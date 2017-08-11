Steelers Vs. Giants 2017 Preseason Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Preseason Game No. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.
Playing Surface: UBU Speed Series S5M
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2) & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Giants -3.5
Steelers Injured Players
QB Landry Jones (abdominal)
CB Artie Burns (lower body)
S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
S Sean Davis (undisclosed)
CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring)
LB Ryan Shazier (lower body)
WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
C Maurkice Pouncey (leg)
OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)
OLB Anthony Chickillo (hip)
RB James Conner (shoulder)
T Alejandro Villanueva (concussion)
WR Justin Hunter (undisclosed)
RB Trey Williams (hamstring)
WR Sammie Coates (knee, PUP)
Weather:
