Steelers Waive Injured TE Scott Orndoff; Sign TE Jake McGee

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice and they include a shuffling at the tight end position.

Waived injured on Wednesday was rookie tight end Scott Orndoff, who was signed earlier in the offseason as an undrafted free agent after playing his college football at Pittsburgh. Orndoff suffered an injury a few days ago during practice and he will likely default back to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers. From there, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers waive Orndoff again with an injury settlement in the coming days.

The Steelers filled Orndoff’s roster spot by signing free agent tight end Jake McGee.

McGee, who played his college football at Florida and Virginia, entered the NFL originally in 2016 with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. An injury ultimately resulted in him being waived by the Panthers in May of 2016 and he has since spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers waived McGee in May.

Measuring in at his 2016 pro day at 6054, 250-pounds, McGee registered 41 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns in his lone 2015 season at Florida. He totaled 112 catches for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns between the two schools.



