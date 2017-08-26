Steelers Injury Report: Toussaint Suffered A ‘Contusion Of Some Kind’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first preseason loss of 2017 Saturday night at home to the Indianapolis Colts, it appears as though they won once again on the injury front.

“Not many injuries to speak of,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post-game press conference. “I think Fitz Toussaint’s got a contusion of some kind. We’ll get him evaluated and see his availability for next week. We’ve got a short week, a final opportunity for guys to state a case for themselves.”

Fitzgerald Toussaint left the Saturday night game early in the second half with what was described by the team as a left leg injury and he did not return.

While Toussaint didn’t appear to play any offensive snaps Saturday night, Tomlin said after the game that the plan was to give fellow running back Knile Davis a longer look this week and especially with the first-team offense. Davis, by the way, didn’t play any offensive snaps in the team’s second preseason game.

“I thought he did some good things,” Tomlin said of Davis’ Saturday night performance. “We’ll continue to look at those guys. We’ve got some stiff competition there, among other places, into the last week and we’ll see how they stack up. But that was the plan with Knile for him to get extended work in the first half with the first group. Give him that same opportunity given to [James] Conner last week.”





Davis, by the way, had 21 yards on seven carries in the game and caught one pass for 9 yards.

As for other injured players not updated by Tomlin, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was able to return to action in the second half of the game after leaving the contest in the first half with what looked like a left leg or knee injury. He played extensively in the second half.