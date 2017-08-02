The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 Schedule, Defensive Scheme, Villanueva Numbers & More

Season 8, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get you caught up on all the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Wednesdays training camp practice.

After talking about injured players, David and I talk briefly about how the Baltimore Ravens are handling the situation with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick when it comes to them deciding whether or not to sign him.

Is William Gay going to be the starting slot cornerback for the Steelers to start the season? Is there a way to get rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton on the field as well if that’s the case? We discuss those topics in addition to talking about defensive scheme, personnel and a few other things related to that side of the football and we mix in a few recent comments made by general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive coordinator Keith Butler for good measure.

If the Steelers defense doesn’t take a step forward in 2017 will inside linebacker Vince Williams ultimately be the main cause of that? We discuss.

The contract numbers for tackle Alejandro Villanueva were announced on Tuesday so David and I break those down for you.





David and I really haven’t spent much, if any, time on the Steelers 2017 schedule so we focus on that topic during the second half of this show and throw out our earlier record predictions.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

