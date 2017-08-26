Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Defense Stumbles Again In Preseason Loss To Colts

    By Alex Kozora August 26, 2017 at 09:25 pm


    If you were hoping for a better outcome from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team defense, keep hoping. Despite going against an underpowered Indianapolis Colts’ offense, one without their starting quarterback and center, they scored on three of their first four possessions in a 19-15 win Saturday evening.

    The first drive led to the lone touchdown of the half for either side. The inaugural play of the game did the most damage, a 55 yard gain to Donte Moncrief, shaking off Artie Burns and Robert Golden for roughly 40 yards in run after catch. After Ross Cockrell was flagged for pass interference on 3rd and goal, to be fair, a ticky tack call, Frank Gore ran up the middle for a one yard touchdown.

    “We still kicked our own butt a little bit. We have up a 55 yard play on the first drive because of a missed tackle,” Mike Tomlin told Missi Matthews at halftime. “Missed tackles and penalties kill defenses…that missed tackle produced a big play.

    Bud Dupree was also called for a roughing the passer in the first half.

    In their first action of the preseason, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up twice on the first drive for gains of 13 and 15 yards. But consecutive passes to Jesse James fell incomplete, forcing the Steelers to settle for a Chris Boswell 36 yard field goal, making the game 7-3.


    Roethlisberger and Brown’s days quickly ended, playing two drives and one quarter. Landry Jones, getting his first game action of the preseason, replaced Roethlisberger. The offense’s first drive ended in a Roethlisberger fumble after Alejandro Villanueva got beat around the edge.

    Ben finished the day 6-9 for 73 yards while Brown had a pair of catches for 28 yards.

    The best play the Steelers’ defense had in the first half came off a Ryan Shazier interception, picking Scott Tolzien deep into Pittsburgh territory, stalling another good Colts’ drive. After a three and out, the Colts marched six plays for 60 yards for another field goal. They’d do the same on their next drive, extending their lead to 13-3.

    Jones and the rest of the offense put on an impressive two minute drive, ending in another field goal to make things 13-6 at the break. The Colts out-gained the Steelers by 70 yards and had nearly four more yards per play.

    James Conner gave the second team offense a boost. Aided by good blocks by Xavier Grimble, and some downhill running, he carried the ball four times for 26 yards early in the third quarter. Grimble went to the air to cap off the drive, hauling in a pretty one-handed pass down the right seam from 10 yards out. Boswell missed the extra point, giving the Colts a one-point, 13-12 lead.

    As has been the trend this preseason, the second-half offense got the team going. The Colts punted on the ensuing possession and the Steelers marched on a 12 play drive. Boswell’s kick was true this time from 37 yards out. Terrell Watson, who has enjoyed a strong camp, ran hard, while Trey Williams provided some pop as his backup.

    Watson ran hard all game, carrying the ball eight times for 40 yards.

    Indianapolis answered with a lengthy 14 play drive, ending in a one yard touchdown from running back Josh Ferguson. Adam Vinatieri missed the kicked, creating an awkward-looking 19-15 score.

    Pittsburgh returned the favor and reached the Colts goal line before miscommunication by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Landry Jones resulted in an interception. Pittsburgh got the ball back with under a minute to go but Josh Dobbs could not orchestrate a game-winning drive.

    NOTES: Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury in the first half but was able to return the game…Martavis Bryant caught five passes for 23 yards…Vince Williams led the Steelers with 8 total tackles and half a sack...Knile Davis averaged 20.3 yards on three kick returns while working as the first team RB...Jordan Berry had punts of 49 and 47 yards…Colts WR Phillip Dorsett, rumored to be on the track block, led the team with 60 yards receiving….the Steelers drop to 2-1 in the preseason…short week for Pittsburgh, who will play the preseason finale on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

    • WARisHELL

      I don’t know if JuJu is extremely lucky or unlucky…

    • Lambert58

      Wow you got that up quick, Alex! Good thing Dobbs didn’t get a miracle play at the end. 🙂

    • Mister Wirez

      UGH-LEE!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Our first stringers are looking terrible against QB’s that are barely NFL QB’s. That is the scary part of all of this

    • Dorian James

      This team is in serious trouble if they couldn’t handle a Luck less Colts team

    • WARisHELL

      Let’s say week 10 rolls around and this secondary hasn’t improved. Are any of the defensive coaches on the hot seat? Something needs to change.

    • Mister Wirez

      He could have filed the report at halftime, we all knew it wasn’t happening.

    • Mimsy

      Watson looks like he could potentially make the roster.

    • Larry Kraus

      While it’s still to early to panic it’s not to early to be very concerned. I’m not to worried about the offensive side of the ball but the secondary is a huge concern.

    • ryan72384

      I’m thinking at this point the defense is going to be a spinning image of last year. There is going to be alot of missed tackles and they will give up tons of yards and first downs but will tighten up in the red zone and make the occasional big play that causes a turnover. The offense simply has to be consistent and score TDs early and often to help out the defense. Ben has to be good in the red zone and they must score TDs not field goals or they will be playing from behind week after week because the D is going to be middle of the pack. Not good enough to win games by themselves but just good enough to come along for the ride if the offense would just play up to its potential.

    • Alex Kozora

      Dull game. That helps. Was rooting for that Shane Falco-like ending. #ChicksDigScars

    • Alex Kozora

      It pretty much was, haha.

    • Robert E Lil

      It’s not about the coaches. It’s not necessarily the players (although the secondary talent is poor)
      Management. They want “Steelers football ” which means linebackers/1992 style of football. It’s 2017

    • AndyR34

      Well, I’m not one to panic, but…HELP!!! Seriously, I don’t know what it is about Tomlin’s process, but his teams are always slow to start the season, both offensively and defensively. Will be the same this year by the evidence to date. Just as his teams are seldom well-prepared for games, they do not seem prepared for the start of the season. If this game was supposed to be a ‘dress rehersal’, we better be prepared for a poor start…maybe even a loss to the Browns.

    • nutty32

      I’m so glad that Conner is doing well. Can’t really root against him & don’t want to make the kid a cancer survivor/charity case, either. Matt Forte, Jr.
      Watson is a beast. How do you not keep him around. Will he pass through waivers, again?

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I’d like to argue with you but when you’re right, you’re right. How is it that poor tackling has become a normal state of affairs with this team?.

    • Reginald Pippin

      Please pump the brakes on all of the doom and gloom, it’s the preseason and the Steelers will be all right. The second and third string players on both sides of the ball will not be on the field more than the starters once the regular season begins. Do I want the Steelers to win and the defense to shut out the opposing team’s offense? Yes, I do, but I want the starters healthy for the regular season. Go Steelers!!!!!!!

    • nutty32

      Lots of reasons for optimism, too. Sutton, Watson, Conner, & Ju-Ju flashed some stuff. Jones looks like a solid #2.

    • Alan Tman

      I’m not worried about the defense. When they all get together without Golden they will turn it up!!! Golden is the world’s worst safety. Lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      There were reports that Tom Brady flew in this morning. He might have snuck in the game.