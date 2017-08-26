Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Colts: Winners And Losers

    By Alex Kozora August 26, 2017 at 09:31 pm


    Winners/losers after the Pittsburgh Steelers drop their first game this season, a 19-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. 

    Winners

    Xavier GrimbleThis was the sort of game Grimble needed to quiet any doubts about his roster spot. Did well as a blocker and made a great catch in the red zone, an area where these tight ends have to succeed.

    Terrell Watson/James Conner: Lumping both of them together. Similar guys, similar reports. Ran hard. Watson showed good hands out of the backfield and picked off a first down on 3rd and long. Good showing for both.

    Antonio Brown/Ben Roethlisberger: Procedural move here. Both were excellent and the turnover not Roethlisberger’s fault. Brown made a great adjustment behind his back for one third-down conversion and showed off his patented YAC ability, picking up several yards after running a simple curl route.


    Vince Williams: Though he gave up a reception late in the third quarter, he played the run well, just as you’d expect. On a day where the run defense looked shaky.

    Eli Rogers: Quietly strong game. Led the Steelers with five catches for 58 yards. Had gains of 14, 10, 12, and 15 yards, and one third down conversion. Showed YAC and was quick to the tuck.

    Cam Sutton: The secondary has been rightfully trashed all preseason so seeing Sutton step up was a welcome sight. He played the run well and had a third down breakup. Might be too late for him getting the slot job, though I don’t think it’s impossible, but at the least, he’d be interesting to use in dime packages.

    Losers

    Ross Cockrell/Robert Golden/Artie Burns: Feels like every week I end up lumping most of the secondary together. Cockrell gave up another long completion, and Mike Tomlin showed he was serious about the CB battle, rotating in Coty Sensabaugh with the 1’s. Golden missed a tackle on Donte Moncrief’s big gain on the first play the Colts ran. And Burns struggled with his run fits and needed to play catch points better.

    Cobi Hamilton/Justin Hunter: More lumping. They both played as reserves. Hamilton dropped an easy pass while Hunter failed to catch one. Darrius Heyward-Bey showed what makes him a strong special teamer and Sammie Coates ran over him, getting more involved in the offense.

    Jesse James: James’ game was as bad as Grimble’s was good. No catches on two targets (Ed Note: one catch on three targets) including a third down incompletion that yes, would’ve been a heck of a catch to make, but the ones that a tight end like him has to come down with. Needed to tuck the ball away quicker, at the least, to avoid getting exposed. His blocking, especially in space, has been an issue during camp, standing around to watch a bubble screen for Martavis Bryant get blown up. Issue there last week, too.

    Alejandro Villanueva: Certainly not his best outing tonight. I do put a little on the rotation at left guard, Ramon Foster not seeing a ton of camp or game action, which can always make linemen uncomfortable, especially a create of habit like Villanueva. But he struggled to seal the edge even when one-on-one. Not very concerned but grading it fairly, it was a poor performance.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      winner
      dangerfield/ hagen

      loser
      hamilton

    • nutty32

      Decent Running backs behind our O-Line should work. Heck, DeAngelo Williams was a fricken pro bowl type runner behind that line.

    • nutty32

      This is flipped, right? Sutton looked promising tool.

    • Mister Wirez

      I don’t understand this Alex.

      “And Burns struggled with his run fits and needed to play catch points better”.

    • Alex Kozora

      Burns allowed the edge on a run that he can not give up. The catch point was a reception he allowed where he didn’t play through the hands of the WR and try to disrupt the catch.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m confident you’ll call Dangerfield a winner after every game. Hagen in coverage didn’t look very pretty tonight. We know he can tackle, fill the run.

    • nutty32

      Burns was crap, today! A lot of guys seemed like they were on “camp legs.”

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Landry was good and should be on the winners.

    • Ask Questions Later

      Essentially his ability in run support along with his ability to track balls thrown his direction was poor.

    • SteelerNnyc

      u hate Hamilton, why?

    • SteelerNnyc

      LOSER: Hunter

    • Mister Wirez

      10-4 gotcha. I must have read it wrong.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I have watch the game tomorrow. From what you guys are saying. I told you guys it’s time to cut Cockrell and Robert Golden.

    • Dorian James

      Serious, serious trouble.

    • steelburg

      I would play the starters again for at least a quarter the next game. I know it won’t happen but I think it’s needed. I won’t overreact to what I saw tonight, but I think the team just needs a little more time to play together. It’s hard to get on the same page with guys when you basically haven’t played with them all camp. I’m glad we have a lite schedule the first quarter of the season.

    • steeltown

      I couldnt watch, but listened on radio. So, safe to say Sensabaugh might get the nod week 1?

      Good to hear Sutton played well

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ugh no alex. no. just no. you’re wrong.
      negative. im calling df a winner because he showed well when targeted and then was avoided for the rest of his time in.
      im calling hagen a winner because while he wasnt proetty in coverage he did well enough in run support…although he is lucky he didnt get a penalty on one of the punts.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      They keep putting Cockrell in press man which he can’t do. I expect him to get burned every time if that is our plans on defense.

    • nutty32

      Villy really earned his low ball contract tonight; bad game for him.

    • Alan Tman

      He lost the game by throwing that interception in the end zone.

    • Mister Wirez

      Ross Cockrell/Robert Golden

      “Stink” is the word we’re looking for.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hamilton continues to show nothing, continues to see that he cant track the ball, cant catch the ball, cant provide blocking.

    • Trueish90

      Jesse James had a reception for a 1st down but just looked bad, can’t understand why he’s the clear cut #1 te.

    • Thomas

      The look of Sutton in the slot with Allen outside on the same side was pretty sexy.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I do not believe it was his fault…I think there was a mix up with the WR’s. If wrong then I would still say he had a good game but not on the winners list.

    • Alex Kozora

      Just messing with ya man.

    • SteelerNnyc

      cant provide blocking? YOU ARE BLIND

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Who is taking his place? Our TE’s are below the standard across the board and we better get one early in the 2018 draft.

    • Jones

      Until he checked into a pass & threw a pick that cost his team the game.

      I do agree the he looked fantastic until that moment, though.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      im just annoyed right now. im at the holiday inn at downtown a few blocks from the stadium. same place i stayed last week. its about a 7 hour drive from my home. and i gave up drinking a few weeks ago prior to the surgery. i might grab some food and just go to sleep.

    • The Chin

      loser Knile Davis. Yes Knile. Not to be confused with Nile, which indeed runs north and south.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he didnt lose squat for us. thats on haley. same thing as pete caroll in the superbowl 3 years ago. on the 1 yard line. 3 feet. run the fecking ball.

    • budabar

      We can’t wait for the 18 draft we need one now

    • Michael Mosgrove

      right. because i was at the stadium and i watched him specifically. he wasnt good. period.

    • Trueish90

      I think Grimble is a better fit, he can actually get open, and doesn’t look afraid of contact.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      david johnson is the only consistent TE we have. ive been calling to sign gary barnidge.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      true

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Johnson is not much of a receiving threat though

    • Alan Tman

      This is exhibition season. This isn’t the Superbowl. Lol

    • NinjaMountie

      AV had a rough preseason last year if I remember correctly. I’m not concerned.
      J James I’m almost done with…yup, I might be done.
      I don’t particularly care for Knile or Fitz.
      The Secondary is frustrating again. Though, I’m not going to jump the gun as it’s still early.
      Go Steelers.

    • Alan Tman

      I agree with that.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      to be fair he isnt targeted much but has come up with his completions though. mostly underneath. with jesse showing his draft stock and grimble being inconsistent i would be more than okay with elevating johnson.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he was okay. he gave up an 8 yard play in the 4th which he should absolutely not given up. but hes young. he will learn.

    • Nick Ewry

      -Agree about Landry being one of the winners. Sucks Tucker ran such a pathetic rub route on the int but I thought he moved in the pocket well, went through progressions, and had good ball placement.
      -I personally think Sensebaugh should be the starter opposite Burns week 1. There is a very visible difference in the energy between he and Cockrell
      -I thought Dupree had a good game as well. Seemed like he was beating the RT. Work in the offseason looks like its paying off
      -There was a point last season right before Green was activated when Grimble was getting more snaps than James. After his performance tonight is there a chance we see this again?
      -Dangerfield should be the first safety off the bench. This is a position I would expect the Steelers to look at after final cuts.
      -The WR competition looks to be over unless Hunter does something outstanding in the last preseason game. AB/Bryant/Eli/JuJu/DHB/Coates. I was really hoping Hunter would be given a shot given how awkward DHB and Coates look playing the ball while its in the air but its not good sign when you barely see the field in the 3rd preseason game. That and Ayres was never really healthy enough to make a run.
      -The RB position, however, is going to be interesting. I am excited about Conner and Watson had a tremendous game. Davis clearly seperated himself from Fitz too. I don’t think Williams has a shot if he isn’t being given the opportunity to return kicks.

    • Dave D

      I’m with you here Michael. That looked like Juju didn’t finish his pattern. It looked like a timing pattern that the DB interrupted. As you said, this is a play call error, not necessarily on the QB.

    • Jones

      Pretty sure Charlie said that was a pass play Landry checked into. If true, that’s on Landry – especially since Watson was getting you 5 yards per run almost the whole drive leading up to that…

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Watson played well in the 1st preseason game too.

    • That was a rub route, the inside WR didn’t make a good enough block. I don’t put that on LJ as much as I do the WR who didn’t make his block. I forgot who it was. On a play like that the QB is quickly throwing to a spot and its the WR job to get there behind a rub route. When the rub isn’t made the corner will usually be waiting there for the pick. We saw a similar situation in the SB a few years ago with the Seahawks.

    • Agree totally! 240# Watson was crushing defenders the whole drive…then first and goal they go cute. Exactly like Pete Caroll’s brainfart!

    • Dave D

      Grimble was damn near impressive tonight — both as a blocker and a receiver. Combat catches boys!

    • Dave D

      ^^^ This!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      doesnt matter what kind of game it is. it was a bad call by the coordinator.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      regardless of whether the pass was caught or not, the play call was bad. that’s on haley.

      as far as coates. no. coates hasnt shown anything.

      disappointed in fitz, he is easily the most solid rb on the roster but he was out for maybe 2 st snaps and got hurt. davis is meh. watson is taking control so is connor.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Can’t understand why they didn’t address TE in a deep draft. Could have taken Kittle instead of Dobbs.

    • Jason Vancil

      Anyone who thinks Jesse James is a quality #1 TE needs head examined. He is ok. He has improved slightly from rookie year.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      or traded up and taken shaheen.

    • Dave D

      Watson looked like a man on a mission tonight. He was busting a$$ every single time he touched the ball. Like, he was looking for somebody to punish and he got results. I like that. As I tweeted, this dude is making a roster this year — whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, he’s putting good tape out there…

    • Jones

      Good observation. I do believe that if Landry hadn’t checked to a pass, we’d have fed the ball to Watson and got the TD/win, though. Not super mad at Landry for the execution, just mad that we were passing at all.

    • AndyR34

      Well there was a reason he was available near the bottom of the 5th round.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      there’s only one way he makes the roster. if fitz stays injured.

    • 6 ring circus

      lol

    • nutty32

      Allen? He doesn’t seem to have done much in any of the 3 games.

    • Chad Weiss

      Dupree looked super quick on the edge.
      Watt might lead this team in pd
      The rb room is deep.
      This years draft may end up better than last year.
      Offensive depth is ridiculous

      Hamilton call Buffalo and take cokrell w you
      Villeneuva starts slow every year but once he gets going he’ll be fine.
      OK depth deep

    • Dave D

      I agree with that. But, man, this dude was on a mission tonight…

    • Jones

      I believe Charlie said Landry checked into it, not Haley.

    • steelmann58

      Villy seems to struggle but will get better once he teamed with Foster. Sorry but the Bally James got destroyed on that pass

    • steelmann58

      Again the Steelers need to shake out the waiver wire for Cb help but thinking the Wr positions will work its self out. Grimble nice game shows flashes

    • Alan Tman

      In exhibition season it’s more important to see what Landry could do because I don’t think it matters what Watson can do.

    • Tristana

      where on earth did you all see knile davis making anything good? the first two runs were amazing good blocks and a hole of the size of russia. heck, i wouldve gotten 7 or 8 yards in these.

      then he proceeded to walk horizontally not gaining anything of notice, looking slow, returning another kick to 15 yards… sorry, but he was BY FAR the worst RB in this game. i don’t want him on that team, he brings absolutely nothing and his runs and returns are pathetic.

      i was on team ftz all along, but please give me watson, he is clearly the best of the bunch atm and fitz is hurt.

    • hdogg48

      Shakier….winner

      Hasn’t practiced in nearly a month until a few days ago.
      In limited action made an all star read and intercept.

      When healthy he is BY FAR our best defensive player.

    • Nick Ewry

      Landry got the look he wanted. Like I said, Tucker did an awful job on the rub route. Remember, preseason is evaluating players any one would think the Steelers see JuJu is a potential solution to their redzone problems. Would you have learned something you didn’t already know from Watson getting a 1 yard TD?

    • NinjaMountie

      Mayweather and McGregor knocked out the PPV.

    • Nick Ewry

      Sometimes not hearing someone name is a good thing. Liked the play he made on the screen pass.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i just called steelers nation radio and asked their opinions on the landry interception. they said they know watson could have gotten it but they wanted to put tucker and juju under pressure to see if they could come up with it.

      hint: im michael from virginia beach if you were listening.

    • melblount

      I did not see the game, but I need to know from anyone who has posted they want to cut Cockrell…

      What if we cut him, he gets picked up by somebody…

      Wk 1 we start Artie and Sensabaugh, and god forbid, and this is ONLY hypothetical, one of them goes down…now what’s your plan?

    • DAWAARE

      Yup AFC champion will be patriots again

    • Nick Ewry

      I assume your talking about Sutton

    • Jones

      Very good point, sir. I can live with that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      #teamwatson

    • Michael Mosgrove

      coates had 1 catch for 1 yard. anyone thing he had a good outing is in denial.

    • Craig M

      Maybe when the teams downsize.

    • mike

      he is by far my biggest complaint of the offseason, or t.e. position overall. I still can’t believe we didn’t sign/draft 1

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yes.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I really believe he and Burns are too complacent in their jobs knowing that the team doesn’t have anybody who’s better than them at their position. There’s nothing for them to lose. They have a bad game and it’s a shrug of the shoulders and onto the next one.

    • mike

      or legget

    • RMSteeler

      Jesse James needs to spend the week in jail for impersonating a tight end.

    • TsarPepe

      OK, that’s clever.

    • Ken Krampert

      Winner- no serious injuries.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      loser: tim benz
      because he is forever a tosspot.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think they’re delaying this fight just to get me to buy the ppv. It’s not going to work.