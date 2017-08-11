Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Giants 2017 Preseason Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan August 11, 2017 at 01:30 am


    2017 Preseason Game No. 1

    Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

    Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

    Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.

    Playing Surface: UBU Speed Series S5M


    TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2) & NFL Network

    Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Giants -3.5

    Steelers Injured Players

    QB Landry Jones (abdominal)
    CB Artie Burns (lower body)
    S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
    S Sean Davis (undisclosed)
    CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
    CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring)
    LB Ryan Shazier (lower body)
    WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
    C Maurkice Pouncey (leg)
    OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)
    OLB Anthony Chickillo (hip)
    RB James Conner (shoulder)
    T Alejandro Villanueva (concussion)
    WR Justin Hunter (undisclosed)
    RB Trey Williams (hamstring)
    WR Sammie Coates (knee, PUP)

    Weather:



    Pittsburgh Steelers At New York Giants (Aug. 11, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd

