Steelers Preseason Charting: Defensive Notes

Our defensive charting now that football is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the field for 208 snaps through the first three games.

– T.J. Watt leads all Steelers’ defenders with 117 snaps.

– Breakdown of defensive personnel usage.

Nickel: 101 (48.6%)

3-4: 99 (47.6%)

Dime: 7 (3.4%)

Goal Line: 1 (.5%)

– 36 of their 99 base snaps have used their over front. That’s over 36% of the time. You’ll see it a lot against heavy (12/21) personnel.





– Keith Butler has blitzed on 33 of 135 opportunities. That’s 24.4% of the time. Compare it to Butler blitzing 39.7% of the time in the regular season last year.

28 rushes have brought at least five rushers.

– Butler has chosen to stay in base vs 10/11 personnel 31 times of 108 chances. That’s 28.7% of the time.

It’s been less frequent after the opener against the New York Giants, done just over 11% of the time. Still up from the 6% they did it in the 2016 regular season.

– Position by position.

Defensive Line

– Tyson Alualu leads the group with 100 snaps. L.T. Walton close behind with 96.

– Defensive line pressures:

Lavon Hooks: 1

Roy Philon: 1

Javon Hargrave: 1

Stephon Tuitt: 1

Tyson Alualu: 1

Cam Heyward: 1

Daniel McCullers: .5

– Johnny Maxey’s snaps on a steady decline.

Week 1: 26

Week 2: 13

Week 3: 10

Linebacker

Pressures:

Arthur Moats: 5

Anthony Chickillo: 4

Farrington Huguenin: 3

Steven Johnson: 2

James Harrison: 2

L.J. Fort: 2

Tyler Matakevich: 1

Bud Dupree: 1

Vince Willilams: 1

For the OLBs, coverage percentage

Farrington Huguenin: 31.5%

T.J. Watt: 25.6%

Arthur Moats: 24.2%

Anthony Chickillo: 22.4%

– Matt Galambos has out-snapped Keith Kelsey 59 to 22

– Chickillo has put his hand down as a pass rusher 17 times. Comfortable out of a three point stance since he worked as a DE at Miami.

He has 40 snaps on the left side. 35 on the right.

– Moats similar story with his left/right splits. 49 on the left, 52 on the right.

– Ditto Watt. 56 on the left, 61 on the right.

– The two both have bigger resumes but Steven Johnson’s injuries have limited his snap count. 37 for him while L.J. Fort has 84.

Secondary

– Of Butler’s 33 blitzes, a defensive back has been sent on 15 of them.

– New wrinkle to Butler’s scheme. Stand-alone outside corner blitzes. Already run four of them in the preseason. Just two all of last year.

– Target numbers

Cam Sutton: 1/2 8 yards

William Gay: 1/3 11 yards

Coty Sensabaugh: 1/3 10 yards

Artie Burns: 2/3 73 yards

Sean Davis: 1/2 11 yards

Ross Cockrell: 3/6 110 yards

Brandon Dixon: 1/3 14 yards

Jordan Dangerfield: 0/3 0 yards, 2 INTs

Mike Hilton: 0/1 0 yards

– Cockrell and Dixon each have two penalties each. Rest of the secondary has one, and that was Artie Burns after the whistle.

– Artie Burns has only played on the right side. No shadowing but of course, it’s the preseason.

– Jacob Hagen leads the safeties with 88 snaps…Jordan Dangerfield right behind with 87.