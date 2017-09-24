2017 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|49ers +3
|49ers +3
|Rams -3
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +1.5
|Browns -1.5
|Browns -1.5
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +6
|Jets +6
|Jets +6
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +3
|Broncos -3
|Broncos -3
|Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -14
|Patriots -14
|Patriots -14
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -5.5
|Saints +5.5
|Panthers -5.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1;00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3
|Falcons -3
|Lions +3
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +3
|Chargers +3
|Chiefs -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -9
|Bengals +9
|Packers -9
|Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins +3
|Redskins +3
|Redskins +3
|Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals +3
|Cardinals +3
|Cowboys -3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -7
|Steelers -7
|Steelers -7
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 31-16
|Steelers 31-13
|Week 2 Results
|12-4
|7-9
|2017 Results
|17-14
|12-19