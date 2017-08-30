Hot Topics

    Schefter: Steelers Sign Joe Haden To Three Year Deal

    By Alex Kozora August 30, 2017 at 03:23 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden to a three year deal per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

    Haden was the first team to meet with the Steelers, flying down to Carolina to visit with the team. He’ll start opposite of Artie Burns this year.


    Haden had previously spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. He had 19 INTs in 81 career starts.

    Developing story.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • ilamarca

      What a time to be alive!!

    • Charles Mullins

      Superbowl or bust?

    • 太阳三联

      Happy about this for some reason.

    • 太阳三联

      Looking like it. Pieces are in place. Stars are aligning.

    • Aj Gentile

      Wow. More than I was expecting. Let’s hope he still got something left.

    • T3xassteelers

      YESSSSS!! Steelers doing some moves…. I like it. Lot more money than I thought but have cap space to do so. Better hope he can stay on the field… Last year had hernia the entire season which may have contributed to not as strong a year. Only hope he can stay healthy.

    • Corey

      This will probably come up in the breakdown article of Haden but was he asked to play a lot of press coverage in CLE?

    • JT

      I’m thrilled to have him starting next to Artie. But that $27 could be a problem later. This is certainly not a Steeler-like move. But considering our history at CB, maybe that’s not so bad…..

    • Stas

      wow it must just be a 1 year guarantee

    • #beatthepats

      Christmas in august!!! Great move best corner this team has had in a long time!

    • JohnnyFootball

      This is…….I don’t even know. Haden has been hurt and not that good recently, kind of why the Browns couldn’t get a darn thing for him and had to release him outright. I was hoping for 1yr maybe 3m. They gave him 9 times that.

    • William Weaver

      In the Steelers I trust but wow that is a ton of money

    • Stas

      slash 1 year guaranteed and rest is small guarantees

    • Dorian James

      WHAT!! I haven’t even finished listening to the podcast. That was fast

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Booya! The Steelers agree with those of us who say whatever he has left is better than whatever Cockrell-baugh has to offer.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      what the hell?

    • John Noh

      $3M this year offset by the Stains, right? Last two years are probably not guaranteed.

    • Dorian James

      And at 7 million for 3 years? I hope they’re sure about this.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Say it ain’t so! I am worried about his hamstring issues though.

    • Sam Clonch

      WOOOOW, that escalated quickly!!!

    • capehouse

      Woohoo!!!

    • Hope we are getting a Joe Haden that is closer to his play from ’13 and ’14 rather that ’15 and ’16.

    • Rick Nau

      top 5 offense and defense this year, exciting

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Once Ben retires everything is a problem later. Glad to see they realize that and are going for NOW.

    • Spencer Krick

      There’s your #2 CB.

    • Dorian James

      Pump the brakes buddy, not just yet

    • Crowned

      It’s useless for us to sit here and worry about the financial side. Let’s just hope we get the best Haden we can get. A determined Haden with a much need fresh start.

    • Michel Smiffi

      We have a CB tandem in the house!!

    • razaard2

      That’s hope
      Consummate athlete and teamate. Let’s hope he still has some gas left at the tank after so many injuries. Might be the perfect medicine for our ailments

    • Ken Krampert

      Holy Shitto!!!! Game changer right there…Front office realizes the sense of urgency with Ben obviously. Nice!!!

    • Shane Mitchell

      #1 CB

    • Spencer Krick

      Semantics.

      Someone to start opposite of Burns.

    • George Hareras

      Last two days addressing our two biggest needs!

    • Eric C. Brown

      One dog, one bone now.

    • steeltown

      Man the last 24hrs…

      Vance McDonald and Joe Haden

      Check and check… the two areas of need have been addressed. Im pretty happy right now.

    • The Tony

      I wasn’t expecting that much as well. However according to reports from Haden, he claims that he was surprised to be cut stating that he feels like he is healthier now than ever

    • Nunya

      We are going all in, Boys and Girls!

    • George Hareras

      Who gets cut and I guess Allen definitely to the PS?

    • Bryan

      The Steelers in 2019-2020 could be in some real trouble with Ben, Bell, Bryant likely all gone anyways, I’m fine with a few years of being a 6-9 win team in order to give us a better chance of winning the Super Bowl in next 2-3 years

    • Chris92021

      According to Schefter, Haden had more lucrative offers from other teams but he wanted to come to Pittsburgh. I wonder if it is the chance to stick it to the sorry Browns twice a year or a legit chance to go to the Super Bowl in the next couple of seasons that made Joe choose us. Either way, welcome to the team, Joe Haden!!

    • Tristana

      #StairwayToSeven
      Welcome, Joe!

    • Paddy

      Steelers paying 4 Browns 3 million all guaranteed but not years 2 and 3 not guar

    • Ron Long

      Cockrell and Sensabaugh both?

    • WilliamSekinger

      Hayden is a really good talent. As for his play in Clev., well one can probably understand what playing for a team not serious about winning does to a player.

    • razaard2

      Coty or Hilton? Or maybe they are moving Cockrell. So many options. Maybe even gay

    • Doug McFee

      Not my money. Super Bowl piece in da house!

    • Biggie

      Wow guess they decided he has alot left in the tank though I am sure year one is only year guaranteed. If he is healthy, he is immediate upgrade opposite Burns.

    • SeventhHeavan

      His wife is hot

    • John Noh

      Robert Fools Golden. I know he’s a safety but I don’t care. I don’t want that guy on the team anymore!

    • George Hareras

      I have a feeling Coty sticks

    • Nathanael Dory

      Wooow

    • Kevin Artis

      This is probably Ben’s last year and they are adding the require personnel to get SB number 7.

    • Dorian James

      Let’s hope so

    • Tristana

      could be literally everyone that is not named burns. some more likely than others. but allen was a PS guy before and wills till be a PS guy, nothing changed here.

    • WreckIess

      Not quite what I expected. Welcome aboard, but I hope he can prove to be worth it.

    • George Hareras

      Aren’t most wives of the NFL hot?

    • JohnnyFootball

      According to his agent who is trying to make his client look good. If you think someone was willing to pay him 30m I have some oceanfront property to sell you in Nebraska.

    • renoir

      wow, we have a defensive backfield now…

    • Petherson Silveira

      Hafty! But a very good CB!

    • steeltown

      People are already complaining about the $$$ spent… but, we need to win NOW not two years from now when there’s a chance guys like Sutton and Allen contribute positively.

    • Shane Mitchell

      This is huge for our defense, I am ecstatic, been bangingg on the table to trade for this man and we didnt even have to give anything up to get him.

      GOOD JOB COLBERT!!!!!! YOU THE MAN!!!!!!!

    • SeventhHeavan

      True! Just saw a pic of her so I had to mention it! Ha

    • The Tony

      This is probably more incentive to stay longer if he can stay healthy

    • Tristana

      give me that property please, i need some reason to flee from germany, people here make me sick with that negativity and self-hate. 🙁

    • Andrew

      I’m scared to look at the financials of this deal. Hopefully it is more team friendly then it looks right now. I swear if we can’t sign Tuitt because of this I’m going to freak out.

    • Tristana

      In Colbert We Trust

    • T3xassteelers

      Exactly, heck for all we know he can be cut next season with next to no dead cap!

    • Thomas

      I thought they would give him an offer on the cheap, was not thinking 9 mil average over 3 😐

    • Nathanael Dory

      Alright lets see what hes got

    • John Hinton

      Wow. I’m not often shocked by our FO’s moves but…WOW.

    • JohnB

      Using that Bell money 😉

    • Nathanael Dory

      Thats what im thinking

    • POUNDSAND

      WOOT WOOT! I don’t care about the $$ side. We’ll let the FO deal with that. What we needed was another capable man 2 man CB on the other side of Artie and we got it. We also needed a Varsity level TE and we got that. Two glaring holes filled within 24 hrs. Nice work STEELERS! It’s a shot in the arm to start the season!!
      He’s back 100% healthy after playing last year through 2 groin injuries and a neck injury. If he’s healthy with a chip on his shoulder. Lookout!

    • Hec

      Kudos to front office for finally having the balls to make a powerplay worth poundering about in free agency…….I could less of what you pundits have to say about this signing. Because whether it works or not, it goes to show Pittsburgh Steelers attempted a move to solidify a championship team who’s ready to win!

    • SeventhHeavan

      Hey yo Ben. I see you!…contemplating retirement so the front office gets up off their behind and make some significant signings so we can win another ring sooner than later!…here we go

    • Thomas

      I would like to know the injury guarantees.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, he played a ton of press and also played under Ray Horton and knows our defense, easy transition.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Exactly, Ben is no spring chicken and the time is NOW.

    • Arthur Branch

      I hope the medical staff checked him out.

    • Michael Conrad

      Can she play safety

    • Michael James

      Doesn’t matter anyway. This team is only a contender until Ben retires, which could be as early as next offseason. You spend your cash now and don’t worry about the future.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Never let it be said the Steelers don’t make moves. You can’t say they aren’t trying.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Addressed the TE and CB situation. Now just need to get some safety depth, and we’ll be set.

    • Aj Gentile

      Screw it we are in win now mode. Pay the man!

    • steelburg

      I agree. But it works our all the way around. It gives them time to develop Sutton and maybe move on from Golson although I think they should still try and see what he is capable of before moving on. This improves the CB position greatly and let’s us take our time with younger guys like Hilton and Sutton which is needed IMO.

    • Bobby hains

      Awesome!!! Very excited I think this is the piece to our defense an our chances of getting to the superbowl.. Especially if he can recapture his covering skills like he had been playing his first 4 seasons. Go Steelers!

    • Karen

      WOOOO HOOOOO The secondary is looking better every second

    • TroymanianDevil

      I really hope there’s not a lot guaranteed in case it doesn’t work out.

      Of course the ideal scenario is that he returns to vintage Joe Haden form

    • SeventhHeavan

      Nice play!

    • melblount

      Given the speed at which this is happening, I moved my post from a previous Haden article to here for anyone interested in the CAPology stuff…

      Alex was asked about the Steelers CAP situation pre-Haden deal…

      ————————————————————-

      Not Alex here, but the following two sites have us as follows with the Top 51 including the effect of V McDonald:

      OTC or Over the Cap has us $10.536M UNDER
      spotrac has us $8.915M UNDER

      There are ALL KINDS OF NUMBERS out there on the net. These are the two most reliable sites I have ever found for pro sports CAP numbers. I have NOT however taken the time to reconcile the difference(s) between their respectively reported numbers for the Steelers.

      All that said,
      (1) don’t shoot me IF these totals are wrong – ONLY the messenger here.
      (2) spotrac has been insanely accurate on the Penguins over the past several years.

      I would link these two sites but the mods have not been amused with some of the links I’ve made on past posts. If I get the thumbs up on that, I will. Otherwise, simply google them and you should be able to swerve into them.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Lotta money. I hope we get what we paid for.

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      Finally !!! A signing I agree with. Thanks for stepping up Colbert and realizing we need help at corner if we are planning on a Super Bowl Push. AB will definitely make him even better now at practice. Sorry Cockrell….

    • Ni mo

      Ben favre not going anywhere and they will sign Bryant also

    • Jones

      Didn’t Ladarius Green say something similar… Also, Ben has almost died after a hit… I’d never believe an athlete when they talk about their own health to the media.

    • Ni mo

      Ben favre 😂😂

    • Donte Williams

      no one knows for sure if Bryant and Bell will be gone we will know about Bell come next april though and as for bryant if he returns to form I dont see the steelers letting him walk now he wont make AB money but he will get his not to mention if the SC continues to balloon up thats more money to give to our up and coming contracts

    • Bobby hains

      I think he has 4 good years left.. Plus he’s diffently a upgrade over cockrell an sensabaugh.. It may be cockrell that gets bounced

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! A lot more than I expected!
      This is not your fathers Steelers offseason! Movin and shakin and spending money!
      I hope his injuries are outta the way!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I like this.
      I like the way this feels.

    • Shane Mitchell

      They must have literally signed him at the airport.

    • Nolrog

      Nah. Not remotely an issue. We have had plenty of cap room the last couple of years and the cap has been going up like mad (rumored to jump from 167 to 180 next year.). We’re totally fine.

    • SouthernSteel

      gay n golden… My hopes

    • Matt Manzo

      I can’t remember a FA signing of this magnitude! Dollar amount and filling a huge need.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i do not like this and not for 7 million. the only way to do tuitt now is to restructure contracts.

    • Donte Williams

      he had sports hernia just like MM and everyone was calling him a bum his first few years with us Haden has come out and said he is healthy lets just hope he is im waiting on the gurantee money thats what is important not the 9mil/yr if his gurantee is only 7 million which is for this year then he may not be that costly towards our cap

    • John Noh

      When did the Steelers turn into the weather in Florida – if you don’t like what you see, wait five minutes.

    • francesco

      Should have realized this back in February.

    • Nolrog

      Had to take the risk. This is a SB or bust year, and maybe Ben’s last

    • Michael Mosgrove

      gay isnt being cut. cockrell is in a position to be cut though. he cant play inside.

    • francesco

      Yes but at the midnight hour!

    • Shane Mitchell

      This is huge, we now have a CB that can play every coverage and is one of the best tacklers at his position in the league.

    • Jones

      I’m not worried about the money, I’m worried about the player. I hope this isn’t Ladarius Green all over again…

    • Carl Mendelius

      Risky move buy I really like it. Haden knows how to play man coverage.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! I like the move, but $27M? Two players with durability issues, McDonald and now Hayden. However, it could pay dividends, definitely an upgrade over Cockrell. I’m assuming Gay is now on the bench, Sensabaugh starting slot CB.

    • Nolrog

      No. If it was less than 4, the Browns offset up the difference. More than 4, Browns are off the hook.

    • Donte Williams

      have faith man Tuiit will get his but he will not get more than Cam

    • SteelCityDefense

      The fact that he turned down more lucrative offers because he wanted to be in Pittsburgh says it all… Welcome Joe Haden!

    • Shane Mitchell

      told you

    • Bobby hains

      Hey you just stole my thought LOL

    • T3xassteelers

      Perfect timing too. About to hit the gym up and saw this news.. Natural Preworkout right there! LOL

    • jesse murray

      Ugh hate this. Haden is nowhere what he was.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that too. 6 surgeries in last 5 years. i didnt want haden.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Consider who he’s replacing.

    • FATCAT716

      It’s going all in for 7

    • NW86

      That’s more money than I expected, but I see where he gets $7M this year and that is all that is guaranteed. So basically it’s 1 yr/$7 million, with essentially two $10M option years. Worth a shot for this year at least – if he stays healthy and is a shutdown CB, he’ll be worth keeping.

    • T3xassteelers

      He’s only 28 so I don’t think whether or not he has something left is the question… More about whether he can stay healthy

    • John Noh

      Status quo was not an option. Not to compete legitimately for a championship anyhow.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I only hope it doesn’t hinder us from giving Tuitt and extension

    • Bobby hains

      Be positive bro! Maybe also haden hadn’t much enthusiasm over the past few years of losing all the time an honestly think he will raise his level of play being on a contender now

    • T3xassteelers

      Find it funny how what the Browns were willing to paycut to is what we’re going to be paying him!

    • steelburg

      I wounldnt worry about Tuitt the team knows they need to sign him if it doesn’t happen this year it will happen next year no chance they let him walk. This organzation is to smart for that.

    • POUNDSAND

      He came off ankle surgery coming into last year and then played through 2 groin injuries all season. Team guy who didnt want to shut it down for the season. Waiting until after the season to get the surgeries. He claims now he is 100%. If he can return to 80% of pre-injury form, he is our best cover corner.

    • rdjmsr53

      Why do so many people here worry about how much money the Steelers spend on a player? Don’t look back because that’s past. At least they are trying

    • stan

      This deal and the McDonald deal are the types of moves the Patriots make every year. The team just added talent to two positions that really need it without much risk for the future salary cap too.

    • RickM

      Agree. And like Ladarius Green he brings a concussion history with two concussions and almost a lost season in 2015. Bad recent form and all sorts of injuries = a $27 Million deal. Haden must be laughing to himself.

    • Clutterbox

      ugh.. too much for this guy. Haden was being outplayed by the Brown’s current cb during the preseason. Also he played terrible last season too. I rather spend the money on someone better or a starting S.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      This doesn’t happen very often. Bask in it.

    • Swiss-Steel

      Oh dear, this is really happening!!! This is the greatest franchise in the world!

    • Kevin Reich

      Wow!

    • stan

      Don’t forget that the Brownies have to pay $4M of that this coming year too. The Steelers’ exposure is only $3M for this year.

    • Bobby hains

      I think we are.. I feel he will raise his play especially being on a contender now

    • Darth Blount 47

      Welcome to the 412!

      If those contract numbers are accurate, holy smokes!

      These last few days have clearly been an indictment. But that said, who cares! I’m now fully convinced that Kevin Colbert is a faithful, if only newly faithful, reader and follower of Steelers Depot!

      On top of that, we are slowly beginning to ascend the Stairway to Seven. And it feels… good.
      Pretty cool and apropos that the first step (Week 1) has the name “Cleveland” upon it.

    • RickM

      Colbert ignores medical histories. That’s well-established.

    • steelburg

      The difference is they won’t get any of our draft picks. We will likely have 3 5th round picks counting our own, a comp pick for Timmons and the pick from the 49ers. The Browns won’t get anything for Joe.

    • NinjaMountie

      Are we going to have to do some restructures now to sign Bell to his tag? I don’t see how Tuitt gets done this year now.

    • Bobby hains

      True bro

    • Darth Blount 47

      Done deal. Lol.

    • DangZone

      What are Hadens stats against the Pats???

    • stan

      This opens up another set of questions: who gets bumped from the secondary? Can Gay play safety and allow us to cut Golden? Burns, Mitchell, Davis and now Haden are the only locks. Dangerfield, Golden, Sensabaugh, Hilton, Cockrell and Sutton could be on the team or they could be cuts (the Steelers might be able to stash Sutton on the PUP or IR). I’d say Allen is a lock for the practice squad now.

    • CP72

      Yep he’ll be younger than Willie Gay at the end of the deal.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Query: the FO does a lot of analysis on other teams, I’m sure. I wonder if they knew (as in “this is 90% likely”) the Browns were going to cut him rather than pay his full salary which is why they didn’t make a move for a proven CB previously.

    • stan

      They had about $9M in space even accounting for Bell’s tag money. This probably eats up too much space to give Tuitt an extension though.

    • Shane Mitchell

      A portion this years salary is offset by the Browns, I believe 4.5 mill of it .

    • Bobby hains

      Can I join you? Lol.. Or you can join me here it’s not bad u may like it here lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      I like your optimism, Mr. Pickle!

    • StillersInThe6

      I think the fact that he took a salary in Pitt that he refused to take in Cleveland, tells you all about his level of motivation playing there. Not excusing his play, but there’s a decent reason to believe he’ll try harder here.

    • ND_Steel

      So who does this push off the roster? Cockrell? Gay? Hilton?

    • DirtDawg1964

      I love how some people immediately fret about what he’s getting paid. Probably the same people who lament every year how we don’t sign big free agents. This year’s income puts him around 25th in the league at the position. That seems about right for the guy.

      Teams ave to take risks to win. The Pats are all in this year. We need to be too. I don’t know if this puts us over the top but it sure as heck is better to go in with Haden and Burns then Burns and anyone else.

    • NinjaMountie

      I wonder if Colbert has a Safety somewhere up his sleeve. Lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      Cats and dogs living together… Mass hysteria! I love it!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Both!

    • Rick Williams

      Honestly, that is probably Monopoly money. Only the guaranteed is important – and I bet we can cut bait at the end of this year if he does not work out.

    • francesco

      I’m glad we got a CB… but at the same time i would have been curious to see who the cuts later this week were before jumping in now.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Cockrell, they had no intentions of resigning him after this year anyways.

    • John Phillips

      Maybe Gay. But he is a vet. It is possible Cockrell, but I doubt they would throw away a nickel with promise on the cheap.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They actually don’t pay the $4 million. They were only on the hook for any difference if he made less than that. Steelers pay the full freight.

    • DirtDawg1964

      But better than what we had.

    • ND_Steel

      That’s my guess as well.

    • stan

      The negotiated this offseason but he was holding the hard line. Now he might be looking for a job.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hope an independent medical staff checked him out. 😉

    • Jacob

      I really hope he doesn’t have some unknown injury. I can’t fathom how they could have done a full medical review so quickly.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I adore that fact.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Rarely is much guaranteed beyond year one any more. Comes down to signing bonus (if any). That’s the only part that gets carried as dead money in typical deals these days.

      I’m guessing this is really a 1 year, $7 million deal. They might have given him a little upfront but doubt total guarantee is beyond $10 million. If so, they can cut him after this year without much of a cap hit, if any.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Love both of these additions and the two combined are way less than what Bell wants and what Tuitt will demand individually. If both are misses at least the Steelers got active and tried to field a team that can compete with those a-hole Patriots before Ben retires.

    • steelburg

      IMO it pushes Hilton off take your time with Golson to see what he is capable of and bring Sutton and Hilton on slowly, with Hilton going to the PS and Sutton an inactive until he can move Gay. I think you keep Cockrell just for insurance this year.

    • Shane Mitchell

      There were no CBs that were going to be cut that would be able to play press man and tackle like he does, dont worry you will see, this was the best choice.

    • Ed Smith

      REALLY excellent point & Great observation!

    • TroymanianDevil

      They cut him b/c of the money. Reports say that Cleveland offered to cut his pay to .. yep.. $7 million. But he turned that down in Cleveland. Takes the exact same amount for us.
      Other reports also say he was offered a bigger contract elsewhere. I don’t think the question is his ability. It was, is he worth 14mil/yr .. and the answer was no by everyone, hence why no one traded for him

    • SteelerSurfer

      Spot on IMO, I can’t get myself to give up on Golson until I see some actual game play.

    • stan

      Teams don’t cut valuable cornerbacks though. Its like pitching in baseball where even if you can’t use a good player in a certain role you still get value. Good back-up corners make valuable nickel or dime backs or on special teams.

    • DirtDawg1964

      It’s not $27 million. It’s $7 million. It’s only $27 million if he’s lights out good. If so, he will be worth it. Everyone is clamouring for us to improve the corner position. This is what it takes. Top corners are earning this and more.

      If he’s no good, they cut him next year with little cap impact. If he says great, they keep him. It’s really a very low risk deal.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Tell me Colbert isn’t trying his best to get them to the Super Bowl this year.
      He’s older, but he’s an instant upgrade over everyone in the secondary.

    • francesco

      How has Haden fared going up against AB?

    • Mr jack

      Top CB are making north of 10 mill per year and I like this contract,its really a one year roll the dice type contract and if he plays well he will redo it again and he will still make 10 mil the next two years,but if his play is not that good,they can cut him and all it cost was the one year rental rate of 7mil.As a true Steelers fan,this is a something they had to jump on.

    • Shane Mitchell

      you mean like a TJ Ward?

    • ND_Steel

      Golson….he and Ladarius Green…the ultimate tests of Steelers’ patience….

    • JT

      Do you think Robert Golden or Johnny Maxey/Lavon Hooks sleep well tonight?

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s strange, I have zero qualms with Cockrell being replaced and bumped down. But I kinda do have an issue with thinking we have multiple guys behind the starters who are better than Ross. Very conflicting, since I do like what Hilton has brought as well. Ideally, I think Ross at his price/age, still has a roster spot in case of injury for this year. But truly, who does go? I’m certainly suddenly much more open to the idea of keeping 7 CB’s now!

      Burns/Haden/Cockrell/Gay/Sensabaugh/Sutton/Hilton?

    • Mark P

      Your memory is correct, they never did anything this big.

    • JT

      Whatever happens now, you can’t say they didn’t try and shake things up after last year. It’s going to be beautiful. Disaster or success.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      Great observation!

    • ND_Steel

      Speaking of which, haven’t seen a Green sighting yet

    • Shane Mitchell

      No one else even dared to try to play straight man coverage on AB, and if we played against an AB clone we wouldnt either.

    • Ed Smith

      As others have pointed out, something like $4mm of this year is paid by the Browns so net cost to Steelers in 2017 is only $3mm!! DIRT CHEAP. If they cut Cockrell, they cut ~$2mm, so net would only be $1mm lost cap space. (not necessarily advocating cutting him, just saying). They might still be able to sign Tuitt!!

      Now that would be a coup for Mr. Colbert!!

    • CP72

      Must have missed when they raised the vet minimum 🙂

    • steeltown

      Allen definitely going to the squad team now and Hilton might follow, unless we keep 7 CBs

    • SteelerSurfer

      7 CB’s for first 2-3 weeks to sort it out.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I know that’s usually the case, but this not a usual signing.. at least for us.

      But with more reports out, it appears, that nothing is guaranteed after this year. Which, like you guessed, makes this a 1 yr trial. Which makes me ok with the amount he was signed for

    • Brenton deed

      Well for all those fans that complain the steelers never sign big name free agents .. take that.
      In truth if ever they were going to pull the trigger it’s now: a HOF QB near the end and a SB calibre roster except for the secondary.

      OK ok the TE position is only average but TE is a “lesser” position.

    • CP72

      Haden woke a Brown and is going to bed a Steeler. No one is happier than Joe.

    • steelburg

      Agreed with the Haden signing I think we don’t have to be in such a rush to move on from him before seeing what he is. But if he is injured long term again this year all bets are off IMO. I think they should move on but he will be recovered from this hamstring by the time the season starts and I won’t to give him a go when that happens.

    • SteelerSurfer

      AB dominated him just like he does to every CB.

    • Jonathan D Worth

      Manna from heaven! We got our man.

    • Aaron Dickerson

      As much as I am thrilled by this sigining, it won’t mean a thing if the front seven can’t consistently pressure the QB, especially Bud, Watt,& Deebo

    • SteelerSurfer

      Looks awesome on paper let’s pray it works out to #7

    • ryan72384

      Agreed. I can’t stand the thought of cutting Golson and him going somewhere else and becoming a ballhawk. I’d cut Cockrell and stash Hilton on the PS. Sutton is going to be our slot guy.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Could not agree more.

    • J.

      Im interested to see how many Steelers fan change their opinion of him. Many of them have been saying he is overrated. How many of those guys will now start to argue how good he is?

    • stan

      I think its Cockrell or Gay, probably Cockrell. The bigger salary cap numbers on those guys make them a bigger target. Hilton and/or Allen could be stashed on the practice squad.

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      The #Browns offered to cut CB Joe Haden’s pay from $11M to $7M, source said. He ends up making exactly that with the #Steelers in year 1. Haden turned down more lucrative money from other teams. He truely didnt chase the money like other players do. Welcome to Steeler Nation Baby… great addittion

    • SteelerSurfer

      He is washed up! Oh wait we signed him? AWESOME

    • Brian Miller

      Lol, perfect!

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      I’m actually not worried about the pass rush this year. I think Watt and Dupree along with the D-line get the job done. And having DBs who can play press means QB needs to hold the ball a little longer. It’s a positive reinforcement cycle.

    • Nolrog

      I’m pretty happy too.

    • Rick Nau

      It’s not too out there to believe. I mean everyone assumes the offense will be, but most forget what the D did last year. After going 4-5 the Steelers went on a 10 game winning streak including playoffs. During that time they had one of if not the best defensive numbers in football. That is…until the coaching staff inexplicably reverted back to the same defense that got us to 4-5 and blown out by Brady for the past 15 years. Lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      The “stashing” thnig only works if people choose not to pilfer. It’s no guarantee. On one hand I can see it being either, as well, even though most consider Gay quite safe. But I think keeping the 7 I mentioned above actually makes the most sense. I think with 7, we have great flexibility and depth.

    • ND_Steel

      I’ll be honest, I’m in that camp. As a straight up #1, I think he’s overrated. Is he better than what he had, absolutely. So I’m glad we got him, just hope he is healthy.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I would say all of these signings could mean the Steelers are taking Bens talk of retirement very seriously. Have to win now.

      I am going into this season with the same prediction as last season. IF we win the SB Ben is retiring. Has Elways number, grew up looking up to Elway and will retire the same way if he gets the chance.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      This is HUGE!!

    • Eric Raleigh

      Umm, I don’t think you’re right on that one. Might want to double check. I could be wrong, but that’s not how offset language usually works. Again, I could be wrong, but I think the Browns will be paying some of this. It’s why athletes fight so hard for offset language (e.g. Joey Bosa)

    • John Pennington

      Now find a safety please.

    • Darth Blount 47

      But Elway came back and won another one!!!

    • Mike367

      The Steelers are goin’ for it. Burns and Haden. I love it!!!

    • pittsburghjoe

      so we basically traded timmons for haden. Im good with that given VW.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Very true. I actually think people forget that the last half of the year or so, the D was quite good.

    • Rick Nau

      It’s not too out there to believe. I mean everyone assumes the offense will be, but most forget what the D did last year. After going 4-5 the Steelers went on a 9 game winning streak including playoffs. During that time they had one of if not the best defensive numbers in football. That is…until the coaching staff inexplicably reverted back to the same defense that got us to 4-5 and blown out by Brady for the past 15 years. Lol Our biggest weak spot on D was CB2, that hopefully has been addressed in Haden. I love the McDonald signing on our only offensive weak spot. We historically start slow (coaching) but once we get humming we’ll be tough to beat. We do have to start quicker & stack wins early…we have a hell of a 6 game stretch in the second half of the season. Go Steelers!

    • ND_Steel

      What’s the Depot record for # of posts on a non-game off-season thread article? This news is gonna test that…

    • pittsburghjoe

      I wondered that..

    • Mike367

      Live in the NOW, my friend. It’s a lot less stressfull.

    • SixburghFan

      If you had asked me at the end of last season what our biggest needs were, I would have said CB, TE, OLB, ILB and S — in that order. I feel like, between the draft and the additions over the last several days, Colbert & Co. have done their best to handle the first three of those needs.

    • Jacob

      Speaking of checking, how could they have done an adequate medical check so fast?

      I hope the Steelers don’t get burned again. I’m not sure I buy this “Cleveland letting him go for financial reasons” but I hope they struck gold.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Did he bring his cleats with him to Charlotte?

    • michael young

      Lol. Indeed!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Haden has also had some pretty historic battles with AJ Green, where Haden has come out on top quite a bit. Seeing as how we see Green twice a year as well, and he often torches us, we now got that going for us, which … is nice.

      Hey Mike Wallace, keep talking your smack.. We see you over there, too. Can’t wait to blare Renegade in your skull!

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      6 mil signing bonus, veteran minimum 2017, 10 mil each in 2018/2019. Browns on hook for ~3 mil this year and Haden gets roughly 10 mil per year. From what i heard on podcast, offset is on base salary – not signing bonus. If true, anove may be what it turns out to be.

    • Michael Conrad

      228 comments lol . I was thinking the same thing . Its funny me thinks management lit a fire under Tomlins butt. He is now Tomlichick moving up to the varsity coaching level.

    • RickM

      Fans ignore recent bad play when guys become Steelers. That’s almost a law. But on a serious note, are you sure he was being outplayed in the pre-season or is that just speculation?

    • TsarPepe

      How long will it take until people start complaining again that the Steelers FO is passive in free agency?

    • ND_Steel

      Lol, love the varsity reference…he’s starting to show he’s NFL capable…obviously!

    • Brenton deed

      I just realised : his first game for the steelers will be against the…

    • Shane Mitchell

      He was released by the Browns, gets on a plane flies to Charlotte and is signed by the Steelers for 9 Mill a season in a span of a few hours. Who would have ever believed this was possible for many reasons, is this a dream?

    • Dorian James

      Dun dun duhhhhhh………..BROWNNNNNNNS

    • Darth Blount 47

      If it is my friend…. DON’T WAKE ME UP!

    • Dorian James

      Why do I feel like I’m in a game thread

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Sent this to my son and my buddies the Eagles and J E T S
      fans!!
      This is an example of why I trust the Rooneys! Tight with a buck (or ‘fiscally responsibile’) but there when it’s time to put them on the table!!

    • Applebite

      I like the idea of having Haden….but those injuries should’ve given them some pause to think…

    • Eric Raleigh

      i checked…you are correct. all $7 from steelers.

    • Mrs Bighead

      I love it, showing they aren’t messing around. Just gotta hope the guy stays healthy and he won’t be asked to cover the other teams #1 guy every week

    • PA2AK_

      They did…and thought about the worst thing that might happen is Cockrell would have to start…lol roll the dice!

    • e. smith

      It will come down to (barring injury) a cold January afternoon in Foxboro. And Ben will have to be at his finest. And playing press man with interior pressure for 60 minutes. Atlanta gave us the blueprint and I’d take Steelers offensive weapons over Falcons.

    • barry foster

      Ross cockrell was getting toasted by you neighborhood Walmart cashier.

    • PA2AK_

      Worst case is they have Cockrell start. Worth the gamble

    • RickM

      The guy hasn’t played really well since 2013 and yes, it’s been a constant string of injuries. You’d think after Ladarius Green that we wouldn’t go down this road again, but here we go. I can only hope it has a much, much happier ending. Personally, I wish we had laid out this kind of money in FA last March and gotten a guy without 5-6 surgeries and two concussions. But, I’ll cheer for the guy and hope that management rolled a 7 or 11.

    • jesse murray

      I don’t doubt I ‘m in the minority but I do not like this deal at all. Haden is done. If he isn’t I’ll happily take my lumps but just not seeing with this guy.

    • Jason Vancil

      We are going for it gentlemen and ladies. I know you guys are busy working on breaking down Hadens tape. Remember he has not been healthy in a couple of years.

    • Bruce

      I wonder how this affects Tuitt’s deal?

    • Serious upgrades at TE and CB over the past three days…who would have thunk it?!!! Now if we could add an elite cover S, our D would be ready to rock and roll–in fact it already might be.

    • Bill

      This move makes sense! hope he still has it in the tank.

    • Bill

      Steelers are playing for this year!

    • Shane Mitchell

      I knew we would make some moves before the regular season, it was obvious looking at all these roster prediction articles and listening to Tomlin talking about people not being Varsity enough, but I never expected we would go this Varsity and so quickly, is this a change in philosophy? Colbert suddenly wheelin and a dealin like a mad man. His contract is up soon isnt it?

    • ND_Steel

      Absolutely, and there in lies the biggest question, is he healthy now?