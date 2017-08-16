Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Injured During Wednesday’s Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was reportedly injured during the team’s Wednesday training camp practice while participating in an 11-on-11 drill.

According to Alex Kozora, Smith-Schuster, the team’s second round draft pick this year out of USC, appeared to have gotten rolled-up on from behind during a running play. After laying on the ground for roughly five minutes, he got up and walked off the field under his own power.

After leaving the field, Kozora reports that Smith-Schuster was having his left leg looked at on the sideline. He eventually walked off to the locker room with team trainers after first talking to head coach Mike Tomlin, who reportedly told players, “He’ll be all right.”

Early in training camp, Smith-Schuster missed a brief amount of practice time with an ankle injury. Additionally, he left the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants in the first quarter in order to be checked for a concussion and did not return.

