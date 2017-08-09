Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Still Not Quite Out Of The Woods Following Partially-Full Reinstatement

    By Matthew Marczi August 9, 2017 at 07:00 pm


    It doesn’t appear to be entirely clear to anybody right now why Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was not until yesterday’s announcement able to practice with the rest of his team. And I am not about to come in here and taut myself as the person who has all the answers. But that won’t stop me from speculating. And it won’t stop me from urging caution, because there are still further steps ahead before he can begin hauling in touchdowns.

    What we are currently dealing with is what I’m going to call a partially-full reinstatement. To put it simply, if the regular season were to begin today, and I can’t emphasize this enough Bryant would not be allowed to play. He is currently only cleared to participate in the preseason. But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s first explore why it may have taken to long to get even to this point.

    The most logical answer as to why the league had not yet cleared the third-year wide receiver to commence preseason preparation and participation is because there was some discrepancy between his and the team’s understanding of his compliance requirements against the league’s understanding of said requirements.

    To kick things off, let’s skip back to late April when the NFL first announced that Bryant had been conditionally reinstated on the eve of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Steelers, through General Manager Kevin Colbert, said at the time that he “has followed the protocol”, and also included a statement at the time that presumably laid out the course of action going forward as dictated by the league.

    The statement reads, in part: “once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant’s clinical resources in Pittsburgh, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games”.


    This seems rather straightforward. Bryant was required to establish a network of “clinical resources” and then submit that plan to the league for confirmation. Once that is completed “he will be”, not may be, “permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games”.

    So, there are a few situations that we might be dealing with here. Either Bryant and/or the team had somehow failed at first to properly submit his clinical procedures to the league for confirmation; the league had been seriously dragging on confirming said procedures; or there was a difference of opinion between the parties as to what constituted appropriate procedures, leaving open the possibility that the provided statement was not entirely accurate.

    Through the first couple of weeks into training camp, Bryant had been unable to join his teammates on the practice field, although he remained engaged in other ways, including the weight room, the meeting room, and on the practice field—off to the side, on his own, of course.

    We don’t even know what the holdup was, but it’s also important to note that this is not the end of the road. The aforementioned statement goes on to read that “the NFL will review Bryant’s progress” before the regular season begins and will be allowed to participate then “based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources”.

    Beyond that, it continues, “he will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement”. While this one important hurdle has now been cleared, those who anticipated smooth sailing in his journey back to the field upon his conditional reinstatement have clearly been mistaken. Bryant is on double-secret probation, and his leash is short.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      thank you. as i said on the other one. it’s not over yet and he isnt going to be outright given wr2 slot.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL is some Orwellian secret organization with Roger Godell doing all he can to jag the Steelers.

    • RickM

      And let the whining begin about how awful this is. No, actually what was awful was the multitude of positive tests he had and how that hurt him, his family and his team. If he has a four-step process to prove he’s finally doing things the right way, big deal. It will help him, his family and his team if he learns to be fully accountable.

      If people are being honest, they know he’ll be reinstated to play in the regular season and then fully reinstated later in the season if he simply complies with the original guidelines. And my guess is those guidelines are limited to additional testing (natural) and regular clinical counseling with written reports provided to the league. The counseling will likely end with full reinstatement. Nothing has likely changed since the requirements were first laid out. Follow them and he’s in. Don’t follow them fully and he’s not. That’s hardly onerous for a twice-suspended player.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Couldn’t agree more. I can understand why people are upset, but I don’t think the NFL is out to sabotage someone’s career (Bryant did a good enough job of that on his own). Follow the protocol, do the steps expected of you, and you’ll be reinstated accordingly. Simple.