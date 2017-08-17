Report: Injured WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Won’t Practice Thursday

After reportedly suffering a left knee injury during the team’s Wednesday training camp practice, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Thursday morning that he won’t be participating in practice later this afternoon, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.

According to a late Wednesday report by Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second-round draft pick this year out of USC, was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee sometime Thursday morning.

After Wednesday’s practice was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t let on that Smith-Schuster’s injury was serious.

“It doesn’t appear to be as serious as it appeared to be, but I dont have any information,” Tomlin said of Smith-Schuster’s injury. “He’s being evaluated right now. I’ll update you guys tomorrow in regards to that.”

Unless a report regarding Smith-Schuster’s MRI results surfaces in the next several hours, we might have to wait until Tomlin speaks to the media again at the conclusion of practice in order to get some sort of official update on the young wide receiver.





In the meantime, it’s not looking good for Smith-Schuster to play in the team’s Sunday night preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The wide receiver was unfortunately unable to play a large quantity of snaps in the preseason opener against the New York Giants as he had to leave that contest in the first quarter in order to be evaluated for a concussion.

UPDATE: According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster appears to be fine following his Thursday morning MRI and he’s not wearing a brace or wrap on his knee, just an electro-stim device.