Schefter: Steelers Sign Joe Haden To Three Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden to a three year deal per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Haden was the first team to meet with the Steelers, flying down to Carolina to visit with the team. He’ll start opposite of Artie Burns this year.





Haden had previously spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. He had 19 INTs in 81 career starts.

Developing story.