Villanueva Injured During Thursday’s Practice; Shazier Leaves Early

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently conducting their Thursday training camp practice and appears as though left tackle Alejandro Villanueva went down injured during the team portion.

Villanueva got rolled up on earlier in team. Trainer looking at him as Villy trying to jog it off. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2017

Alex Kozora reports that Villanueva got rolled up on and needed to be attended to by the team’s trainers. He apparently tried to jog the injury off later.





Villanueva recently signed a new four-year, $24 million contract with the Steelers just after reporting to Latrobe for the start of training camp.

We have to wait and see if head coach Mike Tomlin addresses Villanueva’s injury after practice is over and hopefully it isn’t serious.

UPDATE: Kozora reports that Villanueva is back in at left tackle and that he seems to fine.

Villanueva in at left tackle. He is fine. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 3, 2017

In other injury news, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left practice early and Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports he has ice on his right quad. Shazier was trying to return to practice after having Wednesday off due to an injury but may have returned too soon.

Practice ends early today for linebacker Ryan Shazier. He has ice on his right quad. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 3, 2017

Tomlin will likely address his status as well at the conclusion of practice.