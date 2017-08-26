Hot Topics

    Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi August 26, 2017 at 07:58 pm


    The Steelers bring a 13-6 deficit into the second half after not really doing a whole lot in the first. While the first-team offense had its moments, a strip sack ended the first promising drive and the second stalled in the red zone, settling for a field goal. The Landry Jones-led two-minute offense added the second field goal. Ryan Shazier’s night ended on an interception. The secondary has not looked much better than last week.

    The big news of the first half was yet another injury suffered by rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, his fourth since camp opened. This one appeared to be a left knee injury. While he was putting weight on it on the sidelined, the severity is not currently known.

    During a halftime interview, Mike Tomlin said that Smith-Schuster was going to test his knee and potentially try to get back into the game in the second half.

    L.J. Fort and Keith Kelsey were in on the stop on the opening kickoff, forcing the Colts to start at the 19. Stephen Morris handed off to Marlon Mack on first down for no gain. Anthony Chickillo was on coverage on the tight end, a hard-earned three yards. On third and medium, Cameron Sutton made his presence felt with a pass defensed, batting the ball down as Morris flushed out to his right. Good to see the rookie making an impact. Trey Williams was buried after a 39-yard punt.

    With the Steelers taking over from their 37, James Conner followed edge blocks from Xavier Grimble and Sammie Coates for an 11-yard gain. Now from the 48, Jones found Martavis Bryant for first-down yardage. With Smith-Schuster in the slot, Sammie Coates got the pass in the flat. He shook the first defender–twice–but there was no room to work up the edge, settling for two yards. On second down, the defense jumped offside, making it second and four. Conner pickedup five or six on a nice inside run to move the chains.


    From the 27, Jones hit Grimble on a quick throw for about seven or eight. On second and short, Conner was able to catch the corner for seven yards, looking more comfortable and confiden than in his debut.

    Form the 12, he got the ball again, and he spun out of contact in the backfield to get to the 10. Grimble made a fantastic one-handed catch against strong coverage on the next play for the score. Perhaps the most impressive rep of his entire professional career. But Boswell shanked the extra point attempt, resulting in a miss. Colin Holba’s snap was high and inside.

    The Steelers defense left a gap open on their first rep of the half, resulting in the Colts ripping off a first-down run. But they bottled up the run on the next play, with Sutton ultimately penetrating at the end of the play and dropping the back for a loss of four. They got good pressure on second down, with Vince Williams finally coming in late to finish off the sack. Now third and 21, Hilton tripped up the back for a short gain to force a punt. Trey Williams got another chance to return a kick and showed shiftiness in close quarters to pick up a handful of yards.

    The Colts were flagged for hands to the face on first down, a free five yards. Jones launched one deep for Justin Hunter, who got behind the defensive back, but seemed to have trouble adjusting to the ball. It looked like his shoe might have begun to fall off. On second down, Chris Culliver did a nice job of breaking up an inside slant for Sammie Coates down the field. Now on third and 10, it was Terrell Watson in the flat who had space to run for 15, making an easy read to make the first guy miss, taking a bad angle.

    Near midfield, he got the carry this time but for one two yards. The run was negated by a hold on Grimble, who had a great drive to start the half. Williams got his first touch on offense on a draw run, showing some speed and shiftiness to add 10 yards. Cobi Hamilton dropped an easy pass on second down. Jones was able to find Smith-Schuster on third down, who bounced off of the first defender to pick up 14 yards and move the chains, getting out of bounds.

    From the 36 now, Watson pushed past one defender for five yards off the right side. It was Watson again, bowling over people on second down for 10 yards. A pair of Colts were slow to get up after the physical run.

    From the 20, Jones overthrew Coates in the end zone, who was behind his receiver. Watson was stopped for a short gain on second down off the right side. Jones tried for a back shoulder throw to Hamilton on third down, but the receiver didn’t seem to play it very well, even if the cornerback had good coverage. Boswell’s field goal gave the Steelers the lead thereafter.

    From the 14 after a good stop on the ensuing kick, Morris did hit his first receiver for first-down yardage off the bat. Ferguson was stopped after a yard on the second play of the drive. After a false start, Henry Krieger-Coble made a very nice catch down the field with Vince Williams draped over him in good coverage.

    On the first play of the fourth quarter, Daniel McCullers got pressure up the middle, but Morris rolled out to his right and found his receiver for a first down. Chickillo made the tackle for a loss of two on the following play. Jacob Hagen was quick to hit the tight end on a short reception of one yard. Now third and long, Harrison put the pressure on Morris, but he got the throw off, beating Hagen trailing in coverage for O.J. Howard, the tight end.

    From the 23, Tyler Matakevich wrapped up the back on a four-yard dump off. The second-down pass was dropped. On third and six, Sutton was beaten from the slot on an eight-yard slant for a first down.

    Ferguson was held to two yards up the middle from the 11. Morris underthrew his receiver on second down, who had to go to the ground to make the reception, for six yards, setting up third and two from the three. Ferguson got close to scoring, but picked up the first down to set up first and goal. Ferguson shook Matakevich in the backfield and then eluded Brandon Dixon for the score. The Colts pushed their lead to 19-19 after Vinatieri matched Boswell’s missed extra point. It seemed to draw a smile from the Steelers’ third-year kicker.

    After a short pass for eight to Grimble, Watson added five and a first-down conversion. Jones found Smith-Schuster for nine at the right sideline. It was Watson again in short-yardage work, showing strength and second-effort to move the chains.

    Watson added a screen pass over the middle, stumbling initially, but getting around one defender and showing decent speed to the edge for 22 yards. At the 33 now, it was right back to Watson on the ground for six. Mike Tomlin kept him in to test his conditioning after he asked to tap out. Watson got the ball again, making an inside cut for three to set up third and one. On third down, he had a hole but made the most of it for the first down and five yards, setting up first and 10 from around the 20. Watson finally got his tap out.

    Trey Williams now in, Marcus Tucker got the pass over the middle but was tackled after just a yard. It looked like he might have space but the defender closed quickly. On second down, Jones stood firm in pressure, throwing a bit of a lame pass to the short left pylon to Smith-Schuster, but the receiver was interfered with to set up first and goal. Unfortunately, Jones’ pass intended for the rookie was intercepted. It looked like his arm was also hit as he threw. Smith-Schuster shares the blame on this one due to miscommunication, stopping his route.

    From the 20 after the touchback, with 4:23 to play, Phillip Walker picked up two yards before being tackled by Chickillo. Brian Allen did a nice job of finding the flat receiver on a screen pass. he struggled making the tackle but ultimately held on and was joined by other defenders to make the stop for a loss of a yard. On third and nine, with three minutes to go, the defense got off the field, with Dixon breaking up the pass down the field. He sealed Sunday’s game with a pass defensed.

    Trey Williams was back to return the punt. With room initially, he was bottled up with that space proving an illusion.

    Joshua Dobbs checked in for the two-minute offense, 2:43 to play, from the 31. His first pass to Smith-Schuster was knocked down by the defensive back, reading the play well. That pass needs to be thrown harder. On second down, he dropped the ball on the snap, recovered, and ultimately stumbled trying to escape pressure, taking a sack for a loss of 10. Now third and 20, he connected with Phazahn Odom for his first touch, picking up 11 yards at the two-minute warning, set to face fourth and nine.

    The Steelers elected to punt, Jordan Berry sending one to the 30, bouncing the wrong way to the 36. Berry’s night not nearly as great as Sunday. The Colts were flagged for a hold though.

    After a five-yard run, Tomlin used his second timeout with 1:37 remaining. Terrish Webb came in on the blitz, helping stop the play for a two-yard run. After another timeout leading into a third-and-three play, Webb helped stick the rush attempt again, holding the run to two yards, forcing the Colts to punt. It landed out of bounds at about the 15.

    Dobbs fired quick to Hamilton for 9, getting out of bounds. He was just able to throw the ball away while he was being brought down on second down, pressure allowed by Keavon Milton I think. With 23 seconds to go, he tucked and ran. Looked like he could have hustled faster to the sideline, he’s supposed to have speed. 14 seconds to go, from the 33, Dobbs dumped down to Watson for six, burning seven seconds. Two plays left at most. Another quick pass to Watson and another big shoulder hit set up the hail mary with two seconds left. He escaped pressure a couple of times, but his throw was short of the goal line anyway, bouncing off of Tucker at about the 10 and falling incomplete. The Steelers lost their first preseason game of the schedule.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Shannon Stephenson

      Just a awful first half…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      landry isnt doing bad. big al just needs to just do his job.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      the two minute drive was okay as he did help drive us to two points.

    • Nunya

      The offense will be ok. The defense has regressed and will cost us big time this year.

    • Chris92021

      First glance observations:

      1. Very surprised that Big Ben was pulled after only 2 series. Still, he’s the franchise and if he goes down, we are screwed.
      2. The first team defense still does not play well as a unit. Lots of great athletes but still have a lot of issues. The miscommunication within the secondary is still a problem in now year 3 with Keith Butler. I am beginning to think he’s part of the problem.
      3. The same first team defense needs to play next Thursday at Carolina. They haven’t earned the right to sit the final preseason game. If you are getting your lunch eaten by that below average offensive line and Scott Tolzien/Stephen Morris, you need help.
      4. Knile Davis is so cut I can see the waiver wire above his head every time he tries to bring a kick out of the end zone. Why Conner isn’t playing in the first half is mind boggling.
      5. Ross Cockrell is not struggling. This is who he is. I hope Mike Hilton has an amazing second half so he can get more shots at being part of the secondary rotation.

      Given how many guys were replaced in the end of the first quarter, I am guessing week 1 in Cleveland will be the dress rehearsal. I just hope we don’t overlook them because if we do, they could beat us. Keith Butler isn’t Dick LeBeau when it comes to game planning against rookie QBs. I have legitimate worries. I don’t care about the wins in preseason but the lack of discipline, no communication, and terrible fundamentals worry me.

    • Spencer Krick

      Looking forward to seeing Cam Sutton

    • Larry Kraus

      After hearing about the first half I’m beginning to get very concerned about the D. Heard the talk now it’s time to walk the walk. Till I see it I’ll be very concerned that thanks to the D ben and company must win games can’t count on the D for much help.

    • Chris92021

      Good, just saw JuJu jogging. Hope he can go in the 2nd half.

    • Steeler4Ever

      go ju ju

    • George Kroger

      Love Chick!

    • George Kroger

      Cam F’ing Sutton!

    • Chris92021

      See? I knew this defense was capable of getting a 3 and out!! Good play by Sutton!

    • alevin16

      START SUTTON! ;D

    • Michael Mosgrove

      should be a hold flag on our 42.

    • Spencer Krick

      Was Sutton in the slot or was he outside?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      just think if we had snagged greg williams.

    • George Kroger

      Keith Butler part of the problem? Ya think…IMO, he’s the biggest problem. You’re spot on when you say they don’t play as a unit. Who’s fault is that? Usually, the coach.

    • Rick Lenzi

      Watch alot of Sutton in college he will improve this secondary

    • Shane Mitchell

      Horrible tackler

    • George Kroger

      Wow…that’s what an RB with speed looks like.

    • Spencer Krick

      lol @ watching grimble throw a dude into another dude.

    • Chris92021

      For me, the lack of communication in now year 3 is a big problem. And yeah, I put that one on the coach. Remember last year when the defense allegedly “scaled things back” and we played better? We need football players, not rocket scientists. The biggest asset on the defense is its collective athleticism and we need to take advantage of this every chance we get.

    • Rob

      Landry win me back

    • SilverSteel

      I like it

    • alevin16

      Oh that crafty Landry Jones ;D

    • Shane Mitchell

      I think it is time to get Martavis out of the game, no need risk injury

    • Greg Payne

      Conner looks like he’s running for a reason.

    • Rob

      #ConnerStrong

    • Spencer Krick

      Really want to see Conner get some reps with the 1’s.

    • Rob

      Grimble answering the call today

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Conner should have started The game and played in The first half

    • dany

      if only Grimble could do that consistently

    • George Kroger

      Great catch!

    • Chris92021

      Grimble shows why he’s still a good chance to make the team with that catch.

    • Spencer Krick

      There we go!

    • dany

      no contract for boz!

    • Rick Lenzi

      Bad snap

    • George Kroger

      I don’t think they go to him enough – he made some nice catches last year

    • Michael Conrad

      Snap was high timing was off.

    • Chris92021

      That was more on the drafted long snapper.

    • alevin16

      Was that Holba or Canady?

    • Spencer Krick

      Ain’t that the truth. My cousin went to the same HS he did, said he had the same consistency problems there too.

    • GravityWon

      Glad Grimble made a showing. Need an offensive threat at TE.

    • Rick Lenzi

      The Xman is very athletic

    • WreckIess

      Holba’s a bust

    • Chris92021

      Holba.

    • Jonas

      I don’t mind watching Conner run, I’d still like to see Trey Williams getting a few carries today, especially some inside runs.
      They tried so hard to integrate Dri Archer for what, 3 years?

    • Chris92021

      He’s clearly the best athlete and fastest of the group.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Why exactly dd we need to replace Warren?

    • Spencer Krick

      He couldn’t pass a physical.

    • alevin16

      Wasn’t Warren injured?

    • Chad Weiss

      Losers list
      Holba- you got one job

    • Michael

      Not watching game. How so?

    • CP72

      Jones 15-19 one td….just saying.

    • Shane Mitchell

      yeah, but he is a long snapper

    • Chad Weiss

      Had a block where he took out three guys

    • Rob

      Most of those are screens or useless flat throws that weren’t positive plays..just saying lol

    • CP72

      Deebo!!

    • Rocksolid20

      Ju Ju Golson needs to stay on the field .

    • Chad Weiss

      Sutton is gonna be really good.

    • RickM

      Maybe that will officially end the #2 discussion nonsense.

    • Shane Mitchell

      poor snaps

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Certainly

    • Chris92021

      Man, please keep this up, Cam Sutton!

    • Chris92021

      Deebo doing Deebo things!

    • CP72

      Sutton had pretty darn good series.

    • Shane Mitchell

      1st sack of the game, cant recall?

    • Chad Weiss

      Give me burns Sutton and Hilton as my three cbs

    • NW86

      Yes it was, high snap. Nice job by Berry to still catch it, but I’m not sure he even got it on the ground before Boz kicked it, LOL

    • Chris92021

      Mike Hilton is not afraid. Man, I would love to see him play with the 1s.

    • Rob

      Sutton with like 3 tackles and 1 pass defensed already wow

    • WreckIess

      He had a bad snap. All jokes though lol

    • Shane Mitchell

      He did the first half

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Trey Williams also a keeper

    • CP72

      Mayockism:
      He’ll put his face in the fan.

    • Chris92021

      I think that discussion ended after Dobbs tried to do the Brett Favre/Tony Romo last week.

    • Rick Lenzi

      I think so too find a spot

    • Chris92021

      Need more of it, man.

    • GravityWon

      Would like to see him get 7+ carries tonight.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dangerfield started strong. but the colts have been avoiding him.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Its so fun to see great plays from The defense!

    • Chad Weiss

      Connor strong is looking good. He looks like a threat Everytime he touches the rock

    • WreckIess

      At this point, trying it out wouldn’t hurt.

    • CP72

      You better be a damn good returner to make the squad as only a returner.

    • Chad Sanborn

      39y/o and still pushing people around. I hope when he retires he comes back as a trainer. A lot of people could use a leader with that much discipline.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Maybe if Sutton comes through, CB won’t be a desperate need next draft…

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Agree, why did we suffer Knile Davis all The first half?

    • Spencer Krick

      How is he in pass pro? If he’s passable, I’d rather have him than Knile.

    • Don

      His best bet is practice squad. If he gets showcased too much in a game, he might be less likely to clear waivers.

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      Just so they could see him

    • joewalsh

      Agree about Keith Butler being part of the problem.

    • GravityWon

      Need to make a decision about #3 back

    • Michael Mosgrove

      35 year old LS with a knee problem

    • CP72

      That JuJu?

    • Chris92021

      Not a bad throw there.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      No, JuJu is 19

    • WreckIess

      A little Incidental contact there

    • Chad Weiss

      Sutton gonna be best of the three

    • George Kroger

      Hunter

    • Chad Sanborn

      If you can’t beat him, step on his heel and pull his shoe off..

    • CP72

      No I think Juju was in the slot

    • Chris92021

      Good read by Jones (did I just write that??)

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I was finding a way to stream the fight tonight. Did I miss anything important in the last quarter or so?

    • Jonas

      #19’s in slot, no?

    • alevin16

      I like this guy. Would rather have him than Knile

    • SilverSteel

      Preach

    • George Kroger

      No…it’s preseason.

    • Taylor Williams

      Connor? That’s a no brainer

    • CP72

      Time to move Connor in front of Davis and Fitz on the depth chart.

    • George Kroger

      I think he’s talking about Watson.

    • NinjaMountie

      I like Trey better than Knile or Fitz.

    • Chris92021

      Moves MUCH faster.

    • dany

      Landry, the ball should only to to Cobi on third downs

    • steeltown

      Fitz hurt, doesnt help his chances

    • Chris92021

      JuJu is just fine, folks!

    • Chad Sanborn

      JuJu showing he’s ok

    • Chad Weiss

      Watt,schuster,connor and Sutton all looking like good picks

    • Taylor Williams

      They used Archer wrong. Should’ve used him as a slot guy

    • Spencer Krick

      There we go JuJu!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      More whether anyone looked good than actual game updates.

    • Chad Weiss

      Watson making his case

    • NinjaMountie

      Shoot, I like Watson better than Knile or Fitz LOL

    • George Kroger

      Watson looks good!

    • Chris92021

      This kid Watson is a load.

    • Rob

      Landry looking so much better is allowing me to relax a bit

    • Jonas

      And his PP is solid, too.

    • Chris92021

      He moves with a purpose, don’t he? hahaha

    • Chad Sanborn

      WAston is a tough runner.

    • WreckIess

      Juju has been pretty good anytime he gets a chance. Just has to stay healthy.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      Watson or Williams…

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m beginning to think I may just not like Knile or Fitz.

    • Walt Dongo

      Lil bruiser

    • Taylor Williams

      He’s not so bad. He’s just scary at times

    • Shane Mitchell

      grimble still cant block, doesnt even try

    • Rob

      Straight frightening. Sometimes he looks like this: quick reads, pretty good ball placement. Other times he’s the complete opposite.

    • George Kroger

      Not bad, but not good either.

    • Chad Sanborn

      He’s good at slower game speeds. He loses it when the game gets fast.

    • Chad Weiss

      Colbi Hamilton might be cut tomorrow

    • Chris92021

      That is more like it from Holba.

    • NinjaMountie

      I missed Bos’s miss. Was there a problem with the snap or hold or did he just miss?

    • CP72

      He’s really just a guy.

    • Shane Mitchell

      bad snap

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and thats why hamilton will not be on this team. he’s garbage.

    • NinjaMountie

      thank ya

    • Chris92021

      You knew his chance of making the team was slim. That last throw though wasn’t great but Cobi did not fight for it that hard.

    • steeltown

      Fitz left with injury, think Davis wins the spot by default. Watson to the squad I bet

    • Chris92021

      He’s nothing special.

    • alevin16

      If we can just convince every team to play their backups in the 2nd half of games we will be super bowl bound

    • alevin16

      That looked like 46 to me, isn’t that Canady?

    • NinjaMountie

      good assessment.

    • Rick Lenzi

      Sutton and Hilton will improve this secondary

    • Rob

      I mean..we’re playing our backups too lol

    • CP72

      2nd team guys have a little more bounce in their step. Playing for jobs.

    • Chad Weiss

      He took out three guys on one play.Hes not looking to bad

    • George Kroger

      Super Bowl Champ Backups!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jones is 17/126 and at least 4 of those were drops. maybe 4 overthrows.

    • NinjaMountie

      JV games are important too!

    • Chad Weiss

      Knife looked good IMO blocking and running

    • CP72

      Why give Harrison more than one series? Want to see if he’s in shape?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Probably because he asked for it

    • George Kroger

      Blocking yes, running NO! Watson looks much better running the ball – more speed, better vision.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed

    • Chad Weiss

      Best player on that Tennessee team that was loaded w NFL players

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m starting to fall of the J James bandwagon. I’m to the point I’d rather a TE that can block well all the time. It’s not like James can eat up pass receptions.

    • CP72

      I love Vince Williams but he’s gonna be targeted when real football starts.

    • Nathanael Dory

      yup

    • NinjaMountie

      I hope so! He’ll crazy eyes people to death.

    • alevin16

      Has Big Dan been on the field at all?

    • Chad Weiss

      I agree.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      looks like my boy is out for now. he’s got a hat on. no helmet. he did well wehen targeted and when in the area but starting mid 2nd quarter wasnt targeted. AT ALL that i could see from my seat.

    • Chris92021

      I don’t believe VW is going to play as much as you think.

    • Walt Dongo

      OO

    • NinjaMountie

      Who will play?

    • Chad Weiss

      Wow

    • SilverSteel

      Allen getting a ST tackle. Nice

    • Michael

      Why NE Don’ta Hightower was worth such high salary demands when his stats being some what average?

    • Rob

      Same..I haven’t completely written him off, but I was against signing a TE when Heath retired because I thought James could grow into a very Heath like role, but he hasn’t and I’m not sure he can.

    • CP72

      Why can’t McCullers do that every play?

      Hulk smash!!

    • Shane Mitchell

      He tries, he just isnt fluid , Grimble on the other hand doesnt even try on some plays. we need a complete TE.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Big Dan flashing again..but its only a flash…

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, exactly how I felt. He just runs by too many people when blocking and not enough after catching the ball.

    • Chris92021

      I see the Steelers playing more 3 DL, 3 LB, and 5 DBs. Shazier, Harrison/Watt, and Dupree being the LBs. VW comes in on goal to go and likely run situations.

    • NinjaMountie

      Shoot, I’m starting to like Mcgee better than both of them.

    • alevin16

      can we stop making EVERY QB into Joe Montana?

    • NinjaMountie

      IDK about that. I just can’t see that happening with as much regularity as you do. We’ll see, though. Who knows.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Me too, but I dont think he has played a snap, not good if they didnt give him a chance to play yet in this game.

    • CP72

      Where are our safeties?

    • Shane Mitchell

      We have safeties?

    • GravityWon

      Look for the areas where no receivers are….

    • NinjaMountie

      Agreed, I’m not holding out much hope. I think the NFL is just like football on any level. Coaches have guys they want and it really doesn’t matter if someone out-performs them.

    • Chris92021

      We played mostly nickel than the base 3-4 the last several years (more than 50 percent). Nothing gives me any indication that will change.

    • alevin16

      totally off topic but does anyone know how Jarvis Jones is doing?

    • CP72

      Dirty Red hype train hitting the brakes.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      IR for cards.

    • Chris92021

      Hagen is not making the team. Hagen is probably out of the league in 6 days. Same goes for Malik Golden.

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree with that. I just am not sure that we’ll use your personnel.

    • Taylor Williams

      Who? Ohhh you mean that guy that got like 4 sacks in 4 years.

    • CP72

      So are the guys they are covering

    • NinjaMountie

      back problems I think

    • alevin16

      Did he play at all in the preseason?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      injured in first week of cards training camp.

    • Michael Conrad

      He is hurt has not played on down for Arizona.

    • CP72

      Holba get traded?

    • Chris92021

      I would not be surprised if he gets cut because he likely would clear waivers.

    • pittsburghjoe

      So go hire Dick Lebeau….you guys crack me up.

    • alevin16

      I think it derailed

    • pcantidote

      I’m sure it has already been said here but I think Landry Jones has looked great. I don’t remember him having such good feet in the pocket, and when he had to move he didn’t seem as panicked as he used to. Hopefully if we need him he can step up.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you’re ridiculous. he hasnt been stellar in games but him and fort are easily the backups.

    • Spencer Krick

      We about to see Dobbs?

    • Jeremy Miler

      huh?

    • CP72

      Pretty quick hook for Connor and I’m happy about it. Have seen all I need to.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Have no idea why they think we are set with our ILB depth, there has to be someone after cutdowns.

    • Chris92021

      If VW plays more than 400 snaps (staying healthy), we are going to be in trouble.

    • Michael

      who would get cut? Names please.

    • SteelerNnyc

      one drop and he’s cut? WHERE IS HUNTER?

    • GravityWon

      Ditto with the safety positions

    • pittsburghjoe

      You guys crack me up… so please help me understand who the best coordinator should be along with the optimal schemes. Go grab another hand full of chips.

    • SteelerNnyc

      just a guy? still has the most yards for a WR in this preseasons

    • Shane Mitchell

      TE

    • SteelerNnyc

      you are garbage.

    • CP72

      Think Fitz should change his name to Tothe20sant.

    • NinjaMountie

      Considering that Shazier is good for a handful of missed games per year, I’ve always been worried about ILB. ILB was high on my draft board.

    • Chris92021

      I like him too but guys like that get cut all the time. Matakevich is OK in special teams but he’s not exactly Larry Izzo. He isn’t going to break the starting lineup on defense. Would you want him playing more than 400 snaps on defense? I certainly don’t. He’s easy to root for because he’s a good kid who tries hard but he isn’t anything special.

    • Rob

      That was JaCorey Shepard

    • Chris92021

      If it came down to it, I would rather have Steven Johnson (if healthy) and Fort on the team along with VW and Shazier.

    • pittsburghjoe

      just think if chuck noll was still around…things would be great.

    • George Kroger

      lol – everything the Steelers do is perfect, right? Just because you’re a fan, doesn’t mean you can’t be critical.

    • Ni mo

      DB better then butler

    • CP72

      Deep ball to Sammie…..calling it.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I so want to jump on the Ju Ju train.

    • NinjaMountie

      Him not catching it….calling it.

    • CP72

      Never said he’d catch it 🙂

    • Spencer Krick

      He’s not your Friend, guy.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Watson better make the team

    • pittsburghjoe

      Critical is fine as long as it has a base. I dont agree with the criticism

    • NinjaMountie

      true…you didn’t lol

    • Chris92021

      Watson is something else.

    • Rob

      This Watson guy..

    • GravityWon

      Real close race for #3 RB. I’m going with Watson

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Gotta admit, he’s one of the few guys that I just would rather be replaced, but he’s doing all right. I might have to reassess.

    • CP72

      Runs hard doesn’t he

    • Jonas

      3 “bigger” RBs?

    • NinjaMountie

      Watson will have to have a 1000yd game to make the team.

    • Shane Mitchell

      testing him, give it to him again

    • Rob

      Two really strong performances in a row..dont know if he makes the 53, but he should be on someones

    • Shane Mitchell

      test passed

    • Chris92021

      Man I hope Watson makes the week 1 roster. He is a load.

    • pittsburghjoe

      How about Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher… they were good too. Lets go get Cowher, he would be great and solve all the problems. Ridiculous!!

    • Jonas

      Now Trey!

    • George Kroger

      The comment from the OP was that the D doesn’t play like a unit, but has some great athletes. Do you disagree with this? If you agree, why would you not think that Butler has blame?

      Btw, I’m enjoying my chips…thanks for the suggestion!

    • Chad Sanborn

      WAston is the kind of back no one wants to tackle. Great compliment to Bell

    • CP72

      Juju showing some life

    • Shane Mitchell

      Nice back to have on the practice squad, if we need him

    • Chris92021

      Love the way JuJu came back for that. That caused the flag.

    • George Kroger

      Generous call

    • Ni mo

      Yup butler is still trash my opinion

    • BigBodyBeer

      Why? Fitz nor Davis have showed much..

    • NinjaMountie

      As you know, I like him better than Knile or Fitz; but yes, a good one to stash for sure.

    • Chris92021

      That was so Landry Jones.

    • CP72

      What an awful play call. You have been running the ball down their throat.

    • Chad Sanborn

      There’s the Landry we alol know and love

    • George Kroger

      Nice call Haley…first and goal from the 1, remember?

    • Nathanael Dory

      So…Watson is hot but yeah throw it at the one line

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree. I don’t like them much,either. One of them will be the 3 though.

    • Spencer Krick

      Ugh.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i called landry jones with 19 completions, 1 td and 1 int. im almost dead on.

    • alevin16

      why not watson?

    • Spencer Krick

      Didn’t know Pete Carol was calling our goal line plays.

    • Nunya

      What a dumb call! At least we wouldn’t see that kind of foolishness in a super bowl!

    • Jonas

      That was a Marshawn Lynch/Russell Wilson kind of goalline decision.

    • alevin16

      overthinking it again. You have a guy running downhill, lets see if he can get 1 yard

    • Rob

      Looks like Tomlin was like..”why’d we throw just now?”

    • Nathanael Dory

      Its Seattle’s SB lost play lol

    • NinjaMountie

      I hope he gets all these throwing from 1st and 1 out of his system….BECAUSE ITS STUPID

    • SteelerNnyc

      NOW who’s garbage? Tucker? JuJu? oh nooooo, not your precious JuJu

    • CP72

      Looked like the Seahawks not giving the ball to Beastmode

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you better call that to russell wilson too. because he did that to the pats in the superbowl 3 years ago.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Just remembered about the Landry Jones completions and INT predictions, I think I guessed 19 and 1 INT, so I needed that pick. knew he would come through for me in the end.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I will not bash a coordinator in week 3 of the preseason.

    • Greg Payne

      Which booth is Haley in?

    • George Kroger

      That page needs to be ripped out of the playbook!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Stanford game on! Woot!

    • Michael

      The INT, who was at fault?

    • Chris92021

      Todd Haley.

    • NinjaMountie

      the coach for calling the play

    • Spencer Krick

      Depends on what the route was supposed to be.

      My instinct is Juju.

    • CP72

      Brian Allen is a keeper.

    • George Kroger

      The comment wasn’t about this game only, but OK.

      Go Steelers!

    • GravityWon

      Haley

    • Chris92021

      He will make the team. No way he clears waivers.

    • T R

      felt like Seattle on that INT.. run the ball.. sheesh..

    • NinjaMountie

      Rice vs Stanford….Battle of the Brains

    • CP72

      Put Dobbs in. See what he does in 2 mins

    • George Kroger

      Haley for the call, Jones for just throwing without considering the actual game situation, which he does often.

    • GravityWon

      Give the ball to Trey to see what he can do out of the backfield

    • Agustin-ARG

      Dobbs winning drive here we go!!

    • alevin16

      roll out dobbs

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Kinda rough coming out for your first series with the game on the line, even if it is preseason.

    • SteelerNnyc

      so does JuJu suck since he just dropped the ball??!?!?!?!

    • Walt Dongo

      Lol…

    • Shane Mitchell

      Dobb averages a fumble a game

    • Chad Sanborn

      3 stooges out there now

    • CP72

      It’s a good learning experience right now.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coach. the seahawks proved that 3 years ago.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Am I the only one NOT impressed with Dobbs?

    • alevin16

      seriously? You have nothing to lose at this point at least try for a longer pass for the first.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he’s not hes been on the field since the halftime.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I would like to see McGee catch a pass.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m relieved. I don’t like it when we win too many preseason games.

    • CP72

      I wish he use his legs more.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      no he wont.

    • Rob

      I think there were more positives than negatives tonight. The offense will be fine, and I think the defense will approve as the season goes on.

    • NinjaMountie

      Stanford starting the whipping early.

    • CP72

      We got out played tonight. Lots of work to do.

    • CP72

      Anybody make the team tonight?

    • Chad Weiss

      Wth you punting for?

    • Don

      Pompeani said maybe a miscommunication that led to 2 WRs in the same spot on the interception. Wrong. There were 2 DBs in the same spot because both read the play and were fighting over who would get the pick. The slot corner totally left his guy (#16) and jumped the route, too.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      man. another long arse drive from virginia beach for a loss.

    • GravityWon

      The 1st teams didn’t shine. Our 23-90 spots might have showed more promise than Indy’s

    • alevin16

      nix for the block

    • Steelahs

      Agreed the talent is there on the defense even thought it’s only preseason it’s shocking to see these guys playing like this is there first time on the field together ever. Cockrell is a good rotation player but he has no business starting unless you have no choice, but our secondary isn’t deep and has holes. This is why i’m hoping we can still have senquez play and see something from him.

    • CP72

      Give Sammie a 50/50 ball.

    • GravityWon

      Would like to say Watson or Williams at RB #3 since Davis and Toussaint seem very replaceable. Front office might have different ideas due to pass protection experience.

    • CP72

      Pretty much injury free….

    • alevin16

      jump ball to big o

    • Michael

      Winners Losers list top 3 each?

    • CP72

      What a cluster

    • Michael

      usually there’s a 2nd word after cluster…

    • CP72

      Winners
      1. Sutton
      2. Connor
      3. Watson

      Losers
      1. Golden
      2. Villy
      3. Hamilton

    • GravityWon

      Winners: Watson, Conner, Grimble
      Losers: Cockrell, Golden, Holba

    • Alan Tman

      Matthew does Watson or Williams have any shot at making the team? I like them both.

    • GravityWon

      Correct about Villy. WIll swap out Holba for him on my list.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Losers:
      4. Cockrell

    • Jonas

      Terrell Watson
      B. Allen/Conner
      Sutton

      Robert Golden
      Cobi Hamilton
      Villy

    • CP72

      Cockrell a stone cold lock to make this team?

    • Chad Weiss

      Winners
      Sutton,watt,shaziee
      Losers
      Cokrell,Hamilton,Villenuava

    • Michael Mosgrove

      winner:
      connor
      danger/hagen
      watson

      Loser:
      big al
      hamilton
      golden/ davis

    • Michael Mosgrove

      allen is not a winner tonight.

    • CP72

      Well at least we didn’t have an Edelman incident and 26 will be back soon (good thing cause we may need to score a lot of points).

    • GravityWon

      Didn’t hear much about Burns tonight. Is that because he had lock down coverage? Or was it because all the other WRs which he wasn’t covering were wide open?

    • Ed Smith

      Are you trying to troll? He should NOT be starting!

    • CP72

      No I’m asking if he’s a lock to make the team?

    • Robert E Lil

      Did the “edge rusher” make those corners look great?

    • Robert E Lil

      Conner is. The future