    Sutton May Not Win Nickel Job But Dime Role Would Be Needed Sight

    By Alex Kozora August 27, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Cam Sutton needs to sprint to get on the moving train. But if he can catch it, even just the caboose, he could be the boost to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense they need. It was a limited view, roughly half a preseason game, but Sutton’s NFL debut was impressive. He made plays on the ball, supported the run, and rose to the moment.

    Healthier in the secondary, the Steelers sprinkled in more dime personnel. Used it at least on one play, Mike Hilton serving as the dimeback, but it may have happened another time or two. Carnell Lake has envisioned Hilton as an option in the dime and it’s not a terrible idea but Sutton would be better. He’s bigger, a better athlete, and I like his ball skills more.

    Pittsburgh is clearly in need, or at least a search, of a shakeup. But options are limited. Ross Cockrell/Coty Sensabaugh is generally six of one, half dozen of the other, Sutton had been sidelined, and Senquez Golson’s camp (and now Steelers’ career) ended as quickly as it started. The reality is they might not be able to make many drastic changes by the time the season begins. Instead, it’ll come with smaller steps. Third and long, run dime, putting Sutton in the slot with William Gay (and Burns, Cockrell/Sensabaugh) and take Vince Williams off the field.  Gay and Sutton are capable blitzers, Gay still a strong tackler, and I think Sutton will get to a similar level.

    That will hopefully be step one in Sutton transitioning into challenging, and ultimately taking, Gay’s slot role. That’s one shakeup that is possible and can bring real change to this secondary. Yes, it’s a little scary to throw a rookie into that role. But the Steelers made a similar jump with Artie Burns last year. He missed a large chunk of camp, not becoming a full go until the preseason finale and saw heavy snaps by the end of the season’s first quarter. The slot is more challenging but a slower pace and Sutton’s high football IQ – the number one thing the Steelers praised him for – will accelerate his development.

    By Week 4, or worst case, after the bye, Sutton will hopefully be ready to take over. It’s not of the question for Sutton to compete on the outside, he’s played both spots, but I’d rather create competition across the board rather than a three-man competition for the LCB spot.


    This plan for Sutton in the slot will have some bumps. But the status quo isn’t bring proper return on investment. It’s not a cure-all, and definitely not right away, but getting off the field on an extra third down a game can make all the difference.

    • Kevin artis

      The secondary is a hot mess right now. With no better options I think you have to role with Cockrell/Burns on the outside with Gay in the slot for the season opener and hope they can hold the fort until Sutton, Hilton and Sensabaugh can catch up.
      We definitely have to rely heavily on the pass rush and blitzes until the others make strides by mid-season.

      The good thing is Kizer is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

    • Rob H

      As I’ve been preaching for some time, Sensabaugh has been better in the slot during his entire career up to this point, and has struggled when asked to play outside regularly. I’d rather see him and Hilton working the inside, with Sutton taking the primary outside job opposite Burns, the caveat being that him and Sensabaugh are both flexible enough to flip roles depending on the sub package and play call.
      I don’t believe at all that Sutton needs several more weeks to be ready for that role either. Sure, he’ll need that time (and more) to develop and reach his potential, but he’ll be better than the options ahead of him on this team from week one. NEXT year should be when he takes over the primary inside role, hopefully Allen could be ready to take the outside job by then, or someone else they added.

      Gay just doesn’t belong as a starter anymore IMO, especially not in a secondary looking to be versatile. He can however be a very valuable backup at any position in the secondary that he becomes needed.

    • D.j. Hoy

      I’m not sure about how soon would be too soon, but I think eventually Sutton over Cockrell and Hilton over Gay would be a good move.

    • srdan

      This is the yearly “our secondary is terrible, we are doomed” time of year. Every year they’re assimilating new faces without established players and struggle until the new players find roles.

      In reality we lost nobody from last year, got some new young blood. Last year our secondary was the best it’s been in 6 years near the end. This secondary will be alright. Still need to figure out how to overcome Brady, but all teams struggle with that.

    • spicyitln

      I believe Sutton will be a starter by week 3 and Hilton could slide inside…I found lack of pressure on QB equally as discouraging…The D is also much different without Mitchell…

    • Ni mo

      Sign revis

    • Sonny Saks

      If we were all in on Hightower then we should have made a run at a top corner. Go out like the pats did with Gilmore and get Johnson. Restructure contracts dump players to get him. Give up picks I don’t care at this point.

    • Jaybird

      I just don’t get it. It can be 3rd and 10 or 3rd and 12 , and the Steeler corners give a huge cushion at the line of scrimmage and then backpedal and maintain the huge cushion 15 yrds downfield. The wideouts just curl in and make uncontested catches for 12-14 yrds. It’s too frigging easy. Do our Corners suck that bad that they have to give 6 yrd cushions 15 yrds downfield? This looks like the same sh*t as last year. Man I really hope this is just us playing vanilla and trying to get guys healthy and acclimated to a new style of defense.

    • John Noh

      Exactly. How much worse can Sutton be than Cockrell at this point? Hell, I wish the Steelers could get CJ Goodwin back.

    • ryan72384

      They have been running that same head scratching scheme for years. Even when Lebeau was here on third and longs you always held your breathe because you knew the reciever was going to get a 10 yard cushion. It’s always been about the passrush. Harrison and Woodley beasting at OLB made those 08-10 secondarys look better than they were. Had better players no doubt but it was still the same tired 3rd and 15 give up at least a 14 yard completion BS.