Le’Veon Bell Sends Cryptic Tweet About Possible Report Date

Many reports have swirled around when Le’Veon Bell will report to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most have been highly speculative, incredibly vague, or both (like Adam Schefter saying he’d be there before Week One. Duh).

Bell may have cleared all that up with a tweet sent out moments ago. Or maybe not. Decide for yourself.





Of course, Bell is referring to September 4th, 2018, so it’s really hard to say what he’s talking about. Unless it’s a total typo. September 4th of 2017 would put him with the Steelers six days before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

As other Twitter users have pointed out, and Bell’s snapchat confirms, it could be a hint at the release date for his next album. Bell spent tonight in his recording studio, building his rap career during the offseason. He continues to train in Miami to prepare for the regular season.

Mike Tomlin said at yesterday’s press conference he’s recently talked to Bell. But as usual, declined to get into specifics, and has professed he doesn’t know when Bell plans to show up.

After failing to reach a long-term extension, which reportedly, Bell turned down (his agent denies this), he will have to play under the one year franchise tag worth about $12.1 million.

If you want to go all Zodiac Killer mystery hunter in the comments section, feel free. What do you think Bell means?