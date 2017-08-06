Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 9th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Sunday 8/6

    By Dave Bryan August 6, 2017 at 04:45 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their ninth training camp practice of the 2017 season Sunday night at Heinz Field as part of Family Fest. As you know by now, our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will both once again be in attendance for the public practice under the lights. As usual, throughout the night I will live blog their tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Sunday’s practice much later on in the evening.

    • Rob H

      Been to close to a dozen games at Heinz, never paid less than 100 bucks. Got seats on the lower level towards the front one year, and never did it again. Besides the one year when we lucked into club seats (indoor heated and carpeted concourse), the best seats were always towards the front of the upper level, great view of everything and every play, and much better company!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      in the deebo vs ben tweets look at the faces in harrisons picture. lol. smith, butler, dupree, tomlin their faces are perfect.

      now lets see big ben get a sack on deebo!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Coates’ lock on a roster spot is slipping open.

    • Rosy Nix and DeCastro lead Davis on a left off-tackle isolation. In unison, they crash into Deebo–actually obliterate him, turning #92 into a limp-rag missile that flies four yards without sniffing the turf before landing in a inert pile of bones and flesh. WAIT! That’s Ben in Deebo’s jersey! Ooops! Season over!

    • Rob H

      Big question is, did Ben do the Deebo slow walk out of the tunnel, while glaring menacingly back and forth??

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m afraid for any one who has to cover Bryant when he actually gets to play. He will embarrass whoever it is. All this pain and frustration thru out the missed season and training camp is going to make create such a bolder on his shoulder that the defender will have to eat it.

    • CP72

      AB knows the only person that has chance of covering is Burns.

    • barry foster

      Cockrell getting what he ask for !!!

    • Jaybird

      James Harrison looks absolutely Ginormous . Where is he finding space on his short body to put on more muscle.