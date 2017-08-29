Steelers Trade For TE Vance McDonald

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for a tight end just ahead of their preseason finale.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers traded a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for tight end Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

McDonald, who was drafted by the 49ers in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rice, has caught 64 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns so far during his NFL career.

For the most part, the Steelers current tight end group has looked very average so far during the preseason and thus it’s not overly surprising to see them trade for one ahead of the 2017 season getting underway.

McDonald, who is under contract through the 2021 season, is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.1 million in 2017.





