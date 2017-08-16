Hot Topics

    Steelers Activate WR Sammie Coates From PUP List

    By Dave Bryan August 16, 2017 at 09:22 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated wide receiver Sammie Coates from their PUP list on Wednesday and the former third-round draft pick is expected to participate in his first training camp practice later in the day.

    Coates, who has missed the first few weeks of camp after needing a minor procedure done on one of his knees just prior to reporting to Latrobe, is now expected to play Sunday night in the team’s second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    “It’s just a fact — I missed a lot, with injuries, with the offense,” Coates said a few days ago. “That catches up with people. You don’t get them reps, you can’t get them back. You missed them. You fall behind all through the season.”

    On the surface, Coates is battling fellow wide receivers Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter for a spot on this years 53-man roster. Last season, Coates had a strong showing in the team’s first five regular season games. A hand/finger injury, however, really seemed to hamper him moving forward and he ended the season being used mostly on special teams.

     


    • SoCal Steeler

      Ok, Sammie, time to battle. Let’s see how those hands and confidence have healed up. I kind of wish Ben was playing some with Bryant, Hunter and Coates all back but I guess it will be interesting to see what Dobbs can do with these guys too.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Sammie’s catch percentage last season was 42.9% (40% in playoffs). If he can improve on that and continue improving on special teams; DHB’s roster spot very vulnerable given he has only caught 1/3 of his targets this preseason.

    • Ace

      If he gets in practice the next 3 days does he play on Sunday?

    • Pete DelleGrazie

      is Ayers making this team? I saw enough last year to say yes. No chance a HeyBey at 30 years old should make squad over him….even considering HeyBey on special teams

    • Ace

      No Ayers is not making this team. He is the 9th best WR at this point. Crowded at the slot and crowded outside. He does not shine on PR or KR. Wasted pick when it happened.

    • Mark

      Catch the ball Sammie forget everything else. We have the other WRs to make the YAC and big plays. He will only get a couple of chances each game anyway, unless an injury occurs. I also prefer letting Bmore select between DHB and Ayers instead of Coates.

    • Rotten Sircus

      Trade Bait ~ Sammie’s on the wire ;^/

    • Wasted pick? A 7th rounder? Hard to say it was wasted with the production he gave us last year. I don’t know if it’s enough to warrant a spot this year, definitely a spot on the practice squad though. Again I still don’t think the pick should be considered a waste.