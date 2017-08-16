Hot Topics

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Injured During Wednesday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan August 16, 2017 at 03:21 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was reportedly injured during the team’s Wednesday training camp practice while participating in an 11-on-11 drill.

    According to Alex Kozora, Smith-Schuster, the team’s second round draft pick this year out of USC, appeared to have gotten rolled-up on from behind during a running play. After laying on the ground for roughly five minutes, he got up and walked off the field under his own power.

    After leaving the field, Kozora reports that Smith-Schuster was having his left leg looked at on the sideline. He eventually walked off to the locker room with team trainers after first talking to head coach Mike Tomlin, who reportedly told players, “He’ll be all right.”

    Early in training camp, Smith-Schuster missed a brief amount of practice time with an ankle injury. Additionally, he left the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants in the first quarter in order to be checked for a concussion and did not return.

    • PaeperCup

      High ankle sprain, maybe back for preseason game 4. That’s my guess.

    • Ace

      Based on what info?

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      It’s a good thing we don’t need him to contribute right away… this is when having a fleet of dangerous receivers comes in handy

    • Michael

      His concussion last week was due to head dive tackle, coaches should tell Ju-Ju to calm down, hold back a bit till regular season starts.

    • Michael

      Had Martavis not had drug issue, Twitterville beat writers hinted our second round pick might’ve been a CB instead of Ju-Ju? Agree?

    • Jeff McNeill

      Was there a good enough CB available then?

    • Getting rolled up on from behind is never good. Pouce lost a season with 7 ankle surgeries as a result of getting rolled up on. I hope JJSS is ok, but if he misses and extended amount of time, we are fortunate that WR is extremely deep at the moment.

    • PaeperCup

      “that’s my guess”

      If you are wondering why I’m guessing that, “rolled-up on from behind”

    • Ed Smith

      I recall a TON of CBs went off board early to mid-2nd round. Don’t think so. Believe there’s been a ton of discussion on SD about this and IF a QUALITY CB was available then he’d been selected. Better value on JuJu than any CB available then.

    • Are you new here? People love to play Doctors here and Twitter.

    • Cullen James Riley

      guess
      verb
      1.
      estimate or suppose (something) without sufficient information to be sure of being correct.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I hope JuJu doesn’t get stuck with that USC WR curse…