    Report: Steelers Actively Trying To Sign Stephon Tuitt To Contract Extension

    By Dave Bryan August 17, 2017 at 03:53 pm


    With a little over three weeks remaining before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 regular season opener, the team has still yet to sign defensive end Stephon Tuitt to a long-term contract extension. With that said, work is currently being done to rectify that.

    According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers team president Art Rooney II said Thursday that the organization is currently attempting to get Tuitt signed to an extension before start of season.


    Tuitt, who is now in the final year of his rookie contract after originally being drafted in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, has long been a potential candidate this offseason for an extension and it will be surprising if the two sides don’t ultimately come to terms over the course of the next three weeks.

    The Steelers have a long history of not negotiating contracts once the regular season gets underway so September 9 is the perceived deadline for them to get something done with Tuitt as that’s the date they’ll travel to Cleveland for the regular season opener.

    Tuitt is likely looking for a deal that will pay him roughly what fellow defensive end Cameron Heyward is now earning a year. Heyward, who signed a five year contract extension with the Steelers on July 21, 2015, now currently averages $10,456,200 per year in new money as a result of that deal that included a $12 million signing bonus.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      I love Tuitt, he’s one of my favorite players but paying him and Heyward seems like alot. $20M per year for two Dline men seems expensive. We have to pay Shazier, Bryant and Dupree in the next few years. Add that to L. Bells monster contract and someone will be let go.

      We are really lucky that the roster is young and salaries are low compared to actual value when you factor in production. That luxury is going to run out and we’ll have to start paying folks a la Seattle.

      I hope the FO can figure out how to extend Tuitt along with all of our young stars.

    • I would expect that Tuitt is a higher priority than either Bryant or Bell at this point. He is a more stable player, and arguably harder to replace, particularly in the case of Bryant as the team has had so much recent success with WRs.

    • dany

      You pay for the trenches, look at the oline, and that’s 4 guys with big contracts. This is only two guys, he’ll get his $

    • Steelers12

      i see your point but Bell and Bryant are freaks of natures, i mean Bryant is 6’4 225 and blazing fast

    • Jaybird

      I dig Tuitt’s potential , but I’m not sure he’s done enough to warrant 10 million a year. I think the guy can be absolutely great, but he goes stretches were he disappears. Cam may not have the physical gifts or potential that Tuitt has , but he’s way more productive. I want to see Tuitt reach his potential so bad. I’ve been saying for two years now that he’s going to break out. DO IT TUITT!!!!

    • Ace

      My guess is Bell is in his last year with Pit. I can’t see a deal getting done next year if one couldn’t happen this year. Too expensive, plus the hold out has most likely irked the players and coaches and FO. Bryant I think will be done after his rookie deal is over. If he balls out, he prices himself out of PS interest. If he under performs, all the more reason to cut bait before another off field incident takes place. He’s on his final strike with the league. Hard to sign him to a contract with any sort of significant guarantees. Dupree needs to put some serious work in to warrant any significant contract. Shazier will sign on again and I bet at a more than fair price considering production and injury history (which continues to this day). Build from the trenches, really good DL are harder to find than RB and WR.

    • Jaybird

      I agree with everything you said except the part about Shazier taking a “fair price” . I think Shazier is going to want AND get big bucks.

    • Steve Johnson

      I would hold off on Shazier, not durable at all. They can’t keep everybody, I don’t think Tuitt is worth $10M a year. Better yet, I don’t think he will make that if he hits the market next March. However, if he has a monster season, then of course that changes everything.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Bell can’t get a deal right now even if he wanted one. The tag he received IS his deal since he rejected whatever long term contract the Steelers offered. MB gets another year since last season was voided due to his suspension. This works for both sides for now as MB will try to show if his issues are behind him and his performance on the field are good which would get him that next contract. Tuitt should get something good though before the season starts.

    • They are, but Tuitt is not far off of that, so I am not counting ability as the main factor here. Bryant’s history and Brown’s contract make him hard to pay a huge contract. Bell is unique in that he is at worst a top three back in the NFL but he also misses a lot of time and sees a lot of touches. I don’t see them even wanting to pay what Freeman got, and reportedly Bell wants much more than that.

    • Ace

      Oh he will want those bucks all right. But will he get it? I could see a 4 year extension worth 26-30. Put him right inside top 10 ILB money. 6.5/year ain’t too bad. But I’m no GM. And he’s no Wagner or Kuechly. Let’s hope he puts it all together this year and stays on the field.

    • I was not referring to this year for either Bell or Bryant. I was speaking long term, just like the original poster was.

    • Steelers12

      With Bryant’s history do u think he can even command top dollar?

    • Depends a lot on what he does the next two years. If he stays on the straight an narrow and continues to perform like he was showing signs of before, absolutely. If he stumbles pretty much at all? No.

    • Jaybird

      Oh I think he gets way more than 6.5 mil. Timmons got 6 million a year. I think Shazier gets double digit millions per year.

    • SilverSteel

      I thought someone would be sacrificed for Bell’s contract but since that never happened, and he copped an attitude, we will part with him next year and sign everyone else. I’m good with it.

      Next year with a more experienced Connor and our WRs, and an experienced D, we’ll be fine. IMO

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Well in that case then I agree with you on all your points.

    • SilverSteel

      They probably see the potential and want to sign him before said monster season to save a few coins.

    • Timmons made over 10 millions a year and Shazier’s ceiling is at least as high. It comes down to what he does on the field and if he stays on the field.

    • SilverSteel

      Yes but Timmons was literally never hurt. Never!

    • I actually think it is highly unlikely that Bell gets another contract with us at all.

    • PapaJuju

      Ben will be gone soon and with that his monster contract.

    • SilverSteel

      Highly indeed

    • Haha, I didn’t even catch that.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Lol…I was thinking the same. I mean I just can’t see it with the minimum cost alone going up for Bell and then wanting to be able to do others the are due for new deals.

    • Most likely case for him staying is they tag him next year as well and run the wheels off of him. At that point they would likely be looking to get younger anyway.

    • Ace

      I wouldn’t pay him 10/year. Hurt too often. He’s missed a seasons worth of games in 3 years. Of course, Trevathon is hurt often as well and signed a nice contract. I forgot they picked up his 5th year at 8.7. So now, just like Bell, he has set his market. 6.5 too low I agree. Maybe 9/yr? Regarding Tuitt, how about a contract just north of Derek Wolfes? That would work for me.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      True, but even that Tag price will be pretty steep. I guess that also depends on how much higher the cap goes as well so that they can extend others and possibly add others.

    • Depends on what Ben does as well.