    Report: Steelers To Work Out Free Agent RB Brandon Radcliff

    By Dave Bryan August 1, 2017 at 09:25 am


    With Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner currently dealing with a shoulder injury, the team is using their off day to work out at least one free agent.

    According to Peter Ariz on Twitter, the Steelers are working out former Louisville running back Brandon Radcliff on Tuesday.


    Radcliff, who originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent back in May, was a three-year starter at Louisville. He ran for 903 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, in 2016 and totaled 2365 rushing yards over four seasons. He was waived by the Colts in early June.

    The fact that the Steelers are bringing in running backs to look at on their off day might not be good sign when it comes to Conner, who injured his shoulder during Sunday’s practice.

    Conner, who missed Monday’s practice with his injury, was sent to Pittsburgh to have his shoulder further evaluated. He was spotted on Sunday and Monday wearing a sling on his left shoulder.

    With Conner sidelined and Le’Veon Bell having yet to report for training camp, the Steelers running backs currently receiving practice reps are Knile Davis, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Brandon Brown-Dukes, Terrell Watson and Trey Williams.

    • Dshoff

      Looks like a Haley back. Small and fast. Looks like Rainey with vision.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I really really hope this doesn’t have anything to do with Conner, but the timing would sure seem that way!

    • Bradys_Dad

      Maybe (MAYBE) they didn’t like what they saw from BB Dukes ????? Hard to tell at this point but without having LB in camp and Conner getting dinged, it might be a whole lot of insurance and camp body tactical movement. Can’t afford to have JC or LB banged up beyond use. I’d like to think that IF this injury was significant they might be talking to Deangelo or another proven vet. Then again what do I know (although I did predict the drafting of the long snapper) – LOL.

    • Bob Stevens

      According to Wikipedia: DeAngelo Chondon Williams[1] (born April 25, 1983) is an American football running back who is currently a “free agent”.

    • Rocksolid20

      Amen , or talk to Tampa Bay . Doug Martin sits
      4th in there depth chart and has been a long time starter
      and yes he has some baggage buy looks like we meed a
      proven back .

    • falconsaftey43

      DeAngelo Williams is done. He’s 34. He missed 7 games last year with injury. Averaged 3.5 ypc last year. After week 1 last year he averaged 2.68 ypc. Only 3 RBs in NFL history have rushed for at least 500 yards and 4.0 ypc at 34 or older. It’s time to move on. Not to mention, the very last thing your going to do if you’re even thinking about having Williams on your team this year, is give him more than 1 snap a day in TC. They need guys to eat carries in training camp, that’s all. Unless it comes out that Bell or Conner have a long term injury, they aren’t going to be bringing in a vet RB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Martin is suspended the first 3 games and slated to make $7M this year, they’re not going to trade for a suspended expensive RB to be their backup.

    • Dave D

      I just upvoted you simply because you had the forethought to mock a long snapper? Dude, that’s some serious prognostication there! Impressive.

    • John Pennington

      Would be a good addition different type of runner another tool in the tool box to work with.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Well, as long as Bell isn’t getting dinged up down in Florida, it doesn’t matter a whole lot.

    • Iulo

      I also think it is more related to mercyhurst that Connor…
      he was already cut and just brought back to see him in camp

    • Steelers12

      exactly

    • Is he related to Harry Potter?

    • Conserv_58

      We agree. Although I like D. Will and what he did for this team he’s at the age where players, especially RB’s are physically on the downside of their production curve. They’re at the stage in their careers where their brains are writing checks their bodies can no longer cash. D. Will’s endurance and thus availability is prohibits his being re-signed. Therefore, I think the team is better off staying with the youth movement at RB behind Le’Veon.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the team’s doctors determined that Connor’s shoulder injury is serious enough to warrant bringing in another running back.

    • Edjhjr

      I’m still wondering who out there wants to pay Bell 16m or more for 2 years.

      He thinks such a deal is there

    • Rocksolid20

      Suspended yes , but the way things are going , he just might turn
      out to be our starting back and at a cheaper price than our hold out .
      I won’t mention his name again until he is in camp .

    • Rocksolid20

      Yes because we see how well that turned out first time
      Bell was injured and we were in the playoffs . So keep
      thinking youth .

    • Rocksolid20

      Maybe the USFL will make a come back ?

    • falconsaftey43

      Don’t be ridiculous, Bell will play this season. He’s not giving away $12M dollars or any portion of it.

    • Rocksolid20

      Just hope his heart is in it and he can
      last Tomlin running him in the ground .

    • Bradys_Dad

      In total honesty, it was a WAG at the time but since it actually came rue, in the round that predicted I’ll take any accolades anyone is willing to serve up 🙂 Thanks