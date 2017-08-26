Listen: Steelers Vs Colts Preview

Happy to hop on the podcast with Matt Danely, one of the best follows if you’re an Indianapolis Colts fan, to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ camp and what to expect from them this evening. We run down pretty much every position group, tackling the state of the Steelers’ secondary, the offensive line, and what to expect from Martavis Bryant this year. Also a little bit of Colts talk too, going over their issues at quarterback and along the offensive line.

You can listen to the whole thing below. Be sure to follow Matt on Twitter, @MDanely_NFL, who is doing some great work on the Colts.