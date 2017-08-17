Steelers C/G B.J. Finney Carted Off Practice Field Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently conducting their Thursday training camp practice and unfortunately I have to pass along an injury report.

According to Alex Kozora, backup center/guard B.J. Finney needed to be carted off the field midway through Thursday’s practice with an unspecified injury.

Finney, the former undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, is the primary interior backup for the Steelers. He’s been running as the first-team center most of training camp with starter Maurkice Pouncey currently sidelined with some sort of leg injury.

Kyle Friend worked at center during the Steelers first preseason game after Finney exited the contest. He is a former undrafted free agent out of Temple. The Steelers also recently signed former undrafted center Lucas Crowley, but he did not play in the preseason opener.

Kozora reports that Chris Hubbard is now working on snapping on the side during the special teams period. Hubbard has played very little center for the Steelers during his career in Pittsburgh.





Losing Finney for any extended amount of time would be a big blow depth-wise on the offensive line and especially being as he played well in a few starts last season at left guard.

After practice ends, head coach Mike Tomlin will likely address Finney’s injury and we’ll pass along the details to you.

BJ Finney just carted off. Could not tell nature of the injury. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 17, 2017

Hubbard center for Finney. Milton now first team RG. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 17, 2017

Chris Hubbard now working on snap on the side during special teams period. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 17, 2017