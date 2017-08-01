Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: One On One Drills

With today the off day for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wanted to comb through the notebook and start tabulating the stats from the first four days of camp. For now, we’ll look at the past two days and the one-on-one drills I’ve watched. We have three different ones. The OL/DL battles, the backs on ‘backers, and WR/DBs.

In OL/DL, I’ve seen both days. Backs on ‘backers only happened Sunday and I didn’t watch the WR/DBs Sunday. Only Monday.

We’ll go through each and chart the wins, losses, and ties, for each guy.

As a reminder, keep in mind these are just numbers. They’re a little subjective, all my opinion of who won and lost, and numbers never provide the exact context.

Offensive Line vs Defensive Line/Outside Linebacker





Offense

Mike Matthews: 6-2

Kyle Friend: 4-1

Keavon Milton: 4-0-3

Alejandro Villanuvea: 3-1-1

Marcus Gilbert: 3-1

Matt Feiler: 2-0

B.J. Finney: 2-1

David DeCastro: 2-1

Chris Hubbard: 2-1

Ethan Cooper: 2-2-1

Brian Mihalik: 3-3

Jake Rodgers: 1-2

Jerald Hawkins: 0-2

Defense

Arthur Moats: 3-2

Tyson Alualu: 2-0

Javon Hargrave: 2-1

Anthony Chickillo: 2-2-1

Bud Dupree: 2-2

Farrington Huguenin: 2-2

T.J. Watt: 2-3-1

Cam Heyward: 1-0

Daniel McCullers: 1-1

Roy Philon: 1-1

Francis Kallon: 1-2-1

Johnny Maxey: 0-2-1

Nelson Adams: 0-4-2

L.T. Walton: 0-2

Christian Brown: 0-2

Stephon Tuitt: 0-3

Backs On ‘Backers

Offense

James Conner: 5-2

Xavier Grimble: 4-1

Knile Davis: 3-3

Terrell Watson: 1-1-1

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1-3

Jesse James: 1-0

Roosevelt Nix: 1-0

David Johnson: 1-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1-3

Scott Orndoff: 1-4

Phazahn Odom: 0-3

Trey Williams: 0-2

Defense

Farrington Huguenin: 3-1

Bud Dupree: 3-1

T.J. Watt: 3-2

Ryan Shazier: 3-2

Arthur Moats: 2-1

Keith Kelsey: 2-1

Tyler Matakevich: 2-1

Anthony Chickillo: 2-1-1

Keion Adams: 2-2

L.J. Fort: 0-3

Matt Galambos: 1-2

Steven Johnson: 0-2

Wide Receiver Vs Defensive Backs

Offense

Antonio Brown: 3-0

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 3-0

Justin Hunter: 3-0

Demarcus Ayers: 2-1

Marcus Tucker: 2-1

Eli Rogers: 2-2

Canaan Severin: 2-2

Cobi Hamilton: 0-5

Defense

Artie Burns: 1-3

Ross Cockrell: 0-3

Mike Hilton: 1-4

Greg Ducre: 3-2

Brandon Dixon: 3-1

Brian Allen: 1-3

Malik Golden: 0-1

Coty Sensabaugh: 0-1