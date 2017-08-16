Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 14th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Wednesday 8/16

    By Dave Bryan August 16, 2017 at 01:29 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the fields of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Wednesday afternoon for their fourteenth training camp practice of 2017. The team was off on Tuesday and will have just two more practices after today prior to closing out camp on Friday. Our very own Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Wednesday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Senquez Golson and Keion Adams still out – can’t be good for either’s chances of making the roster.

    • SteelersDepot

      I dunno, maybe we WILL see Landry Sunday night. Too early to tell, however.

    • george

      What’s up with Mitchell? One site stated he had an ankle injury another site stated he had a hamstring injury.

    • george

      Play Landry the entire first half, Dobbs the entire second half and buy Houston a book on resume preparation.