    Mike Hilton Looking Over His Shoulder Following Trade

    By Alex Kozora August 24, 2017 at 07:30 am


    Mike Hilton, the camp darling, the guy you/we/your uncle who watched one practice, can’t stop talking about, may have his roster spot in jeopardy. Last night, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for cornerback Dashaun Phillips. It certainly wasn’t a blockbuster trade, the Steelers parting away with their 4th string center for a cornerback who has two career starts. But it’s an indication that despite having a lot of names at corner, they’re not happy with the group.

    Which could mean they’re looking to make a change. We know who is making the squad. Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, William Gay, and Cam Sutton. That’s five names. At max, and it’s actually looking more likely, the team keeps seven. Meaning, one of Brian Allen, Phillips, and Hilton are getting voted off the island.

    Now, it could be Phillips. Talking with Matthew Marczi, he believes Phillips has another year of practice squad eligibility. And even if he doesn’t, or the Steelers cut him outright, it’s a no-risk move. Lucas Crowley didn’t even have a chance to make the practice squad. Anyone who complains this was a bad trade is, well…being an idiot.

    But if Phillips does make the team, it could come at Hilton’s expense. Phillips is a slot corner and keeping him and Hilton on the 53 is excessive. That means having three essentially slot-exclusive corners – those two plus Gay, who is likely locked in there. Sensabaugh would be the first man up on the outside.

    It’s like your college roommate who owns three fedoras. There’s nothing inherently wrong with it but, sheesh, find something else, Ted.


    While Hilton has had a strong camp, is there enough of a resume, enough trust in him to be Gay’s immediate backup? That if Gay went down, Hilton would be the one to take the field? Or could it still be Sensabaugh, who has played there in the past and obviously has more NFL experience. Maybe that’s why Phillips was brought in, to be the true backup given his – albeit modest – NFL experience.

    Hilton, as good as he’s been in camp, hasn’t exactly made a lot of plays in coverage these first two games. And physically, he is average. Undersized, lacks a vert, or straight line speed. Phillips was a good athlete coming out of tiny Tarleton State. Standing in at 5’11, 182 pounds, the latter when he came out four years ago, he’s probably heavier now, Phillips ran a 4.48, jumped 39 inches in the vert, 10’3″ in the broad, and a 3.97 in the three cone. All numbers that dust Hilton’s.

    It’s no secret the Steelers have been attracted to cornerbacks with two traits: size and athleticism. Artie Burns, Brian Allen, and Phillips. Cam Sutton is a bigger slot corner, assuming that’s his future home. It’s a trend that doesn’t take more than a couple brain cells to figure out.

    No one is saying Hilton is definitely going to be cut. But judging by this tweet, he’s on notice.

    The Steelers wouldn’t have made this move if they were content with the group top to bottom. And Phillips isn’t going to push Cockrell. So the logical conclusion is he’s here to challenge those at the bottom.

    Hilton came into camp with a chip on his shoulder. Now, he better be looking over it.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      I’d say to push Allen more likely.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My guess… Phillips still doesn’t make the 53. I think this was a warning shot across the bows, and nothing more. According to people in the know in RedskinLand, Phillips was pretty terrible last year. I think we are happy with our O-Line and saw no reason to keep “MR. CROWLEY” (Dun dun dun) around any longer. The player for player, backup for backup, trade is rare indeed. But like was mentioned, we always seem to want to trade for players like this at some point in the pre-season area of the off-season. Par for the course. Yes, usually these guys survive for a while. But they don’t thrive. And in this instance, why in the world would Phillips supplant Hilton??? Hilton has played very well. No, this was a move to vote Golson off the island and tell Allen that his torch better remain dry. Very dry.

    • Simon Cutts

      If only they did bring in someone to challenge cockrell. This is only my opinion but for me the secondary is the weakest link, and cockrell is the weakest of that weak link. Burns is good, Davis will be good, and Mitchell is …. Sorry but count me as a sceptic. Mitchell seems a one trick pony. If you want a receiver targeted after the catch he’s your man. If you want interceptions, or correct pursuit angles, or players wrapped up and tackled he’s definitely not your man. So I stand corrected. Bring in challengers for cockrell and Mitchell.

    • Scott

      Hilton? Hardly. The guy looking over his shoulder is William Gay after that horrible performance last week. Phillips was brought in to compete against Gay, and not one of the pre-seasons best standouts.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Danger will take Mitchell’s spot next year.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      This is a dumb statement.

    • AndyR34

      Doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to bring in a ‘slot’ specialist to challenge an ‘outside’ specialist. I don’t recall Alex mentioning that Allen got any work in the slot during TC.

    • AndyR34

      Thank you!

    • Scott

      We’re you on a beer break when Gay had those horrible missed tackles last week? He does accomplish one thing I’ll admit, he keeps the chain movers happy.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      You don’t make a squad better by lopping off talent from the top. Gay has lost a step, sure, but he’s still one of our top 3 or 4 CBs. You don’t get better by knocking guys out from the middle (or top, since he’s the #1 slot corner) of the depth chart.

    • george

      Agree. Golson is gone. Phillips is Allen’s competition. Or thye may both make the PS.