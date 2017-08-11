The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Giants Preseason Game Preview, Colbert On Bell, Bold Predictions & More

Season 8, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the recent comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert about running back Le’Veon Bell not yet signing his tender and reporting to training camp.

The Steelers will play their first preseason game Friday night against the New York Giants so David and I give you our full preview of the contest. We talk about what we’re looking for out of rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs as well as which players we’ll be watching closely throughout the evening.

We received a few great questions on Twitter from our listeners so we answer those late in the show. We end things by each giving three BOLD predictions for the Friday night game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

