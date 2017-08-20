Hargrave Leaves Steelers 2nd Preseason Game With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers second preseason game is underway and they currently trail the Atlanta Falcons 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Steelers already have one injury that need to be passed along as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has left the contest to be evaluated for a concussion.

Hargrave, the team’s third-round draft pick in 2016, had one tackle earlier in the game. He was replaced in the lineup by L.T. Walton, who has been working as his backup throughout training camp.

I will update Hargrave’s injury later in the day but his return is questionable.

#79 Javon Hargrave is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to today's game is questionable. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 20, 2017

