Hot Topics

    Steelers Trade For TE Vance McDonald

    By Dave Bryan August 29, 2017 at 11:10 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for a tight end just ahead of their preseason finale.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers traded a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for tight end Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

    McDonald, who was drafted by the 49ers in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rice, has caught 64 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns so far during his NFL career.

    For the most part, the Steelers current tight end group has looked very average so far during the preseason and thus it’s not overly surprising to see them trade for one ahead of the 2017 season getting underway.

    McDonald, who is under contract through the 2021 season, is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.1 million in 2017.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! Is this the guy with a huge contract? I’ve got some scouting to do!

    • T R

      so who in trouble, Grimble, Johnson, James. are is the #Steelers carrying 4 TE and another position is in trouble?

    • Josh Gustad

      Grimble, Jesse James, or David Johnson gone?

    • Spencer Krick

      Well then.

    • Steelers12

      Good trade i suppose

    • treeher

      I guess we’re not going to try to trade for Joe Haden …

    • Steelers12

      Bye Grimble

    • Steelers12

      Nope

    • Spencer Krick

      At least we didn’t have to give up a big pick. We just traded down a round.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      This was almost like getting him for free. We will probably draft toward the bottom of the 4th and San Francisco will probably draft toward the top of the 5th round.

    • T R

      Dang, he signed a 5 year 35 mil contract with 49ers last December. how much of that is Steelers liable for?

    • CP72

      I love it.
      Just had a friend that is a huge 49ers fan text me and said you just got the most underrated tight end in the NFL.

    • Xclewsive

      His contract was a modest 3yr /19M

    • T R

      damn Grimble cheap contract for McDonalds big 35m contract. wow

    • Spencer Krick

      Good question.

    • Corey

      Maybe Grimble to PS?

    • T R

      no it was 5 year 35mil last December. I thought

    • Scott

      Probably not that far of a drop either. More than likely the niners will be drafting towards the front of each round and she Steelers toward the end of each round. Hopefully the last pick of each round lol

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Can we renegotiate his salary now?

    • treeher

      ESPN assessment: McDonald was promoted to the top of San Francisco’s tight end depth chart last season and eventually landed himself a five-year extension. The 2013 second-round pick has only appeared in 48 (75 percent) of 64 games since entering the league and has 64 career receptions. McDonald’s paycheck suggests he’s primed for a big role, but that’s become less likely following the coaching change to Kyle Shanahan and the signing of Logan Paulsen. McDonald is a competent blocker and decent receiver, but there’s not enough certainty or upside to warrant more than a flier in deep leagues.

    • WARisHELL

      Johnson is gone IMO.

    • jger15

      Rotoworld’s take: The 49ers seemed content to stick with McDonald after attempting to trade him this offseason, but they are essentially giving him away for free. It is a great move for the Steelers, who lacked real weapons at the position. It will take him some time to settle in, but McDonald should push Jesse James for targets at some point this season.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Grimble to PS? Don’t think he’ll make it there.

      Maybe David Johnson? We have Nix sorta the same player.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Basically a 2 year trial imo.
      After 2 seasons, he can be cut for only 2.8mil dead money.

      But interesting trade nonetheless. Moving back one less than 1 round ( most likely) to get this guy, I think the risk is low.
      Can we try a similar trade for an extra DB?

    • stan

      Here’s the huge question: Who’s spot did he just take? David Johnson’s probably the easiest cut I guess.

    • Spencer Krick

      Tweet from Adam Caplan: “While McDonald is signed through 2021, PIT can get out of his deal if they cut him by 4/1/2018. $3.7m for 2018 becomes fully gtd on 4/1.”

    • Xclewsive

      I don’t want to post the website, but it’s a bay area newspaper.

    • gdeuce

      probably around 10 spots, which isn’t bad if McDonald helps out just a little in the red zone

    • Ed Smith

      I sure was PRAYING they did – need more help in secondary. Can hid deficiencies at TE with WR play and RB play. Can’t hide a glaring weakness out on the corner…

    • CP72

      Just looked through it. He’s very cuttable after this year.

    • Ray Istenes

      Not sure how this makes us better. If you project JJ’s stats from two years he will have better stats than McDonald after 4. Sorry, not sure I get this.

    • RickM

      2 catches a game both of the last two years. Granted San Fran hasn’t had a decent QB. If this was a D secondary move I’d be doing handstands. This should improve the overall quality at TE a little more though. So from that perspective, it’s good.

      I’ll wait for Alex’s review. When Ladarius Green was signed he correctly predicted he would add an exciting dimension, however brief, to our passing game. I’ll look forward to hearing his thoughts on McDonald.

    • srdan

      This is more of a red zone move than anything.

      Dude can block straight ahead. But you have to respect his catching ability.

    • Spencer Krick

      Side note: there’a chance by the end of this we just have 3 picks in the 5th round, between this trade and a compensatory for Timmons.

    • george

      He gets 2.1 million this year. The steelers can cut him 4/1/18 and owe nothing else. He’s a one year rental. If he works out I’m sure they would renegotiate his deal.

    • CP72

      Score 35 and hope they don’t score 36 🙂

    • WreckIess

      From what I’ve read, he was doing really well(even better than Kittle) this preseason too which was putting their FO in a bind. Finally got a good inline TE for pretty cheap.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Does this mean Jesse, Xavier or David Johnson get the boot?

    • Jamaal Hood

      Good trade I guess. Would have liked them being more aggressive and going after Joe Haden but an upgrade is an upgrade. #StairwaytoSeven

    • Mr jack

      They will carry 4 TE

    • CP72

      Agree and we’re probably going to get at least a 4th for Timmons.

    • Sonny Saks

      Can he play corner?

    • John Phillips

      dumb

    • george

      2.1 million. They can cut him 4/1/18 and owe zero.

    • Ed Smith

      Why can’t we go after Haden too??? IF the FO is serious about a Super Bowl run, then HAVE to plug the holes. TE was one. Checked off. CB is the other, and frankly the more critical one!

    • John Phillips

      then who will block?

    • srdan

      *fantasy

    • Chris92021

      Welcome to the team Vance McDonald. A good athlete for someone of his size but I felt his potential was never met because, well, Jed York and Trent Baalke’s 49ers. I like Jesse James but he’s never going to be the athletic tight end who can stretch the field along the seams that we need. Grimble is too inconsistent (which was also a problem when he was at USC, surprise surprise). McDonald has the physical ability. I hope coming to a team with legit Super Bowl aspirations will give McDonald the spark he needs or else he will be cut before next April.

    • CP72

      It’s Grimble. Johnson to good of blocker. Grimble isn’t “good” at anything.

    • Josh Gustad

      The guy we just traded for…

    • Bryant Eng

      3 year/19.65 million – can be cut by April 1, 2018 to clear his money.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I always thought McDonald was one of the league’s more underrated tight ends for his production (remember, he used to be behind Vernon Davis). Could be a result of him being on the 49ers, I suppose. Welcome aboard!

    • srdan

      You’re comparing one TE that played with a HOF QB to one that played with essentially nobody.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      2017 salary ($2.1)

      2018 salary ($3.7M)
      becomes fully guaranteed on 4/1/2018

      2019 salary ($4.2M) becomes
      fully guaranteed on 4/1/2019

      2020 salary ($5.5)

      2021 salary ($5.5)

    • dennisdoubleday

      Cap hit nearly 4.2M for this year, 6M for next year.

    • CP72

      And if he’s good 3.7 million is kinda peanuts.

    • dennisdoubleday

      capt hit is higher though, 4.2 this year, 6 next

    • John Noh

      So, I guess I’d be more concerned if I were Xavier Grimble than if I were David Johnson. DJ has one job – block his heart out. McDonald is a direct replacement for Grimble. I don’t think the team would cut Jesse, not yet at least.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      That would have been San Franciso’s hit. They paid the bonus. Our cap hit is only 2.1 million in 2017.

    • COSteel

      Heeeeath Redux 🙂

    • srdan

      Haden is one of the top zone corners in the league. But we are trying to get away from that. He would be an upgrade no doubt, but dang man it’s a lot of money for a corner that last sniffed the pro bowl two years ago. And it’s money for the next 3 years.

    • O’Neal

      Those picks should not be that far apart either. Hopefully only compensatory at the bottom of round 4 and maybe a few at the top of 5

    • dennisdoubleday

      Thanks, I didn’t know that–the 49ers absorb the full signing bonus cap hit right now, good news.

    • srdan

      By all accounts of Vance are that he is a great blocker.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      49ers used Vance on multiple deep routes during his time in SF. I wonder if his route tree (among other factors) was a factor in the Steelers acquiring him.

    • razaard2

      That’s a salary dump trade. The picks could end up being 2 or 3 spots apart

      I wonder whose shoes he is supposed to fill… Vance is a great blocker, so it could be Johnson, but he also has butterfingers, so it could also be Grimble…

    • CP72

      He’s definitely the most athletic tight end on the roster the minute he puts the jersey on.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t know much about him. Was he injured a lot as he seems to have missed a lot of games?

    • dennisdoubleday

      This was wrong, see discussion above. We’re not responsible for his prorated bonus.

    • Sonny Saks

      Yeah

    • Bryant Eng

      Does anyone else envision Jesse James getting cut, rather than Grimble? X had a good Preseason Game 3 and James has been awful in camp – he almost got Ben Killed lat game.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      James is only like 21 years old. I dont think so yet.

    • dennisdoubleday

      I was thinking that–I think Grimble has more upside. But it could be Johnson; what does he really add that Nix can’t provide.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      James was the closest thing the Steelers had to a true route-running TE, and that wasn’t saying much. As much as James has improved, Vance should be an upgrade in the passing game overall.

    • capehouse

      AV almost got Ben killed. Grimble almost got Landry killed.

    • Alan Tman

      I think they will keep all four like last year. I can’t believe that they didn’t want one of our receivers. Or maybe they already have a deal worked out to trade a receiver. Colbert is starting to trade!!! I would have signed Levine Toilolo as a free agent this summer. Half the price.

    • Bryant Eng

      Nix can’t necessarily inline block the way DJ can, it’s a totally different skill set – also Nix is a special teams monster.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Also, remember that McDonald was not the 49ers TE1 right away. Vernon Davis was still there when he was drafted.

    • Bryant Eng

      Post game interview with coaches revealed Jesse James blew his assignment – Villy did the right thing. James had his wires crossed.

    • Jason Vancil

      Watch them play. Stats don’t tell whole story. Vance is better receiver than JJ

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Yes! Yes! Yes!

    • Alan Tman

      I don’t think Hayden has 11 million a year left in him.

    • razaard2

      They’re not cutting James. It’s either Grimble or Johnson. Id put my money in Grimble being cut

    • NinjaMountie

      Wasn’t AVs fault

    • capehouse

      Oh really? Didn’t know that. Thanks. Must have missed the article.

    • razaard2

      He is definitely faster and more vertical, but doesn’t exactly has sure hands. I think he could play the Green role better than Grimble

    • Bryant Eng

      no worries – saw it in a journalist’s tweet

    • Steelers12

      They just pay him what he owed this year n then cut him free

    • Steelers12

      Gotta win now y ben still playing

    • stan

      I agree with the article on here. James was supposed to work the outside man first but went to run block instead on what was obviously a pass play.

    • RickM

      Actually if you check his 2013-2016 injury list on Google it’s scary lol. Shoulder, back, concussion, knee, hip, ankle and hamstring. He plays through some of them, but lots of body parts knicked up. Last year he had a bad hip for two games and then went on IR for his shoulder in Week 14.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I can’t help but snicker at some of the comments. Everyone generally agrees we have an average, at best, TE group. And then a lot of people get concerned about who we are going to cut. Oh, no! Grimble will be picked up by someone else! Or, oh, no, Jesse James could be gone! Well, if these dudes were any good, we wouldn’t likely be trading for someone else’s player now, would we?

      TE and CB are our two weakest spots. And I don’t care which player at the margin gets cut if we can upgrade the position. Grimble potentially gone? Yeah. Nice knowing you.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That’s my thought as well. Not as athletic as Green, but certainly more athletic (from what I can tell) than James.

    • stan

      I still have a hard time seeing them cut Grimble. I think its Johnson. McDonald is a good blocker too. You might even see James traded for a conditional 7th rounder or something with the team keeping Grimble and Johnson.

    • NinjaMountie

      yuck

    • rotoworld says he has $16M guaranteed on the contract. $7M of that was the bonus which the Steelers have nothing to do with and won’t hit our cap but there’s $9M left which is almost 3 years of salary per his contract. Not sure if that would affect the cap or not if he was cut (my guess is not) but presumably the 49ers offloaded that obligation to the Steelers.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Agreed. I’m more concerned with the Steelers cutting valuable blockers than receivers. Cause this groups wasn’t offering all that much in the way of receiving threats.

    • WreckIess

      Haden is pretty bad honestly. Not worth giving anything up for. Plus his cap hit is 14 Mil this year, next year, and 10 Mil in 2019.

    • vs the cap yes but the contract has other guaranteed money.

    • RickM

      You were smart enough to mention it. Don’t want to be alarmist but you are right that he’s missed 15 games over the last 3 years.

    • razaard2

      Vance is a different beast. He apparently is more of a vertical threat, but not very sure hands as James

    • WreckIess

      Didn’t even think of that, but you’re right. If SF ends up being as bad as everyone thinks they will and we end up being at least as good as last year the pick won’t be too far apart. There will be comp picks between them though.

    • Steeldog22

      Our crack medical staff would have sorted all that out. It’s not like we’d ever trade for or sign a tight end with an injury history that could jeapordize his playing time for us.

    • NinjaMountie

      Maybe it was 49er injuries….you know…we suck so I’m gonna get hurt, lol.

    • Hec

      Vance McDonald pretty much had a somewhat breakout season last year. I think he’s on the upside of his football career. And, with a QB like Ben I think he would excel as a better pass catching TE. Not sure if he’s a good blocker but he blocks better than James it’s an upgrade to the position. He definitely has better speed than Jesse.

    • RickM

      True, and all tight ends who come here get healthier.

    • John Noh

      BAHAHAH

    • stan

      In reading scouting reports on McDonald I keep seeing that his big weakness is butter fingers.

    • RickM

      Good one.

    • Chris92021

      If the team can get a 4th round comp pick next season, this might end up being not just a good trade, but a steal if McDonald works out well for us since the 49ers 5th round pick might only be one to five or so slots after the potential comp pick. McDonald is worth it.

    • Rob S.

      that’s why I trades are so rare in the NFL. Especially with big-name players

    • Chris92021

      Does not have the best hands but he is a very good athlete with decent speed for a TE.

    • John Noh

      I live it the Bay Area and have been getting scouting reports from Niners fans. It basically comes down to – OK blocker but has way too many drops…but he’s hurt a hell of a lot, so there’s that. Yikes?

    • CP72

      He’s pretty darn good blocker.

    • Alan Tman

      Three or four new offensive coordinators in as many years with so so QBs. Let’s see what happens with a consistent environment.

    • Ike Evans

      We traded for a tight end with the worst drop rate in the league for the past 3 seasons? Why though?

    • NinjaMountie

      Who would we get the comp pick for?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Just looking at some tape on him. Definitely a sharper route runner than James, and plays with significantly better in-game speed. James basically lumbers when he runs, while Vance can actually move out in space.

    • RickM

      8.9% drop rate. Yes that’s a little high. Jesse’s was 6.7%.

    • CP72

      He’s the best tight end we have as soon as he gets here. What did we give up? 10 spots in the draft? Worth it….easily.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ben throws a more catchable ball, don’t worry! 😉

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Secondary issues >>>>>>> TE issues

      No problem with this move but sheesh, when are they going to address what’s been THE glaring problem on the team for the last 7 years. They sign Green last year, trade for Vance this year, but make no significant moves for a decent DB. Any offensive problems we have are small potatoes compared to the deficiencies of the secondary. That should be first priority over anything else. I don’t understand why it keeps getting put on the backburner.

    • Hec

      Who?

    • stan

      Timmons

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think so. We had him too long or something like that.

    • Ike Evans

      I don’t mind the trade value….I’m skeptical of this player

    • RyanW

      Still possible but he’s a big salary cap hit and it would also depend what the Browns want for him and if it would cost extra trade within then division. I would think if the cap hit wasn’t a concern they’d have been more about dealing with the Rams when that rumor was floating around.

    • CP72

      I like his per catch average. We needed a better athlete at the position.

    • capehouse

      How is this guy any better than Jesse James? He has a career catch percentage of 54%. That’s not good for a TE. James is at 66%, but only has 8.4 yards/catch. McDonald has a 13.5 yards/catch average.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, we didn’t give up anything for this so we could still address the secondary. I don’t think we will, but we could.

    • RickM

      The site said as a 10 year vet, or something like that, we would only be eligible for a 5th rounder. Normally it would be a little higher.

    • RickM

      No way Jesse is cut IMO.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s better than I though as I thought he wasn’t eligible for any comp pick.

    • CP72

      But Jesse isn’t catching the fake bubble screen seam throw. Vance (if he catches it) can take it to the house.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Wait for teams to make their cuts to 53, and I guarantee you the Steelers will be panning for gold. Keep in mind, this is an era where every team wants/needs a good secondary, so trading for someone of note is going to cost a lot.

    • RyanW

      Basically just dropping down some spots in the draft to get him I like this deal either he improves on a better team with much better QB play or we can cut him and not owe him anything after this year. Solid deal Colbert.

    • razaard2

      Yup, bye bye x man. Or Johnson. or both and we keep McGee. Who cares

    • Edjhjr

      What’s so above average about him

    • Walt Dongo

      Completed 54% of passes, is that average?

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s not as bad as I thought!

    • RickM

      He’s faster than Jesse but his combine time was only 4.69. Not sure he’s as fast as you think, but I’ve never seen him play.

    • stan

      We still haven’t even seen our 3rd round pick on the field. Maybe they think that between Sutton and Hilton’s emergence we’ll be ok. I’m more worried about the safety position. Mitchell and Davis are fine, but the guys behind them are trouble with a capital T.

    • razaard2

      He’s not necessarily better, he is different. Deeper routes and worse hands. Your stats match the eye test

    • CP72

      Vance

    • Josh

      yeah but good TEs = more touchdowns. they’ve settled for FAR too many FGs this past year. can easily be the difference in the game. and they’ve drafted quite a bit of DBs…

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Vance is over 260 pounds, yet still runs in the 4.6 range (which is impressive). I wonder if the Steelers will ask him to cut down to more like 240?

    • Matt Manzo

      Good question! Maybe Grimble? But I’d think they’d keep 4 just until McDonald gets settled in.

    • razaard2

      I’ve read he struggles with fastballs. I don’t know if he will like Ben’s passes. Fastballs were Heath’s bread and butter

    • CP72

      What’s Jesse’s drop rate with Kaepernik and Blaine Gabbert throwing him the rock?

    • srdan

      lol

    • John Noh

      No, try 15.8% (2013 -2016). Worst in the league for TEs.

    • PaeperCup

      Not that I’m disappointed that the Steelers made a move for a TE. But this probabaly means the 49ers are happy with what they are getting out of Kittle, whom we could have had for a 5th round pick, no strings attached.

    • Hec

      How is he supposed to make good catches when had terrible QBs throwing him the football?

    • John Noh

      Wait till the team cuts Brian Allen. Then you’ll really get cheesed.

    • CP72

      It’s not good…the QBs he played with weren’t good either.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I doubt it. If they do, I seriously doubt they will trade for a starting caliber player. I don’t even care if the trade turns bad. At least try to make a serious move instead of trading for scrubs to patch holes. Something has to be done.

    • melblount

      Clear. Concise. Correct.

      Be consistent with your comments and you’ve nailed the 4C’s of broadcasting.

    • Matt Manzo

      I think it’s Grimble, or they keep 4 until Vance is ready.

    • RickM

      Nope, 8.9 according to Sporting Charts. 24 catches in 45 targets with 4 drops. Dickson is 15.8.

    • Brian Miller

      And there it is….I am glad the FO finally listened to me!! Seriously though, they saw what we had seen, and are trying to get better. That is all I ask! Great job FO.

    • melblount

      TIC: Maybe the FO has been reading the rants here.

    • John Noh

      Maybe that was just for last season? The 15.8% was an aggregate of his entire career.

    • Louis Hensler

      Ruh roh Xavier Grimble!

    • SteelCityDefense

      McDonald excels on crossing routes and digs. Linebackers have trouble handling his speed and athleticism so if you watch alot of his highlights he is able to run away from the linebacker and basically catching wide open routes and taking it for long gains with decent blocking. I wouldn’t consider him necessarily a seam buster but his athleticism and speed should account for big yardage plays.

    • stan

      I think you answered your question. James is better at the shorter contested routes and McDonald is useful for stretching the field. He’s probably going to run all the routes they wanted Green to run last year.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Who just lost their job? Humble, James or JOHNSON?

    • CP72

      Joe Haden isn’t Joe Haden anymore.

    • Brian Miller

      Yep, plus now they have 2 5th round Cbs that won’t make the team next year instead of just one!!

    • Stas

      I am pretty pumped about this – may be one of the few. Guy has decent hands, great size, some speed and can block. We can cut contract in 2018. Drop 10 spots at most – hopefully one. I don’t see much downside

    • Walt Dongo

      Its Looking grim for grimble

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Definite 3rd down target.

    • Brian Miller

      Word…I have been hoping for this for weeks.

    • nutty32

      There’s got to be some money coming to the Steelers in this deal.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Deal was expected sooner or later. I wonder what else is in Colbert’s sleeves.

    • CP72

      It’s low risk/high reward. Very Steeler like move.

    • nutty32

      Scouting report as a pro seems to be very good blocker. Athletic runner. But terrible hands. 9ers have been trying to trade him from before the draft & no takers.

    • LucasY59

      I think I would rather have Reggie Ragland, but the TE group needs help

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Black and Golden Arches?

      (I’ll show myself out.)

    • Brian Miller

      Yes, he doesn’t run like a 3 toed tree sloth stuck in molasses.

    • RickM

      He had 6 in 46 the year previous, which is definitely higher. If you combine his two most recent years you have 10 drops in 91 passes in 2015 and 2016 which is definitely a concern.

    • Hec

      Still a lot better than Jesse. Jesse has nice soft hands to catch certain passes but the guy goes down easy for a big TE. I like Jesse, I just don’t like him as our #1 TE option.

    • jesse murray

      God I hope not have you seen him play recently? Last year he flat out stunk and this pre season he hasn’t been any better. I watched him get torched repeatedly by Tampa. No thanks.

    • Walt Dongo

      Im lovin it

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I think that lies mostly on Haley and Ben. Haley calls terrible plays in the RZ and Ben makes some bad decisions there. There are plenty of ways we could score in the RZ without a big TE and this team has the talent to do it at a much better rate than it has recently. Even with the injuries. They’re simply too stale and predictable in that department. By significant move, I meant a FA signing or a trade. The championship window is too short to depend on fixing this problem solely through the draft.

    • CP72

      If this gives one more thing for defensive coordinators to lose sleep over it’s worth it. They weren’t game planning to stop Jesse. He has to be a better red zone threat.

    • jesse murray

      You need to go watch Haden play before you think he would’ve been some sort of savior. There is a damn good reason Browns are trying to get something for him: he stinks. Last season only reason his awful play wasn’t discussed because Browns were so pitiful. I do not get Haden love at all.

    • RickM

      You only get charged with a drop statistically if the ball is catchable. He has 10 drops in the 91 passes thrown to him the last two years. It’s definitely an issue with him. Doesn’t mean he’ll have a lot of drops here, but it’s valid that people are mentioning it.

    • jesse murray

      Bingo. I watched him v Tampa last week and he got beat so much it became comical the excuses Brownie commentators were making for him.

    • Michael Conrad

      I don’t know if he is good enough but what the heck.

      I said the other day with the TE we had James,Johnson and Grimble . Teams would not have to cover them with more then a bad LB . Seems like management felt the same way.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      In fact, they ignored him SO much, he wound up with a few wide-open catches.

    • Ed Smith

      I hoping Joe Hayden (or similar) to solidify the Secondary, then we are good to go!

    • CP72

      Yeah pick your poison. This guy can also provide some YAC.

    • Nolrog

      The last 2 years are club options at 5.5 per, so , so Sportrac lists it as 3/19 (I’m not sure where the other 5 comes from.)

    • ATL96STEELER

      A lot of factors on the headcount…does they keep 10 DBs or 11? OL…I think the number is 8, but does that mean ps for Hawkins? Lot of directions that can go.

      My guess is they will go with 4 incl Grimble and McGee goes to the PS.

    • Nolrog

      They should call Seattle and offer them a #2 for Sherman.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I guess Matakevich was blanketing them in practice and they said oh boy!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Salary?

    • Hec

      Never!!!!!

    • RickM

      I was going to say we are one of the most unimaginative teams in the league in the RZ, but you beat me too it.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Anybody catch the guy they(the 49ers) like to replace him? A guy they drafted in the top of the 5th round? A guy a lot of people on here, myself included, wish we would have drafted instead of Dobbs. I’m all for this trade. It’s low risk, high reward. I’d rather have drafted George Kittle in the bottom of the 4th round, though.

    • Ed Smith

      What’s Cleveland asking for Hayden? I’m certain it is far less than Sherman would be and still is a good CB. Just what we need!!

    • Hec

      They said the same thing about DHB and now everybody would hate to see him leave….smh

    • Quan Hurst

      They will cut Johnson he offers very little outside of blocking. X JJ and Mickey D will be a top 10 TE group

    • melblount

      Reminder: It’s the 49ers.

      To approximate what they might have been thinking, determine what is the best, most logical, most productive course of action. The 49ers have for many years now have done the opposite of that.

    • pittsburghjoe

      we should have just drafted Dave’s BFF Kittle.

    • Quan Hurst

      Truuuue

    • Steve Johnson

      No Way they carry 4 TE’s.

    • Bill Wood

      And you just won the internets with that analogy sir! 😆

    • Steve Johnson

      Please! No!

    • Sam Clonch

      Wouldn’t fit under the salary cap (nor would Haden for those curious).

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s not great, but I prefer to look at yards/target. balances guys that are good at catching but offer no YAC or deep threat vs less sure hands but big play ability.

      Over last two seasons.
      McDonald 2016 8.69 y/t (14th for TEs)
      McDonald 2015 7.09 y/t (44th)
      James 2016 5.63 y/t (77th)
      Grimble 2016 5.61 y/t (not enough rec. to qualify).

      He might not catch as high a % as other guys, but he does a lot with the ones he does catch.

    • Sonny Saks

      So how would have Hightower been afforded then?

    • Sam Clonch

      The salary cap is a real thing. Haden fitting under it is a fantasy.

    • Steve Johnson

      Joe Haden is a liability, he has had durability issues the past three years. On top of that, I don’t think the F/O would ever pick up his salary.

    • Abed Medawar

      This man can move just watched 3 long catch and run TD plays. Love the trade adds a dimension to our TE group we didn’t have before since – dare I say it – a young Heath in how this guy moves in space.

    • Petherson Silveira

      GREAT!!!! I was thinking about this last week. hahahaa

    • Ray

      He’s not as good of a blocker as DJ

    • Michael Conrad

      This tells me the GM and head coach are feeling a little pressure from somewhere. Could a CB trade be coming soon.

    • Sonny Saks

      Let’s hope…

    • Crowned

      I am a big fan of this move and expected us to trade for McDonald all off-season. I lost hope that it would happen.

    • melblount

      ESPN’s Fowler and Wagoner have a decent piece on the trade.

      BTW, raise your hand if you actually READ something (in addition to the SD article) about stories/issues BEFORE talking/posting off the top of your head. To wit, have you read Tomlin’s comments about the WHY yet?

    • Steve Johnson

      lol. You’re dead on point! And that’s exactly what Colbert and Tomlin will do, instead of drafting a CB a Rd early, they prefer to sit and wait, then waste a 5th Rd pick on a guy they already know will not make the team. After they drafted Brian Allen, Colbert was on record as saying he is a good P.S. candidate.

    • Sam Clonch

      Because as a new contract, they could have spread out his signing bonus and structured it so that the 2017 cap hit wasn’t that bad. Sherman’s contract is already done, and his cap hit for 2017 is what it is. Haden’s too.
      Sherman’s cap hit is about $11.4 million this year. Hightower’s? $5.3 million with NE. THAT’S how they could have afforded him.

    • Sonny Saks

      Thanks for the info

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      1) I’m happy that we finally acquired a quality TE who can block and catch and run.

      2) McDonald is an immediate upgrade over any of our current TE’s (in my opinion).

      3) I’m concerned about his drops (Jesse James could’ve dropped passes for free).

      4) We really didn’t give up much to acquire him. Just cash. And his remaining contract is reasonable.

      5) How do we have so much money for offensive weapons but we cannot bring in a stud DB?

      6) This whole problem could’ve been solved by drafting Kittle instead of Dobbs (which is exactly what the 49ers did). Perhaps they know something we don’t?

    • Bryant Eng

      Can Vance McDonald play replacement level press-man coverage? Asking for a friend .

    • treeher

      I recall the reports where Ben wanted the team to get a tight end.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Disagree

    • treeher

      No, but Joe Haden can. Oh …

    • BigBodyBeer

      Wow, really? Can you cite your reference?

    • Walt Dongo

      Just convert more 1st downs, and score more often to make up for a weak secondary, problem solved!

    • Michael James

      Wow, great move. Best thing is, Colbert basically got him for free. We are (hopefully) going to pick at the end of the 4th round and the 49ers are probably going to pick at the top of the fifth round.

    • treeher

      He does have some history of injury, though. Has only played in 75% of games.

    • IndianaCarson

      You know what? I have wondered that same thought myself. Is it because the folks here are intelligent and knowledgeable and someone from the Steelers front office spends time on this site reading comments? or is it just that the folks here are on the same page as the Steelers front office and see the same issues that they are trying to deal with discreetly?

    • treeher

      Hey, don’t diss my man!

    • Petherson Silveira

      The Niners were deep at tight end, so the deal makes sense for them. For Pittsburgh, McDonald is seemingly an upgrade over incumbent Jesse James.
      However, before getting excited about McDonald’s potential in the high-octane Steelers offense, keep in mind that the Rice product ****has one of the worst drop rates**** among qualifying tight ends in the league, as illustrated by Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus.

      Fu%$¨$¨%

    • Big Joe

      Well, I can’t say I like the trade as he is an overrated and extremely inconsistent pass catching and blocking TE but it’s worth a shot I guess.

    • A stud DB? Are there any on the waver wire? Are there any teams with stud DBs willing to part with them in a reasonable deal? I don’t think so…

    • treeher

      Tough call. I have to go with Johnson even though he’s probably the best blocker. Everybody think JJ is safe, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go. McDonald better receiver. Johnson better blocker. Grimble? Don’t know, I’m so confused.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The Patriots got one, smart ass.

    • Big Joe

      Let’s keep in mind that he has to catch the ball first which is something he doesn’t seem able to do on a regular basis

    • Ike Evans

      Pff…search Vance McDonald stats

    • treeher

      He’s missed an above-average amount of games due to injury. Played in 75% since drafted.

    • Josh Gustad

      Maybe not, but he’s a far better receiver than DJ and a good enough blocker.

    • RickM

      I think he gives the team a different kind of tight end, which is great. I imagine both will get playing time. I agree James isn’t a #1 TE, but I doubt Vance is either. Not with only 2 catches a game. His injury list is also tough to ignore. I still think down the road we’ll be drafting a TE. But who knows, McDonald may catch a lot more balls here. I’m glad we did something.

    • Chris92021

      Timmons.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      They get tricky when it should keep it simple. And are way too simple when they should get tricky. I shouldn’t be able to guess every goalline play from my living room.

    • Sam Clonch

      Regardless of what the Browns are asking, Haden’s cap hit for 2017 is over $14 million. Steelers have less than that in cap space.

    • AndreH

      Quite frankly I’m surprised they traded for another TE after being burned by the Ladarius Green signing of last year. Don’t get me wrong you can never have enough firepower, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But what the Steelers need more than anything else are playmakers (another CB or inside LB). Their front seven is more then capable of holding their own but the problem is the secondary which has been torched this preseason. William Gay, Mike Mitchell, Ross Cockrell, and Robert Golden cannot get it done, consistently. Artie Burns and Sean Davis are both coming off productive rookie campaigns. Cam Sutton, Brian Allen, and Mike Hilton are all rookies and still unproven. Coty Sensabaugh was signed during the off season and Senquez Golson hasn’t seen the playing field in nearly three years. Enough said.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      But I agree it will (should) help the RZ struggles.

    • John Hinton

      ^ This is the best comment I’ve seen on Haden.

    • RASTA

      Now at least he has coaches that are experts at correcting catch %’s…which is probably not anything like the crap he’s had in SF…like posted earlier, he was basically free trade-wise and only $2.1 million for a 2nd Rounder to try him out this season.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      So be it. Not fixing the problem is an even bigger cost.

    • melblount

      You get that TIC means “tongue in cheek,” right?

      That said, seriously doubt the FO spends time reading comments here (thus the TIC prefacing), but your latter thought is, IMO at least, likely.

    • Walt Dongo

      I was being sarcastic.

    • kev4heels

      capehouse – Go watch Vance McDonald’s highlights and tell me he is not COMPLETELY different than James. McDonald is what they hoped Green would be. He has some drop issues to work through. Outside of that, this was a no-brainer and win for the Steelers.

    • kev4heels

      Has anyone bothered to go watch some tape on him?
      The guy is 2x the receiving threat JJ is.

    • kev4heels

      If Allen turns out to be a starting CB in a year or two, he was worth more than Kittle in the 5th.
      My problem was drafting Dobbs. I would have taken Leggett. JMO.

    • Boots

      I can’t narrow down my smarta$$ responses to just one, so help me out, please.

      GENIUS!!! Who would’ve ever thought to use a 4th rd pick on a TE?!?!

      So, you’re telling me we traded for Xavier Grimble?

      Finally someone who can prevent completions to TE’s in the middle of the field!

    • AndreH

      Did you forget the Ladarius Green signing of last year? The Steelers are still paying for that bungle. Should have tried to upgrade their secondary or the middle linebacker position. But if this guy can help the team win ball games I’m all for it.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      don’t know how I feel about this trade but I do know that he was often injured and our med staff really need to get this right and examine him with a fine tooth comb

    • Robert E Lil

      It’s odd.
      The Steelers don’t sign free agents and they don’t trade draft picks because that’s no the Steeler way

      At least that’s what I was told when they didn’t sign a corner

    • S.T.

      Ooh. We’ll be drowning in long snappers…

    • Answer me this realistically, who is out there this very minute that is better than what we have on the roster? I guarantee you, there isn’t a younger version of “Derrelle Revis” out there unsigned.

      And if any team looking to trade one of their “stud” corners, they are probably asking for way to much in return.

    • pittsburghjoe

      This is great! How well can he play CB? Sorry, all of the chippy remarks on this post made me do it !

    • Darth Blount 47

      McDonald was a guy I mentioned on my: “TE’s around the league who will be available” comment, that I made months ago. But honestly, I kinda thought his contract and drop rate was going to be too prohibitive with us getting deals done with AV and Tuitt, and plus we were all still in the semi-glow of “Maybe Outlaw or X-man can show some real growth.”

      Turns out, this is a clear and tacit acknowledgement that we should have used a draft pick on a TE instead of a….

      Also, speaking of: the reason the 49ers are willing to part with Vance M. is because of one guy: George Kittle. Who they apparently are now suddenly very high on. And lastly… just WHAT DOES this mean for our boy Tuitt??? McDonald’s contract isn’t exactly cheap. It isn’t an albatross. But for this year, he just took a small chunk.

    • Robert E Lil

      not “a….”
      But “an…”

    • Jones

      We’ve been aiming for a 30 Point/game average for two years now. By my count, we’ve done it 12/32 game over the past two seasons. 37% of the time.
      With the weapons we have (assuming good health) this year, I would expect to see that tick up to 50-60%, but I certainly don’t see us averaging 30 pts/game this year either – especially with Ben’s road woes.
      Bottom line – we still need a defense, and it doesn’t look like we’re starting the season with much of a secondary…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Are you implying that we could have used MORE than just one different draft positional pick?! How dare you! Lol.

    • Jones

      But is he Ross Cockrell?
      🙂

    • Darth Blount 47

      We’ve been trading draft picks like hotcakes under Tomlin the last few years. Just not the kinds of draft picks that get you studs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I actually think it’s a pretty fair question at this point. Lol!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Good call. Last car we bought of this vintage was a real lemonade dripping lemon.

    • Hec

      Yea, neither one is the answer.

    • Boots

      Unless the rules have changed recently, Timmons won’t count in the compensatory equation because he was a 10 year vet. Similar to what happened with Faneca.

    • Jones

      How to be a Steelers TE not named Heath:
      1. Miss time with ankle concussions or whatever
      2. Don’t block
      3. Get on the field and: drop pass… drop pass… drop pass… drop pass… catch pass and fall down
      4. Have a good play once a month that convinces half the fan base that you’re HOF material and we’re fine at the position.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ve said this before but I’ll add it again. I believe they could immediately sign Sherman or Haden to an extension (I personally think this only really applies to The Sherminator based on all factors, but most especially “want”) and then convert some of his cash, thereby lowering his 2017 cap hit.

    • Hec

      81/91=89% of his catches not bad. If it were less than 50% then I’d be worried.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ragland for a 2019 pick does sound decent. But that would be a direct shot at VW, no? Then again… we DO have a Shazier decision coming next year….

    • RickM

      Agree, it’s not as bad as is being suggested by a few. Almost all players drop passes. If he going to drop more than ideal, yes. But hopefully they won’t come at critical times.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If they would just listen to us a bit more often, eh Brian!

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s a new day out there, son. “Hittin'” Johnny Lynch is calling the shots. Did you see that draft day trade they pulled off? Sheer brilliance.

    • Bryant Eng

      LOL, 1. Debatle whether Haden can or not, 2. He’s owed tens of millions…

    • Darth Blount 47

      To be fair, they DID trade for Dashaun Phillips………………………………..

    • Hec

      How to be a so-called Steelers fan……..Post dumb things like Mr. Jones!

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hear Art Rooney III is a BIG Alex Kozora fan…

      But in this instance, he was all “Matthew Marczi.”

    • Darth Blount 47

      He sounds perfect.

    • Ray

      Then you have NEVER watched Vance McDonald block. You can disagree but you’re wrong

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      It’s almost like we should’ve signed a TE in free agency last off season to be a starter this year.

      Oh wait.

    • TsarPepe

      We should remember that he was a 2nd-round pick. So we basically exchange a 4th for guy who is proven and plays at least like a 2nd-rounder. Good deal, I say.

    • Ray

      You need tight ends to block as well and DJ is the best blocker and its not close.

    • Jones

      Clam down, Tiffany. Just joking around about a positional group that a lot of fans are a little disappointed with at the moment.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I have to agree. I’d guess it was Grimble or 4. Johnson in some ways makes the most sense, since many speculated he wouldn’t even survive the off-season after we re-signed him. But there is a growing negative reaction to Grimble. Which is slightly funny, coming off his best showing of the pre-season.

    • SoCal Steeler

      Nice trade! Only going to cost 10-15 picks or so and could and most likely will upgrade our #1 TE position. My gut says Johnson will be the one released as he would be most likely to be available on speed dial later in the season if needed. I think they need to keep the extra player at WR rather than keeping a 4th TE but we’ll see.

      Now if we can only do the same thing again to upgrade at CB or cover S, cover ILB. Maybe throw in a player or two.

    • Sam Clonch

      A little snarky, but he’s not really wrong. It’s pretty unfair to compare against the franchise’s all time best TE though. Heath spoiled us all.

    • J.

      We got an upgrade and so did Vance. Sure his numbers are on the modest side but the 49ers have not exactly been an offensive juggernaut during his career. He now move to a team where he will be working with the best QB in his career. Not only that but he should get plenty of opportunities to shine as defenses will be queuing in Brown, Bell, and Bryant first.

    • Sam Clonch

      Should at least stop the silly “Gary Barnidge is available…” comments

    • stan

      Yeah he’s basically Green’s replacement. I actually like him better than Green though, and he’ll cost less.

    • Craig M

      I believe I mentioned him some time back but whatever I’m happy about the move, I do believe Ben will make good use of his talents.

    • steeltown

      This

    • Spencer Krick

      As I understand he still counts, there’s just a cap on what we’re able to get from it.

    • steeltown

      Love it. This guy has talent and has played in the League. Give him solid coaching and a top QB and we’ll see what happens

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nope

    • steeltown

      Grimble to the squad team

    • michael young

      Also, if everything goes as planned for both teams, trading our 4th for their 5th will most likely only be a half a round.

    • hdogg48

      This guy has the potential to create mismatches and hit big plays.

      The same can’t be said about James, Grimble, or Johnson.

      I remember last year in the Giant game where Ladarius Green
      split the defense and scored that TD that essentially won us the game
      against a top 3 secondary.

      I can live with 3 or 4 drops here and there if he can make 3 or
      4 plays like that. An extra dimension like McDonald will
      definitely add to our already high octane offense.

    • Dorian James

      I can’t wait till tomorrow’s podcast to here what the two Dave’s think of this one