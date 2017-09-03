Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: What One Change Would You Have Made To 53-Man Roster?

    By Matthew Marczi September 3, 2017


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: If you were assembling the 53-man roster, what one change would you have made?

    Now that the initial 53-man roster has been assembled—and know that it will continue to be tweaked as early as today—we are yet one more major step closer to some real football being played. The assembling of the initial roster presents a certain finality to the offseason, having essentially chosen the soldiers the team plans to go to battle with.


    Of course, it’s incredibly rare that anybody ever completely agrees with every single decision that a team ends up making for their 53-man roster. Admittedly, there are things, if I were making the decisions, that I would have done differently than the Steelers ended up doing, while acknowledging that I lack a great deal of first-hand information the team has to aid in the process.

    One decision that surprised me a bit was the team electing to keep Matt Feiler on the roster, and I can’t help but wonder if they would have made a different decision had he retained eligibility for the practice squad. Given the rarity of a ninth lineman being used in any capacity, I likely would not have done so.

    Daniel McCullers also would not have made my roster. I realize there are a few of his supporters that were willing to go down with the ship, and now that it remains afloat, I expect that some will even return. But he has not shown any growth. He could be a prime target for upgrading off waivers, but I would have rather even temporarily gone with Lavon Hooks or Johnny Maxey.

    Many will probably know this, and perhaps I will write about it more later on today, but David Johnson would definitely have been on my roster, and I would even have considered giving up on one of the younger tight ends to make it happen. I hold out hope that he may still be brought back, perhaps even after the first game when his salary would no longer be guaranteed for the season as a vested veteran.

    • israelp

      And of course it is not the final fifty-three, considering that number fifty-four is some guy named Bell.

    • Steeler-Drew

      Considering they don’t currently have a viable replacement to replace AB returning punts and a legit kick returner and good depth at DL I would have kept Ayers and cut McCullers.

      With that said I think Colbert and Tomlin did a great job assembling the roster.

    • BallHandling Hooker

      I’d have kept Cockrell and cut Sensabaugh

    • Michael James

      At this point McCullers seems to be an insider joke we don’t know about. I imagine the conversation going like this:
      Colbert: “Hey Mike, just realized that freakin McCullers has made the roster again …. Why?!”
      Tomlin: “You know that we cut and traded all our kick returners? Well you thought so, but have you ever seen a 400-pound returner as a special weapon?”

    • CP72

      I don’t really have a problem with any of it. If I had to choose one….

      I would have kept Johnson over Grimble. He’s a better blocker. He can play some full back if Nix would get dinged. Grimble provably has a better all around skill set, but always seems to leave you wanting more.

      With McDonald on the team I don’t see a clear role for Grimble. McDonald is going to be “athletic” tight end. Maybe Grimble is more competition Jesse James than we realize.

    • CP72

      It wouldn’t surprise me at all If we combed the waiver wire and picked up a d-lineman to replace McCullers. I think he’s the 53rd guy on the roster right now.

    • Steve Johnson

      If I could change something? Cut McCullers, add Lavon Hooks. Cut Robert Golden as well and tried to upgrade that position with someone else. However, I’ve got a feeling most players have been put on notice. Already excited about April, 2018. Safety! Safety! Safety! Mitchell and Golden IMO are the two weakest links. I also hope they trade LeVeon Bell, he is more concerned about his Rap Music, being a Crusader and the highest at his position. It appears the Steelers broke tradition, trying to win now. I have to give them an (A) for their efforts this week. And although I still think Haden is a risk, I’ve never seen the Steelers make this many moves at one time.

    • Brenton deed

      I like that they found a way to keep Allen… because that means they see more than just physical gifts in him.
      I could quibble about a number of things but what do I know compared to full time professional coaches, many of whom were accomplished players, really?

    • Simon Cutts

      McCullers, golden and DHB seem to be able to play as poorly as they want and still be Steelers. That said the very un steeler like trade behaviour this week has been great to see.

    • CP72

      Has anyone heard what the “conditional” pick is for Cockrell?

    • CP72

      Being a good special teams player can keep you in the league for a lot of years.

    • Chad Weiss

      McCullers wouldnt be on roster .
      I would have traded a third for Reggie Ragland .
      This is still a very strong lineup

    • Ken

      there are 2 or 3 guys that you could cut like McCullers. I find the best returner available on the market and sign him.

    • CP72

      Saw that Eric Weems was cut yesterday. Would mean carrying another receiver.

    • SouthernSteel

      Thinking Sens, Shade and golden are hanging on by a tread… Did anyone get to see McCullers spin move? Maybe that saved him… Love the roster so far… hope we get golson on PS

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Upgrade Golden and I’m good.

    • Brandon Stokely

      I can’t believe they got rid of Coates, and for next to nothing. To a team in the division no less. Say what you want about the Browns, but Kizer looks pretty good and having an athlete like Sammy around will only make him better.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I don’t know what bothers me more, Canaday over holba or feiler over dj.

    • Jonas

      DJ and/or Ayers instead of 9th OL Feiler and 6th D linemen McCullers

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I would love McCullers returning kicks and punts. Would be a freight train.

    • Rob H

      Not a major problem with any of the choices.
      Feiler is a guard who’s great at run blocking, and suspect in pass protection, those kind of guards are a dime a dozen, but I like having an easy cut handy for when they inevitably add someone at another position.

      Which brings me to safety, would LOVE to see them add someone that makes Golden expendable, but they’ll probably cut someone like Feiler and keep Golden…for special teams (gag)
      Can someone briefly explain what Golden does on special teams, that Smith can’t teach someone else to do, at least close to as well?? The guy has become a complete trainwreck in coverage, and I have to believe there is someone who can mitigate the loss of his special teams work enough to make the tradeoff acceptable.