Report: CB Artie Burns Plans To Resume Practicing On Tuesday

After missing the last two training camp practices with an unspecified injury, it sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns might return to work on Tuesday.

Barring setback, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns plans to return to practice Tuesday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2017

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Burns reportedly said Sunday night at Heinz Field he plans to return to practice Tuesday barring any setbacks.





Burns, the Steelers first-round draft pick in 2016, was injured roughly midway through the team’s annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe High School. Since then, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t divulged what Burns’ injury is outside of saying he hopes it’s just a minor one.

For what it’s worth, Burns was present at Heinz Field Sunday for the team’s practice and didn’t appear to be wearing any wraps or braces on any parts of his body. He also reportedly appeared to be walking around without any sort of limp. After practice was over, however, Tomlin didn’t mention Burns, or any other currently injured players, during his brief talk with the media.

The Steelers are off Monday and will resume practicing at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Tuesday. Assuming Burns is able to return to practice Tuesday and Wednesday, chances will then be pretty good that he’ll play in the team’s Friday night preseason opener against the New York Giants.