    2017 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan September 24, 2017 at 06:19 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 3 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)49ers +349ers +3Rams -3
    Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)Jaguars +3.5Ravens -3.5Ravens -3.5
    Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts +1.5Browns -1.5Browns -1.5
    Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +6Jets +6Jets +6
    Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills +3Broncos -3Broncos -3
    Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -14Patriots -14Patriots -14
    New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Panthers -5.5Saints +5.5Panthers -5.5
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -1.5Vikings -1.5Buccaneers +1.5
    Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1;00 PM ET (SUN)Lions +3Falcons -3Lions +3
    New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles -6Eagles -6Eagles -6
    Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Titans -2.5Titans -2.5Titans -2.5
    Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Chargers +3Chargers +3Chiefs -3
    Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Packers -9Bengals +9Packers -9
    Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Redskins +3Redskins +3Redskins +3
    Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 8:30 PM ET (MON)Cardinals +3Cardinals +3Cowboys -3
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -7Steelers -7Steelers -7
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 31-16Steelers 31-13
    Week 2 Results12-47-9
    2017 Results17-1412-19

     

     


