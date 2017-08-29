Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Says He’ll Play In Regular Season Opener

    By Alex Kozora August 29, 2017 at 05:21 pm


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers have done well to avoid any major injuries during the preseason, one of the defenses most important players remains out. But according to Mike Mitchell, he’ll be back soon and in time for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

    According to PennLive’s Jacob Klinger, Mitchell said he’s just been smart about rehabbing his injury.

    “I did this thing with a worse injury my first year and at the end of the day no one gives a damn, you know, if you’re hurt and you go out there and play they’re only going to judge you by how you play,” Mitchell told Klinger. “So I’m taking my time and making sure that I’m right.”

    Mitchell suffered a leg injury that’s never been specifically made known but believed to be a hamstring pull on the third practice of training camp. He missed the rest of camp and failed to practice since, though he’s continued rehab work on the side.

    There’s been little update on his status since getting hurt so it’s good to get some clarity on his situation. Players are notoriously the most optimistic about their return so it can’t be guaranteed Mitchell will be ready when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns September 10th.


    Mitchell has never missed a game in his three year Steelers’ career, known for his toughness and playing through injury. Offseason surgeries have become routine for him.

    Pittsburgh certainly needs him to return. He’s been an underrated linchpin to a youthful secondary and one of the league’s hardest hitters. Robert Golden has struggled in the preseason to replace him, highlighting Mitchell’s value all the more. But if Mitchell misses, Golden figures to earn the starting nod.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Ed Smith

      If Mitchell misses opener, please God, please have MT/KB play Dangerfield!!

    • John Pennington

      I dont care what MM saids the steelers need to find a safety.If MM cant practice he can’t play the same thing was said to Golson should apply to Mitchell also.If you can’t make it thru camp your job should not be a given.Find another safety and watch how fast they all heal up.Stop carring under achieving no practice players. Easy money players with a roster spot.

    • Charles Mullins

      I gave a damn, but good on him for taking care of himself. Hes a badass.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      He’s never missed a game as a steeler.

    • Boots

      He’ll be a welcome sight back there!!!

    • Tristana

      lol. you are seriously comparing golson to mike mitchell? i dont even have words for this anymore.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      At no point, during that entire, non-coherent response, did you say anything that was based on logic. Additionally, I think we’re all a little dumber after reading that.

    • Ace

      Pretty sure Pouncey made it through 2 or 3 practices the entire camp and missed the rest. Same rules apply for him based on your logic yes? Shazier, Deebo, Bud, Landry all missed significant time. Guys who have established themselves in this league as an important part of this team are allowed a longer leash, as it should be. They know the system, they have proven to be capable contributors at a high level. Golson, not so much. It’s been the better part of three years and they haven’t gotten a single snap from him. Comparing those guys to Golson and trying to establish the same rules for them is downright dumb. You the same guy that went on the epic Practice?! rant yesterday right? Seems legit.

    • Ace

      Billy Madison FTW

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Can’t remember the quote so that was the best I could do off the top of my head lol

    • Ace

      It apply’s perfectly to this clown’s pov. 1200 comments, bet he’s been in some battles.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Sit him for Cleveland, if necessary. We cant have this injury linger. It will take 4-6 weeks normally for it to heal.

    • Big Joe

      I hope so. We can’t have Golden and Dangerfield in the starting role.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Golden and Dangerfield. Sounds like a place to get your taxes done.