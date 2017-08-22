Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Tweets When He’ll Report To The Steelers

    By Alex Kozora August 22, 2017 at 09:49 pm


    Maybe, hopefully, this will be the last piece of Le’Veon Bell news before he shows up. Thanks to Bell’s Twitter account, we now seem to know when that’ll be.

    When Twitter user @Vadarmendariz asked Bell when he was going to show up, he replied.


    That would be September 1st, nine days before the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns. That would mean Bell would not show up for the entire preseason. Current reports have said Bell will show up shortly after this Saturday’s game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

    Here’s the part of the story we’ve beaten to death: Bell didn’t get a deal done, he’ll play on the tag, he didn’t show up for training camp, players want him to show up for training camp, but he’s maintained contact with his teammates (sans Ben Roethlisberger).

    Bell has spent his time training – and working on his rap career – in Miami. Now, we seem to know when he’ll sign his franchise tender and officially join the Steelers.

    h/t @Hunter7gatherer

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • walter

      winking face

    • nikki stephens

      thought he had learned and matured…..he hasn’t. Just stfu. Don’t want
      anything to do w/ steelers because you weren’t paid according to your
      evaluation? Being the highest paid …ain’t good enough? Too good to
      show respect to the youngsters (like vets did for you)? Nothing to do
      w/ preseason? Then stop tweeting and trying to get attention – everyone
      else cares about being a world champ as a TEAM….you Mr. Bell…not so much.

    • J Jones

      But in all fairness what if he came to your job and wanted to negotiate your salary based on what he thought you should be paid? His career, his life, his money.