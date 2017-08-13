Hot Topics

    Preseason Opener Indicates Big Change In Steelers’ Defense

    By Alex Kozora August 13, 2017 at 08:30 am


    We are just going through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opening win over the New York Giants. As we’ve done for years now, we chart the Steelers’ offense and defense. I do the latter charting and found something very interesting from Friday’s game.

    Here’s the short of it: On 32 of 53 snaps versus 11 personnel (3 WR sets) the Steelers remained in their base 3-4 defense. That’s something the defense hasn’t done to that degree under Keith Butler.

    In 2015, the Steelers’ regular season defense remained in base versus “passing personnel” (mostly 11 personnel) just 2.6% of the time. There was a small bump last year to 6.4%. And in Game One against the Giants, that number showed a crazy spike up to 60.4%.

    That wasn’t just after the starters left. In fact, the opposite. The stats skewed a bit at the end with the Giants in their hurry-up offense and the Steelers stayed in nickel. When the game was early/close, and the starters in, base was the dominant package.

    But last year’s minor uptick did seem to indicate a change. And Friday, Butler may have knocked that door down against the Giants. I don’t expect the Steelers to actually play base that often all the time but it’s an idea that makes sense. For three reasons.


    1. It’ll greatly improve the Steelers’ run defense. Obviously, in nickel, with the nose tackle removed, run defense becomes much more difficult. Your down linemen are more susceptible to getting doubled and the center is freer to get to the second level. In base, the Steelers allowed 3.5 YPC last year. In sub-package, that number spiked to 4.8. That’s something you gotta solve when you’re in nickel so often.

    2. It gets Javon Hargrave on the field more often. Even recognizing Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt need a break, there still aren’t a lot of snaps available for Hargrave if you’re in base 25%. Staying in base gets that weapon on the field. And someone who can get after the passer. It’s a concept we wrote about last month.

    3. Sean Davis can play the “slot.” Given his cornerback background in college and a little bit last year, he can play over the #2 receiver inside. Now that he has a year under his belt, it’s less of an issue asking him to wear another hat. And when you consider the benefits of #1 and #2, it’s worth that tradeoff.

    It’s something we’ll certainly monitor throughout the rest of the preseason, especially the all-important tune-up game in Week 3. If the Steelers can bump their usage to about double that of last year, to around 14-15%, they’ll be better off for it.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Shannon Stephenson

      I think the success of the base defense honestly lies with VW as he is the most vulnerable in pass defense IMO.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disagree id say watt and dupree.

    • capehouse

      In theory, Sean Davis can play the slot. In reality, he couldn’t play it too well last year. It’d be nice to stay in base because of your first 2 reasons, but with VW and Dupree suspect in coverage, and no offseason additions to the secondary to address the issues in the slot, or really the entire secondary, at least any that will bear fruit anytime soon, then I just don’t understand how this would be possible when facing a semi competent QB. The Giants QBs, Josh Johnson and Geno Smith, do not fit that criteria.

    • SilverSteel

      It is sounding like Dupree is not good at coverage from the camp notes. VW and TM have proven otherwise. Dupree has the speed so I believe he can improve but we still have some work to do.

    • will

      Show us the stats that VW is suspect in coverage. I believe that perspective is a myth.

    • Rob H

      With the way people have been yelling for better interior pressure, and more aggressive coverage, I actually find it puzzling that anyone would balk about this idea. I’ve been hoping for it for years, but we really did lack the depth and talent on the D-line to implement it regularly until now, the two lineman crap should be saved for primarily being used in the dime.
      Also, for people who think this automatically means you’re keeping Willams in coverage more often RELAX, just because you keep three lineman on the field more often doesn’t mean you can’t change the coverage in the back seven, quite the opposite, there is a ton of different personnel groupings and coverages you can run out of it. I’ll be thrilled if this is a sign of things to come!!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Whether we are in base or nickel those two will most likely be on the field but VW I would assume would not be due to his average to below average coverage skills so that is why I chose VW on the fact that he is the interchangeable guy in those defenses

    • falconsaftey43

      I would love to see this happen. Situational run defense was a much bigger problem last year than pass defense (rankings vs rest of league were much worse).

    • capehouse

      Show me the stats that he isn’t.

    • Jaybird

      Wasn’t it a bit overrated about how bad Gay was in the Slot. Plus Sensabaugh and Sutton can’t be any worse than last year with Davis. And maybe Hilton can keep up his great camp and contribute there in the regular season as well.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well if you don’t like their slot CB options, this would be a good thing since the slot CB would be on the field less.

    • Faith

      if we ever want to beat the Patriots in a game that matters we have to use our pas rushers to rush the passer , pressure is key , do not have to get a ton sacks but have to make Brady move his feet and get hits on him …. and you have to be able to cover , no big cushions he will dink and dunk you to submission , the key is pressure but pressure not only on Brady but on the Receivers too

    • capehouse

      I mean we’re talking about Davis in the slot, so he’d be the slot CB.

    • capehouse

      Yeah I definitely think calling Gay bad is overrated, but our issues in the secondary were real, wether they were personnel or scheme based.

    • mem359

      Or maybe it is the preseason.
      Even if they dialed up some blitzes, they tend to stay vanilla, or in this case, stay with the base defense.

      I’d be curious if the % use of 3-4 stayed the same regardless of the offensive formation.