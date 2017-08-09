Hot Topics

    Rapoport Report: Reinstatement Of Martavis Bryant Could Be Days Away

    By Dave Bryan August 9, 2017 at 02:43 pm


    Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Wednesday Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant might be cleared to resume practicing with the team in a few more days.

    Per Rapoport’s report, Bryant is now “waiting for the doctors and the counselors, people who saw him, to hand in their letters, get the paperwork cleared with the NFL, have the league process that, and then make him officially conditionally reinstated.”

    Official word could come down in the “next couple of days,” Rapoport said.

    On Sunday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers were thinking Bryant would be cleared to return this week, per a team source. As we all know by now, that didn’t happen and Bryant still isn’t practicing with the team as of Wednesday afternoon.


    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that he has “no idea” when Bryant will be cleared.

    The Steelers are currently holding their final open training camp practice prior to traveling to New York for the 2017 preseason opener and that means they won’t be back on the fields of Saint Vincent College until Sunday. Will Bryant be cleared to resume practicing by then? Who the hell knows.

    At some point, one of these reports is bound to be right, right?. At least we all hope. For now, however, you can count on Bryant not playing Friday night and you can take that to the bank.

    https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/895367840966029312

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Until someone other than Rapoport reports it, I pay it no mind.

    • falconsaftey43

      “officially conditionally reinstated” just a reminder that even after he’s allowed to practice, he still will not have been cleared to play in the regular season. And even after THAT happens, he’s still not fully reinstated.

      “Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Bryant’s
      progress. Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and
      resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season
      activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season
      for full reinstatement”- NFL spokesman

    • Sam Clonch

      First line made me think you were a mind reader.

    • ThatGuy

      I personally LOVE that a one year suspension actually lasts near 18 months.

    • Steve

      Tomlin stated “We will work with what we have” So there is no use to wasting time on people not out on the playing field.

    • Melly

      An absolute joke!

    • Brian Tollini

      Wow, this is taking forever. Who is in charge of reinstating him? PENNDOT?

    • T R

      yeah I stop reading article after.. According to Ian Rappaport…

    • Douglas Andrews

      Word to the wise hope Bryant takes this as a major lesson learned…..Don’t Jeopardize your career and put your fate in the hands of Roger Goodell.

    • Matt Manzo

      When my friends and I are high, and we say something is days away from happening, that means, like, forever!!!

    • Matt Manzo

      New phrase! To go along with a bakers dozen. An NFL year!

    • Matt Manzo

      Yes!