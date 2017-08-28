Steelers Vs. Colts: Player Snap Counts – Preseason Game 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their third preseason game of 2017 Saturday night at Heinz Field against the Indianapolis Colts and it resulted in their first loss. The unofficial snap counts from that contest are now in and below are a few things that stick out.

O-line – The starting offensive line finally played together Saturday night and Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert were all on the field together for 35 snaps. The second team offensive line sans center B.J. Finney finished out the game as he was relieved by Kyle Friend after playing 22 offensive snaps.

Running Back – Knile Davis started the game against the Colts and played 33 snaps. James Conner and Terrell Watson received most of the second half snaps at running back with Trey Williams playing five in total. Fitzgerald Toussaint only played on special teams before leaving the game with a leg injury.

Wide receiver – Justin Hunter only played two offensive snaps against the Colts and once again saw no work on special teams. Sammie Coates, however, played extensively on offense.

Other draft picks – Besides Conner, T.J. Watt (21, 10), Cameron Sutton (16, 0), Joshua Dobbs (9, 0), Brian Allen (21, 10) and Colin Holba (4) were the other members of this year’s draft class to see action in the teams third preseason game. It should be noted that Sutton reportedly didn’t see any special teams action.

Core special teamers – Matt Galambos (13), Arthur Moats (12), Jacob Hagen (11), James Conner (10), T.J. Watt (10), Brian Allen (10), Malik Golden (10), and Robert Golden (10).

Notable 2017 debuts – Landry Jones (52) Maurkice Pouncey (35), James Harrison (27), Bud Dupree (21), Antonio Brown (16), Ben Roethlisberger (16), Cameron Sutton (16) and Ryan Shazier (16).

Did not play – Demarcus Ayers, Steven Johnson, Mike Mitchell, Senquez Golson, Keion Adams, Dashaun Phillips, Ruben Carter and Le’Veon Bell.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS L.Jones QB 52 68% 0 0% 0 0% S.Coates WR 48 62% 0 0% 3 12% J.Hawkins T 42 55% 0 0% 3 12% M.Feiler G 42 55% 0 0% 2 8% B.Mihalik T 42 55% 0 0% 2 8% K.Milton G 42 55% 0 0% 0 0% M.Bryant WR 42 55% 0 0% 0 0% A.Villanueva T 35 45% 0 0% 2 8% R.Foster G 35 45% 0 0% 2 8% M.Gilbert T 35 45% 0 0% 2 8% D.DeCastro G 35 45% 0 0% 2 8% M.Pouncey C 35 45% 0 0% 0 0% K.Davis RB 33 43% 0 0% 8 32% X.Grimble TE 33 43% 0 0% 7 28% J.James TE 31 40% 0 0% 2 8% T.Watson RB 28 36% 0 0% 9 36% J.Smith-Schuster WR 28 36% 0 0% 0 0% E.Rogers WR 26 34% 0 0% 0 0% B.Finney C 22 29% 0 0% 2 8% K.Friend C 20 26% 0 0% 0 0% M.Tucker WR 19 25% 0 0% 2 8% D.Johnson TE 17 22% 0 0% 6 24% C.Hamilton WR 17 22% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 16 21% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 16 21% 0 0% 0 0% D.Heyward-Bey WR 14 18% 0 0% 2 8% J.Conner RB 9 12% 0 0% 10 40% J.Dobbs QB 9 12% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 6 8% 0 0% 0 0% T.Williams RB 5 6% 0 0% 4 16% P.Odom TE 5 6% 0 0% 0 0% J.McGee TE 4 5% 0 0% 1 4% F.Toussaint RB 2 3% 0 0% 7 28% J.Hunter WR 2 3% 0 0% 0 0% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 38 64% 9 36% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 37 63% 4 16% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 34 58% 0 0% A.Burns CB 0 0% 33 56% 2 8% J.Dangerfield S 0 0% 30 51% 9 36% J.Harrison OLB 0 0% 27 46% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 26 44% 1 4% S.Davis S 0 0% 26 44% 1 4% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 24 41% 4 16% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 21 36% 10 40% B.Allen CB 0 0% 21 36% 10 40% M.Golden S 0 0% 21 36% 10 40% B.Dixon CB 0 0% 21 36% 8 32% L.Walton DE 0 0% 21 36% 5 20% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 21 36% 2 8% J.Hagen S 0 0% 19 32% 11 44% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 19 32% 7 28% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 18 31% 3 12% D.McCullers DT 0 0% 17 29% 0 0% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 16 27% 6 24% L.Hooks DT 0 0% 16 27% 3 12% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 16 27% 2 8% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 16 27% 1 4% C.Sutton CB 0 0% 16 27% 0 0% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 15 25% 12 48% R.Golden S 0 0% 15 25% 10 40% R.Cockrell CB 0 0% 14 24% 2 8% R.Philon DT 0 0% 12 20% 2 8% J.Hargrave DT 0 0% 10 17% 1 4% W.Gay CB 0 0% 9 15% 2 8% J.Maxey DE 0 0% 9 15% 0 0% T.Webb S 0 0% 6 10% 0 0% M.Galambos ILB 0 0% 5 8% 13 52% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 9 36% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 7 28% K.Kelsey ILB 0 0% 0 0% 6 24% F.Huguenin OLB 0 0% 0 0% 6 24% C.Hubbard T 0 0% 0 0% 6 24% C.Holba LS 0 0% 0 0% 4 16% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 3 12% J.Rodgers T 0 0% 0 0% 2 8% C.Brown DT 0 0% 0 0% 2 8% A.Gearing OLB 0 0% 0 0% 1 4%