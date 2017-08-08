Hot Topics

    Kozora: 2017 Steelers Roster Prediction

    By Alex Kozora August 8, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Throwing out my first Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster prediction since the dead of the offseason. Decided against making one right before camp because it was going to look generally the same as the first. It’s still fluid, an important caveat to note, but we have a little more to go off of.

    Definitely some tough decisions to make at wide receiver and corner. Let me know what you guys think, and would do differently, in the comments below.

    Offense (25)

    Quarterback (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs

    Analysis: This set is set and has been set since the moment Dobbs was drafted. Sorry Bart Houston.


    Running Back (3): Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, Knile Davis

    Analysis: It’s been a good camp for Fitzgerald Toussaint but Davis still gets the nod for what he’s shown in camp, the ability to create and burst that will suit him well in the return game. What he does in game though will of course decide his fate.

    Fullback (1): Roosevelt Nix

    Analysis: Nix is going to murder people on special teams. It’ll be glorious.

    Wide Receiver (7): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter, Sammie Coates

    Analysis: Whew, this is the toughest group to decide on. Even with seven on the roster, there’s a difficult cut to make. I want to keep eight but you’d have to throw me in the looney bin for it. Can’t see DHB being cut; too much trust in him and he’s by far the best special teamer on the team.

    So Demarcus Ayers gets the axe. Boo. Partially because he has practice squad eligibility, partly because Eli Rogers could still do the job (though maybe not as well), and partially because Ben Roethlisberger really likes Hunter and probably will have some influence over that last spot. Again, preseason play is going to figure a lot of this out. Still a fluid situation.

    Tight End (3): Jesse James, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

    Analysis: Unless they look outside the organization, these are definitely your three. Grimble has had a couple better camp practices and improved as a run blocker.

    Offensive Tackle (4): Alejandro Villanueva, Marcus Gilbert, Jerald Hawkins, Chris Hubbard

    Analysis: Better question about who is the gameday active, Jerald Hawkins or Chris Hubbard, than who is making the 53.

    Offensive Guard/Center (4): Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, B.J. Finney

    Analysis: Group is set. A ninth linemen is unlikely. No one good enough to crack the roster.

    Defense (25)

    Defensive Line (6): Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton, Johnny Maxey

    Analysis: We hardly knew ye, Daniel McCullers. Can’t see any way he makes the 53 and Walton has played well at nose tackle in camp. Maxey has added weight, strength, and have seen slight improvements as a pass rusher.

    Outside Linebackers (5): James Harrison, Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Keion Adams

    Analysis: Last spot between Adams and Arthur Moats still very much up for grabs. Comes down to special teams, which we can’t properly evaluate until they get in stadiums. Even then, we are unlikely to learn much after Friday; doubtful Adams plays with his shoulder injury. But he’s looked fluid and comfortable as a 7th rounder and has shown a burst as a pass rusher.

    Inside Linebacker (4): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, LJ Fort

    Analysis: Tight battle between Fort and Steven Johnson. Fort a better athlete, just as good a special teamer, who can come off the edge in a pinch. Like a little extra athleticism on the back end of the roster.

    Cornerback (6): Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh, Cam Sutton, Brian Allen

    Analysis: Tough decision to be made at the last corner spot. Comes down to Allen vs Mike Hilton, at least with Senquez Golson on the shelf. Hilton has been impressive, and I’ve definitely talked him up, but another 5th round corner getting cut? I don’t think it’s going to happen. Allen has been better and I think he’ll do well on special teams.

    Safety (4): Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield

    Analysis: Group locked up ever since Daimion Stafford opted against showing up. All making the 53 and all should be active on game day.

    Specialists (3)

    Kicker (1): Chris Boswell

    Analysis: Duh.

    Punter (1): Jordan Berry

    Analysis: Also. Duh.

    Long Snapper (1): Colin Holba

    Analysis: Duh (hopefully).

    Practice Squad (10): Terrell Watson, Demarcus Ayers, Phazahn Odom, Matt Feiler, Brian Mihalik, Francis Kallon, Farrington Huguenin, Matt Galambos, Mike Hilton, Jacob Hagen

    Analysis: Watson has the size the team likes. Ayers is a logical conclusion. Odom, Mihalik, and Kallon continue to be higher upside developmental players. Feiler is steady who can play tackle or guard. Huguenin is a toolsy pass rusher while Galambos just makes plays. Hilton is a tough cut who stays with the team while Hagen is the best of the depth safeties.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • AndyR34

      Nice Alex! Hard to argue with this…not enough info yet. My only question is Allen vs. Hilton…Hilton seems to be making plays.

    • Reader783

      Jeez I just want Senquez to come back and tear it up this preseason…not making the 53 for a third year would really be upsetting.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Great roster Alex! My only quibble is Sammie Coates based on current availability. He had a great start last season then hampered by injuries. Needs this camp to show he has fully recovered and his hands are good. But he is not practicing because he is … injured.

      I would keep Moats or Steve Johnson over Sammie on roster since they would likely contribute more at this point.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the steelers have released their initial depth chart. with a caveat a few players not on the participating list.

      fitz is ahead of davis.
      dhb is ahead of hunter so far.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      technically he was on the 53 last year.

    • razaard2

      Ayers would be gone as soon as he hit waivers. And I don’t see the need for BOTH Hunter and Coates, unless Coates is hurt and then he should go to ir/pup instead of taking a roster spot.
      I don’t see the need for Rogers/Juju AND Ayers either, but I prefer the in-house talent rather than the career long camp darling out of Tennessees worst nightmare.
      Hilton otoh sucks but will have to be cut. They still need Gay apparently

    • Mike Madorma

      You’re smoking something if you think the steelers are cutting Moats.

    • Reader783

      How do you figure? The IR is not the 53 man roster?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t see us carrying 7 WRs. I’d rather trade for some ILB or S depth. I also feel like it’s way too early to rule out Golson.

    • Steve Johnson

      Be nice.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I’d rather the Steelers keep one less WR (6) total and keep an extra DB (7). Reason being the WR group as long as everyone is healthy will be an instant upgrade over last years group but an extra DB might be helpful to the defense. A fresh rotation of CB’s can help the pass rush also as well as assist coverages against some pass heavy teams the Steelers will face this year.

    • Steve Johnson

      Alex, I think it would be wise to keep (CB) Brian Allen, I think he will continue to get better. No need to risk losing him to another team, it’s not always guranteed a player will clear waivers after being cut. But why keep William Gay over Hilton? Gay is horrible in Man-To-Man Coverage, horrible against TE’s, always have been. I think too often the Steelers wait a year too late to say goodbye to some of their Veteran Players. They need to stop being too Sentimental.

      Seven WR’s? Defense Wins Championships, the Steelers will not make it to the Super Bowl unless their Pass Rush is more effective, and they’re capable of adjusting their Defensive Scheme during games. I would keep seven DB’s before keeping seven WR’s. It would come down to DHB or Sammie Coates, and I would keep DHB. To be honest, both of them are One Trick Ponies with suspect hands. Besides running deep routes, neither one of them offers anything more at the WR Position. IMO, quality trumps depth.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’d consider keeping Hilton over DHB. Hilton should be a good ST player (obviously has to prove it). I’d rather keep Hilton who could end up being your backup slot CB vs DHB who is likely going to be 5th-7th WR.

    • steelburg

      Although I think Golson will make it by working his way back and showing he belongs. But as it currently stands I would have to agree with every selection you made except for maybe 7 WR I think they will cut another guy out of that group to go along with Ayers.

    • Luis Rodriguez

      Allen over Hilton? that mans been making plays in Coverage. From what i read Allen is struggling in that department.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      yeah I would keep hiton over Allen all day

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I’ll take that chance with Hilton over Gay. Gay days is almost over.

    • Alex Kozora

      He is. But we’ve seen little guys with good camps get cut before. And Allen still has more upside.

    • Alex Kozora

      I don’t think I would. Especially for the long-term potential. It’s not like a guy like Johnson has a good chance to be active on gameday anyway. Can’t shake what Coates did last year. I am assuming/hoping he comes back soon and reminds fans of what he did the first month of last year. Don’t think you give up on that so easily.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      would like him and hilton to make it over gay and allen

    • Alex Kozora

      Pay no mind to the depth chart.

      Cooper is a tough decision. Think you keep two of three: Feiler, Mihalik, Cooper. Felt Feiler is the better player right now with some versatility.

    • Alex Kozora

      I don’t think Coates is going to Reserve/PUP. He’ll be back soon.

    • Alex Kozora

      Tommy Chong did ghostwrite this, btw.

    • Alex Kozora

      7 WRs is heavy but it’s by far the deepest position on the Steelers’ roster. I don’t want to get so caught up in the numbers that I cut better talent and harm the team in the process. And even going to six means you are cutting some excellent talent.

      Think the team is comfortable at ILB. And S is pretty locked up. Not ruling out Golson but the dude has to get on the field. Earn his way onto the roster.

    • Alex Kozora

      Steve, if you cut Gay, who is your starting slot CB week one? Sutton (not a lot of snaps there, hurt, rookie)? Golson (hurt)? Hilton? I like him but not that much.

      Keeping 7 does nothing to hurt the pass rush. Tacking on Arthur Moats is not going to make or break that unit. It’s still all up to Bud, Watt, Deebo, and Butler’s scheme.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hopefully, Coates will be out there fully practicing sooner rather than later to put the speculation to rest. If he can consistently perform like those first few games last year – he would be a roster lock.

    • Alex Kozora

      Hilton should be a good ST player but I know DHB is one. He’s faster, more experienced, and the leader in the WR room.

      If I really wanted to keep Hilton, I would’ve just swapped him with Allen.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yes. But Allen has improved. And profiles as someone who will do well on ST, which is what this is coming down to.

    • razaard2

      I think he, Bryant and Hunter are basically the same player, with obvious differences in talent level. But still tall speedsters with pizza hands
      Keep ayers, we only have one shifty slot with punt return ability. Cut Hunter

    • newguy68

      I think the ceiling is higher for Allen than it is for Hilton. We have 4 preseason games for these two to fight it out.

    • Michel Smiffi

      Over Gay? Are you out of your mind?

    • Mr. K

      Alex,
      Do you think there is ANY chance they keep Golson?

    • Alex Kozora

      Hunter’s hands aren’t that bad.

      You have Eli and JuJu in the slot. That is plenty.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s not that Golson has a 0% chance. But three years, dude has like, four practices. I can’t put him on this list until he does something meaningful.

    • Michel Smiffi

      I think you rather cut Coates as far as I am concerned.
      Hunter might not be as sharp and productive once real game hitting begins, but he has more talent (physical and skill-wise) than Coates.
      The only weapon Coates has is straight-line speed. And Hunter even beats him at that.
      Plus, Hunter is taller and doesn’t have that bad a hands as Coates.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Is Mike Hilton this year’s Kevin Fogg?

    • Michel Smiffi

      Good overall roster, but I don’t see Coates making it.
      He only has straight-line speed (and not even that much of it) and atrocious hands.
      We have plenty WRs who are faster (Martavis, Hunter, DHB) and better catchers (AB, JuJu, Eli, Ayers).
      I’d rather see Ayers get a spot or that spot going to front-7 guy like Moates.