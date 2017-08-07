Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell: ‘It’s More About Our Execution’ Rather Than Schemes On Defense

    By Matthew Marczi August 7, 2017 at 01:35 pm


    Say what you will about veteran safety Mike Mitchell, but nobody could reasonably deny that he is passionate about the game, about his teammates, and about the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. He has been the good soldier since the team signed him in 2014 to take over at free safety.

    While opinions about his play have been decidedly mixed—fair or otherwise—you need only ask his teammates about how important he has been to the maturation of this young defense, particularly the young players in the secondary.

    He is unquestionably a leader within the group, and one of the responsibilities of leadership is owning up to your unit’s shortcomings, and that is what he did while speaking to SiriusXM on Friday when he was asked about the Patriots and about switching to playing more man coverage.

    Talking about whether or not he believes the Steelers should have played more man against the Patriots in the AFC Championship game and if they need to do so when they face New England again this upcoming season, Mitchell gave the response you might expect from him.

    “As far as what they’re doing up there [in New England], I’m not preparing to play them right now”, he said. “You know, going off of what we’ve experienced, obviously maybe switching to some man may have been more effective, but I’m never one to question our game plan or what our coaches ask us to do”.


    He does strike upon an important point, whether one is inclined to accept the explanation or not. Football is an incredibly complicated and intricate game. That is why there are so many different schemes and styles of play. But at a fundamental level, it most often simply comes down to doing your job.

    “It’s more about our execution and executing what they’re asking us to do”, Mitchell said of his defense’s shortcomings against the Patriots. “New England’s a very good football team. We probably will have to switch some things up and play a little bit different, but I think everyone that plays them will because their offense changes from week to week”.

    In the meantime, as I have written about earlier this year, the Patriots are supposedly preparing their offense to play against more man coverage with the expectation that more teams will attempt to attack them in that way. The Falcons did that in the Super Bowl and it worked…for most of the game, anyway.

    The bottom line is that Mitchell understands that the Patriots are an extremely difficult opponent, and no matter what scheme they end up running, it will ultimately come down to them executing. “They’ve got one of the best head coaches, one of the best offensive coordinators, and for dang sure one of the best quarterbacks to ever play”, he said. And it’s hard to argue otherwise. So you had better come prepared.

    • Taylor Williams

      Scheme is outdated against elite QBs. Brees, Rodgers, Brady, Manning (Peyton) exposed us years ago. I remember we had a top 5 secondary, yet Brady/Brees ate us alive just by getting rid of the ball quickly.

      Our secondary is athletic as ever, but it won’t matter unless we get pressure and jam the receiver at the line.

    • Ray3

      Call it scheme, game planning, personnel – whatever. The simple fact is that teams have been shredding the Steelers for years with 8-10 yard passive over the middle followed by to much YAC. They are either unwilling or unable to solve this issue. Super Bowls aren’t won with this issue.

    • Mark

      We have to tackle the 3 to 5 yard catch. We also must be close to the WR/TE to deflect a couple of balls. Last but least we must be able to get to Brady with a 4 man rush. 5 playing man to man and 2 playing zone behind or in front of them. 3rd and less than 10 we cannot play zone coverage against them (unless we are playing man zone, instead of area zone), it’s an easy pitch and catch for Brady, Brees, or Rogers.

    • Steve Johnson

      Not about Scheme? Whatever! They can keep lying and pretending all they want. Certain schemes they ran last year are affective against marginal QB’s. Even when LeBeau was the Defensive Coordinator and they had an awesome Pass Rush, Brady torched that Secondary.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Agree…what is not outdated is hitting the QB, often…force him to make a decision quicker than he’s ready to. The backend may not be a 100% solved, but it’s good enough to win 10+ games with pressure on the QB…get back to 2015 “scheme” on DEF, and they will stand a good chance vs any team in the league.

    • Big White

      Geez. How many times do the Steelers have to get embarrassed by the dink/dunk to see the forest from the trees?? Good lord that’s the most naive statement i’ve heard yet.