Hot Topics

    Tomlin Says Sensabaugh Challenging Cockrell For Starting Spot

    By Alex Kozora August 24, 2017 at 12:03 pm


    Two dogs. One bone. A phrase that usually has been reserved for wide receivers. Now, it can apply to the corners. At his Thursday afternoon press conference, Mike Tomlin said it’s fair to call Coty Sensabaugh and Ross Cockrell a two dog, one bone battle.

    “It’s shaping up to be that,” Tomlin said when asked if this was a dogfight. “We’ll see. I know Coty has done enough to merit consideration. And that’s what this process is about.”

    This comes on the heels of a tough game against the Atlanta Falcons, spring boarded off an equally difficult camp for Cockrell. Sunday, he got burned for a big play down the right sideline and should’ve allowed a goal line touchdown on a slant, only bailed out by the receiver dropping the pass.

    Sensabaugh has had an impressive camp as the second team corner, also getting in first team work several days when Artie Burns missed time. His tape in the preseason has been strong, though it’s come against backups. His ball skills are better than Cockrell and he’s probably on the same playing field as a tackler, too.

    Clearly, the Steelers are looking to shake up their cornerback group. They traded for Dashaun Phillips last night and have seemed to experiment with moving guys around during this week’s practice.


    While it sounds like Cockrell is still going to start against the Indianapolis Colts, his leash has gotten shorter. It may have even surprised the team Cockrell wound up as the starter. Originally taken off the scrap heap of the 75 man cutdowns, not even claimed by the Steelers but added a week later, he quickly ascended to the #2 spot in 2015 due to a complete lack of talent at corner. Now, his time there could be coming to an end. Or at least, be sincerely challenged.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Biggie

      I hope he is because Cockrell has looked poor at best in preseason games so far and from what I have read has been abused in camp by Brown and Bryant. Though you’d expect those two to do well he shouldn’t be getting abused. Brown and Burns from what I’ve read have had some great competition. Cockrell has now cause the secondary to be a question again along with Mitchell being out.

    • WARisHELL

      may the best player win

    • Alex Kozora

      To be fair, Sensabaugh was no better vs AB.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Just spit-balling here, but I wonder if Cockrell would be better suited to cover tight ends? Maybe even Gronk? He’s probably a little less likely to get burned by a tight end than a wide receiver. Again, thinking out loud.

    • srdan

      First, I love competition in camp.

      Second, a player that was touted as one of the best corners in FA 2 years ago got signed by a bad team that played him out of position and he struggled; does not mean he got worse in one year. I liked the signing then, and like it better now.

    • srdan

      You think he is physical enough for that? I like the idea

    • Biggie

      Yeah hadn’t read as much on Sensabaugh in practice but just hoping someone is pushing Cockrell as he has looked bad so far. If he takes the challenge and steps up then great.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Interesting development. Burns is going to start on one side. Gay is going to be in the slot, unless he is less than secure than I think. If Sensabaugh takes the outside spot, he could go from starter to riding the pine. His special teams contributions are minimal. Sutton will get snaps on specials as will Phillips and Hilton. He could go quickly from starter….to not dressing.

    • ilamarca

      I still view the secondary as a house of cards. Sure we have a good set of players in Burns, Davis and Mitchell but behind them its weak. Even if those guys don’t go out the slot and opposite side of the field from Burns will continue to get eaten up until Sutton takes over and/or the rebuild can be finalized with 2 starting caliber CBs.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I like his chances on Gronk better than on “Jules” (shifty) or Cooks (4.33 40)

    • Shannon Stephenson

      From what it sound like is that Cockrell is still ahead but that Sensabaugh has played well enough to be considered. Cockrell played well last year and Sensei will have to step up his game to take the spot IMO.

    • PaeperCup

      I hope it’s because Coty looks as good as Ross looks bad.

    • WreckIess

      I don’t know if it’ll be much of a competition. I fully expect Cockrell to win it, but I think Tomlin is just looking to push him. Hopefully the pressure ends up making him better, but I’ve said it before, I think this is just who Cockrell is for the most part. Solid No 2, but that’s it. Solid. You can live with him, but he’s a guy you can definitely upgrade from too. Good player, but with Burns progressing the way he has there are going to be more QBs avoiding him and going at the No 2. So the question is, is he good enough? Can he handle the targets he’s going to get?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If he wins it, it will have to be blatantly obvious (even to us) that he’s won it. Because based on what I’ve seen in the preseason? If I’m an opposing QB, I’m targeting the receiver lined up on Cockrell again, and again, and again.

    • WreckIess

      Probably so, but I will say that as of last game(which is obviously a small sample size.) most of the completions in the first half were over the middle of the field with Golden, Matekevich, and VW being the usual culprits. These are issues that we’ve been seeing over the last few years. The middle of the field has been used and abused so no matter what happens on the outside, the MOF needs to be cleaned up. VW himself was at fault for 3 or 4 completions.

    • Flip Fisher

      They traded for Phillips because they waved Crawford. He is nothing more than a camp body.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Right, but I was referring specifically to the ones that went RC’s way. That “should have been a touchdown” incompletion was, frankly, embarrassing. Bad day at the office? Perhaps. But then getting burned deep didn’t do anything to inspire confidence either. I like Ross, but we can’t have that glaring of a weakness going into the season.

    • francesco

      Cockrell would not be regarded as a starter for most teams except in Pittsburgh.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Now thats what i like..competition

    • hdogg48

      I agree with you wreck.

      They could have had Zach Cunningham an ILB
      from Vanderbilt who can COVER…he went in the
      2nd round.

      Further the freakish Obi Mentafor (sp) could have been
      had in the 2nd round for our later 2nd and the extra 3.

      Until we can load up our D with the players
      who can guard the middle of the field on those
      short patterns our D will continue to be a s hit
      sandwich…good in the front …good in the back
      and stinky in the middle.

      The Brady’s, Ryan’s, and Roger’s of the league know
      this. And if they win the TD vs. FG battles in the Red Zone
      …then they win the game….EASILY.

    • SilverSteel

      Halle-freakin-luyah. I think I spelled that right.

    • SilverSteel

      Hmm..you may have something there. 🤔

    • SilverSteel

      Good level headed post, but it looks to me like Cockrell had all off season working with Burns and he looks like he is worse than last year. Doesn’t make sense.

    • SilverSteel

      Fact…

    • Robert E Lil

      “The problem is Sensabaugh isn’t challenging Gay for his spot; he is challenging Cockrell for a starting spot on the outside. And it feels more like he is getting this opportunity because Cockrell has been bad and not necessarily because Sensabaugh has done anything special”