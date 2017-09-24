2017 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 3 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 PM ET (THUR) 49ers +3 49ers +3 Rams -3 Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Jaguars +3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +1.5 Browns -1.5 Browns -1.5 Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +6 Jets +6 Jets +6 Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills +3 Broncos -3 Broncos -3 Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -14 Patriots -14 Patriots -14 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers -5.5 Saints +5.5 Panthers -5.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -1.5 Vikings -1.5 Buccaneers +1.5 Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1;00 PM ET (SUN) Lions +3 Falcons -3 Lions +3 New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -6 Eagles -6 Eagles -6 Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Titans -2.5 Titans -2.5 Titans -2.5 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers +3 Chargers +3 Chiefs -3 Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Packers -9 Bengals +9 Packers -9 Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Redskins +3 Redskins +3 Redskins +3 Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 8:30 PM ET (MON) Cardinals +3 Cardinals +3 Cowboys -3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -7 Steelers -7 Steelers -7 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 31-16 Steelers 31-13 Week 2 Results 12-4 7-9 2017 Results 17-14 12-19



