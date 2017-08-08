Steelers Waive Injured C Mike Matthews; Sign C Lucas Crowley

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves on Tuesday as one offensive lineman was waived injured and another signed to take his place on the 90-man roster.

Waived injured was center Mike Matthews, who had been with the team since signing a futures contract in February. He is the son of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews. He will likely revert to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday after clearing waivers and from there we’ll see if he receives an injury settlement.





The Steelers signed rookie free agent center Lucas Crowley to take Matthews’ spot on the 90-man roster.

Crowley, who played his college football at North Carolina, was originally signed this year by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. The Cardinals waived him a few weeks ago.

Crowley was a third-team All-ACC pick in 2015 and a second-team selection as a senior in 2016. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2016.

At his March pro day, Crowley measured in at 6022, 294-pounds. He reportedly did 30 reps on the bench and ran his 40-yard-dash in 5.38-seconds.