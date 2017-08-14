Hot Topics

    Steelers Waive WR Canaan Severin, Sign OLB Austin Gearing

    By Dave Bryan August 14, 2017 at 01:14 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions ahead of their Monday training camp practice as wide receiver Canaan Severin was waived and outside linebacker Austin Gearing was signed to take his place ion the 90-man roster.

    Severin, who was signed originally as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spent his rookie season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list with a shoulder injury. He was waived earlier this offseason but signed back to the offseason roster a short time later.


    As for Gearing, he played his college football at Miami (OH). He played defensive end for the Redhawks after originally being recruited as a quarterback. During his last two seasons, he recorded 54 total tackles and 4 sacks.

    At his 2017 pro day, Gearing measured in at 6047, 256-pounds. Gearing was in rookie minicamp with the Steelers back in May as a tryout player.

    The signing of Gearing is a sign that the Steelers still have short lines at the outside linebacker position due to injuries. In fact the Steelers only played three outside linebackers in their preseason opener against the New York Giants and they were T.J. Watt, Arthur Moats and Farrington Huguenin. Sitting out Friday were Bud Dupree, James Harrison, Keion Adams and Anthony Chickillo.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Huguenin was dinged at yesterday’s practice according to Alex.

    • Michael

      I hear Severin’ drooped at least 3 catches in the NY game. Short leash when you’re UDFA.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he dropped 2 and the one with dobbs on the move wasnt his fault from what i saw. it had a low chance with that little reaction time.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      to be expected considering we only have 2 olb’s not counting deebo.

    • Steelers12

      Wow I was expecting Ducre

    • Shannon Stephenson

      IMHO Ducre has had a solid camp. Outside of his minor injury set back I feel he is in position for a potential practice squad spot. We will see here shortly.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Austin Gearing has only been playing LB/DE for a couple of years. Played QB once upon a time in college.

    • The Chin

      I disagree. He should have caught it.

    • Thomas

      Weird, would have assumed Marcus Tucker was lower on the totem pole than him.

    • Nathanael Dory

      still have value on KR unlike Severin

    • Smitty 6788

      I agree with you. That was a routine catch for an NFL Wr.