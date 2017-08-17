Hot Topics

    Steelers C/G B.J. Finney Carted Off Practice Field Thursday

    By Dave Bryan August 17, 2017 at 03:20 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently conducting their Thursday training camp practice and unfortunately I have to pass along an injury report.

    According to Alex Kozora, backup center/guard B.J. Finney needed to be carted off the field midway through Thursday’s practice with an unspecified injury.

    Finney, the former undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, is the primary interior backup for the Steelers. He’s been running as the first-team center most of training camp with starter Maurkice Pouncey currently sidelined with some sort of leg injury.

    Kyle Friend worked at center during the Steelers first preseason game after Finney exited the contest. He is a former undrafted free agent out of Temple. The Steelers also recently signed former undrafted center Lucas Crowley, but he did not play in the preseason opener.

    Kozora reports that Chris Hubbard is now working on snapping on the side during the special teams period. Hubbard has played very little center for the Steelers during his career in Pittsburgh.


    Losing Finney for any extended amount of time would be a big blow depth-wise on the offensive line and especially being as he played well in a few starts last season at left guard.

    After practice ends, head coach Mike Tomlin will likely address Finney’s injury and we’ll pass along the details to you.

    • rystorm06

      damn not good.

    • Ray Istenes

      Only bright side may be that it was not Pouncey.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Praying that it’s not serious, but if it is then there’s Matt Feiler’s path to the 53

    • jim

      though it’s true BJ is from Andale Kansas most Kansas State fans would agree with me when I say if you’re going to say BJ is from Kansas be sure to say Andale Kansas otherwise say he’s from KANSAS STATE.

    • 6 ring circus

      Next man up…the standard is the standard…one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity…the train stops for no one…

    • Jaybird

      Damn it! I hate coming home from a busy days work, grab my I Pad, and see this as a headline. Guard depth will suffer if he’s out a long time. Hoping it’s just a sprain.

    • SilverSteel

      He’s got a million of em

    • capehouse

      He was dehydrated.

    • 6 ring circus

      Where’ve you been Ray?! Welcome to the board!