      You give new meaning to the term “bringing us up to speed”.

    • Paddy

      They are a better team now.

    • stan

      McDonald’s athleticism is definitely elite. He had a 93rd percentile sparq score in the draft and that alone got him into the second round. He ran a 4.69 at 270 pounds, had 31 reps, 33.5 vertical, 119 inch broad jump, 7.08 3 cone drill, 4.53 20 yard shuttle, 11.73 50 yard shuttle. AND he has long arms as you’ve noted. On the hoof, that’s as good as you’re going to find for a tight end.

    • CP72

      This is a good point. Jesse is tall, but he’s not big. There’s a difference. Vance is a big, strong guy that can be a red zone target. I’m tired of kicking field goals.

    • Justin

      Fantastic post. I’ve been a Vance McDonald fan.. now even more so!

    • Nathanael Dory

      I agree. But ivs watch some 49ers games and his bad drops were crucial( drop easy TDs). Still like the trade tho.

    • Jacob

      He does have more drops than you reported. It’s actually a real issue with him

    • Alan Tman

      Stan I liked this guy in the draft, but now between you, and Alex I’m really excited.

    • Alan Tman

      QB should make a difference, so I will forget everything that has happened in the past.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He plays press man funny….

    • WARisHELL

      TE was the biggest weakness. No longer. I think it’s safe to say this offense is without weakness all together. No excuses.

    • stan

      Yeah that’s the knock on him. He isn’t as good as you’d think based on the measurables and the work ethic. A 6’4 270 pound tight end *should* be an elite blocker, but he really isn’t, and then there are the hands. He also didn’t really put up the numbers you’d expect from an athlete like that at a mid-major in college.

      I think what we’ve got here is an above-average starter that you shouldn’t count on for the key 3rd and 4 but who will make you a handful of “wow” plays during the season.

    • nutty32

      He’s had the “drops” label since college. Which is strange, since he was a converted WR playing TE off line/spread all through college. Also, strange that he’s always been known as a good blocker.

    • CP72

      Exactly. What is Gronk if he played with Kaepernik instead of Brady.

      I’m not saying he’s Gronk before everyone freaks out. Just saying who’s throwing them the ball is important. That’s why Matt Stafford gets 27 million per season.

    • T3xassteelers

      LOVE the trade. I was in class when the news broke and luckily remembered I was in class haha.

    • Good analysis Alex, thanks for getting us this write so quickly!

    • Lee Foo Young

      We basically got him for nothing (other than his salary) so his pedigree is worth a look see. I am cautiously optimistic.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I agree, not sure why some on the other post were down on this trade. Unless, I’m missing something, he basically gives us a quality pass-catching tight end. I’m not expecting Kelce/Reed/Gronkowski level production, but if he can just be a legit weapon that takes advantage of mismatches created by the rest of the offense, he’ll be worth it.

    • Jason

      Why couldn’t we have just traded a 4th for an elite press man corner? That was sarcasm but there are fans out there saying that very thing and being serious. Lol at how clueless some people can be.

    • nutty32

      Yeah, just amazing. Alex definitely has better resources than 2 old VCR’s and game cassettes.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I kind of agree. I don’t know that this upgrades us to a “strength” at TE, but it’s not a weakness anymore.

    • stan

      The salary really isn’t all that bad either. Wouldn’t you rather have him than Ladarius Green? I would- and he costs a lot less and allows the team to cut him after this year and next without getting hit with the signing bonus cap acceleration.

    • Bryant Eng

      Based on what I saw in these .gifs, I can conclude only one thing – Colin Kaepernick has been frozen out of the league for political reasons LOL! JK JK (but seriously).

    • nutty32

      Ladarius Green was almost an elite level pass catching TE (minus the injuries).

    • John Noh

      The Niners can discount McDonald’s value because they are TE-talent rich. The Steelers are TE-talent bereft. It’s like that old bit Eddie Murphy did about the starving guy and the crackers. When you’re starving, those crackers are going to taste like the best thing you’ve eaten.

      “These are some good crackers. What kind of crackers are these? Saltines?”

    • Nolrog

      Outstanding job guys. Outstanding!

    • Alex Kozora

      I know he’s had more listed. But sometimes they’re subjective. That one I posted is the only clear-cut one I could find. There are probably others.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m sure the Vikings would give up Xavier Rhodes for the opportunity to swap a 4th and 5th round pick.

    • Alex Kozora

      Testing and play are two different things. McDonald is good but no, not elite. Not in that Gronk/Jimmy Graham/Evan Engram category.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, Green was worth a shot, to be honest. The offense was significantly better the few games that he played, and it had a lot to do with his impact as a deep threat. It just didn’t work out injury-wise.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, that’s how I used to watch games. I am probably the last person to buy a VCR. Got one right before college (and right before Game Pass came out).

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks CP!

    • stan

      Sure. McDonald is pretty close as a receiver though, and he’s also much, much, better at blocking.

    • Alex Kozora

      Eddie Murphy raw is the best stand up set ever. Well done, John.

      “These gotta be a Ritz!”

    • Jeff Deeney – Analyst and 49ers media correspondent at Pro Football Focus tweeted a graph 5 hours ago – average drop rate among TEs (2013 -2016) is 7.6% – Vance McDonald’s in the same time frame was more than double at 15.8%. That’s the worst among TEs with at least 75 catchable targets in that time frame.

      His hands can be an issue. Someone show him where AB and the jugs machine are!

    • stan

      From what I’m seeing, his athleticism is most of what he has going for him. You don’t see many tight ends with that kind of speed and quickness at 270#.

    • Jeff Deeney – Analyst and 49ers media correspondent at Pro Football Focus tweeted a graph 5 hours ago – average drop rate among TEs (2013 -2016) is 7.6% – Vance McDonald’s was more than double at 15.8%. That’s the worst among TEs with at least 75 catchable targets in that time frame.

      His hands can be an issue. Someone show him where AB and the jugs machine are!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Great work on short notice, Alex. I hope VM stretches the field. Who goes? XG?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Great job Alex!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      according to san fran fans though he has ike hands.

    • “Delirious” was better than “Raw!”

    • pittsburghjoe

      I bet Bouchette and Dulac get a newsletter from Dave and Alex to help them along.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Great. Sounds like we have a solid CB on the roster now then =-). I knew they would address the position.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Getting him into a much better offense and QB situation will help him a lot. Excited to see him play

    • SteelerSurfer

      Ben wanted a TE, cost was relatively cheap, great addition unless there is some unknown health issue.

    • Brian Miller

      Me too.

    • Boots

      So much better! Gooney googoo!

    • Boots

      All the more reason we should’ve used our 4th rd pick this year on the TE they aren’t trading!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This is probably the closest thing to Heath that we are going to get, folks! Relish it!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Jeff McNeill

      And Richard Pryor live on sunset strip was better than them both.

    • Alex Kozora

      Oh man, you think? I didn’t like Delirious nearly as much.

    • Jaybird

      I guess San Fran doesnt need Macdonald anymore since they drafted Kittle, the guy we should have taken in the 4th.

    • John Pennington

      Now get Jake on the field with him and cut whom ever to make room for both Ben will have a field day with Jake and McDonald on the field at the same time plus the running game will benifit.This is the way to go just think about it.

    • Dan

      I approve of this. Hopefully he fills the gap, because James is as average as average can be, and X didn’t give it to us.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dave Chappelle Killin’ Them Softly is pretty hilarious, but Raw is pretty much tops!

    • Boots

      Don’t let that chauffeur driver near any players!! Lmao

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Just took a few minutes to peruse some 49ers sites to gauge reaction to losing McDonald.
      The good news is that it sounds like the Niners are up to their necks in TEs and so (as we are at WR) were looking to use a surplus of talent to their benefit elsewhere in the lineup. Overall their outlook on him was positive.

      The bad news:
      1. Their comments confirmed Alex’s comments relative to inconsistent hands (SF QBs completed 54% of their passes to him) and
      2. One of the TEs they have that facilitated this move was George Kittle – the guy I wanted us to take instead of Josh Dobbs; SF took Kittle in rd5!! 😑

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s a really good one, too. Top 5 for me. His, Eddie Murphy’s, pretty much anything from Carlin, Louis C.K, and then I’d pick a sleeper. Nate Bargatze’s first album is really strong.

    • Michael

      Ben #7 just pumped his fist in guarded optimism.

    • RickM

      Thanks for the great review Alex. Like the addition. A few extra drops, if they happen, won’t bother me as he definitely seems to pose a greater threat. He does seem to get nicked up a lot. That’s my only worry. But even if he misses several games a year, we’ll be better off than we are now.

    • Steve Johnson

      I think #7 is smiling from ear to ear. It definitely should make the team better. I think they will need it too. I think the Offense ocean again will have to carry the Defense.

    • CP72

      Even if that’s all we “got” I’m totally fine with that.

    • Rob H

      Well, I suppose some could argue last year was an aberration, and not development and growth in that area, but…

      2013-2015: 19.4%
      2016: 8.3%
      I’m gonna go ahead and take a leap of faith and look at it as him working to improve in that area

    • Matthew Marczi

      I think it definitely has the potential to turn it into a strength. I argued the other day that the Steelers have a bunch of number two tight ends, but no starter. Now they have a starter (eventually, I assume) and at least two options that I think offer something in that number two role.

    • Dorian James

      Thanks Alex because I had no clue who this guy was. I feel better about the trade after that break down

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      Thank you for sharing this with us. So many haters out there saying it was a bad pick up. Clearly he is an athletic TE that we need. The YAC is so important because it helps move the chains. Not catch and fall which i seen alot from Jesse. Welcome to Steeler Nation. Excited to see him get some work this week

    • Alex Kozora

      Probably.

    • Hands down!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I rolled my window down, (it was an old limousine) and said, “Hey Baby!” “You got your whole life ahead of you!” “You don’t have to be…”
      Baby: I’M SELLING WEED!!!
      😂😂😂😂😂

    • RickM

      I have him with 10 drops on 91 targets over the last two years, and over the 4 years 15 drops on 118 targets. So yes it’s an issue. But last year’s 4 drops in 45 targets was his best ever, so hopefully he’s securing the ball better with experience.

    • Alisa Bigstaff

      smart move, let’s go Steelers!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Yea, not happening

    • Boots

      All I saw was gun shop, liquor store, liquor store, gun shop…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Where the F are you taking me!!!

    • Petherson Silveira

      This is awesome work, specially on how quick it was. Thank you Alex! You are the best!

    • thomas hmmmm

      One year rental? I have read he was extended 3 years until 2021 at 19.65 million. There is an out in 2018 so it does leave the option. I highly doubt the Steelers drop him after one season unless he is terrible.

    • StillersInThe6

      Not to be a debbie downer, because I think we upgraded our TE position, but what would be considered a “weak” TE position?? If you don’t have a top 15 or 20 TE in the NFL, I’d say that’s weak. I don’t believe he’s proven to be that. In fact, I think the fact SF shipped him to us for very little confirms that fact. This does not negate the fact that I love the trade and potential here for him in our offense.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      All right Debbie (J/K)… 1) I’d say that the hope is that his production has more to do with lack of opportunity than talent. 2) All reports say it was because they had a surplus of talent at the position, and 3) Comparisons aren’t really relevant. He could be the 30th best TE in the league, and as long as he could make plays down the field he would be a help to the offense.