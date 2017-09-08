Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Do You Feel Better About Beating The Patriots Now?

    By Matthew Marczi September 8, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Do you feel any less concerned about the looming specter of the Patriots following the events of last night?

    It would seem that an early shipment of 19-0 t-shirts will be sent out early to needy African villages following the Patriots’ season-opening loss last night to the Chiefs. And it wasn’t just the loss on the scoreboard, as they also suffered other losses both on and off the field.


    Prior to the game, the Patriots already gave Julian Edelman company on injured reserve with the addition of Malcolm Mitchell. During the game, Danny Amendola and Dont’a Hightower left with injuries, Amendola a head injury, Hightower a knee injury.

    While New England still has Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, and the recently-acquired Phillips Dorsett, the only other wide receiver on the roster is special-teams ace Matthew Slater, so in all honesty, if Amendola misses some time, it would not at all be surprising if we see Demarcus Ayers activated to the 53-man roster, especially since Amendola was their primary punt returner.

    One thing is for sure, however, and that is that the Patriots offensive lined looked more susceptible to pressure than many anticipated—granted, the Chiefs have a very good front seven—and that the defense is not a prime-time ready as they were last season. They only allowed 15 points a game last year, and if the season ended today, after one game, they would already be averaging nearly three points a game over 16 by virtue of giving up 42 last night.

    The Steelers will not have to face the Patriots—in Pittsburgh—until mid-December, so a lot of things can happen between now and then, one of them in all likelihood being Bill Belichick quickly righting the ship.

    Still, last night definitely exposed some chinks in the armor. So do you feel any differently about the prospects of the Steelers getting past the Patriots this season in their quest for the Super Bowl than you did 24 hours ago?

    • Kevin artis

      The biggest takeaway from this game is KC did not rest on their laurels. Meaning, after getting the lead, they continued to attack, attack and attack.

      If that was us with a lead, we would started running the ball 3 times and then punt. I always said, you have to put pressure on Brady and you have to continue to drive the stake in their heart when you have a lead no matter how small or big it is.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I see they still have Tom Brady and Chris Hogan……so no.

      Ain’t them the same guys who gashed us last year?

    • francesco

      KC must of won by playing man to man coverage? Or am i over thinking?

    • Iulo

      well… I don’t care what is going on with that patriots team.. I only want PIT to defeat them no matter who is playing on the other side… so I don’t really care…

      the good is for Ayers… he has now a possibility to be on the roster and maybe show something.. good luck for him!!!

    • Kevin artis

      Exactly. Plus it’s the first game of the season and plenty of games left. The Patriots will be much, much better by the time we play them and the playoffs.

    • francesco

      I don’t think the Patriots game planned for the rookie Kareem Hunt. It would be different if they were to play again.
      But it was great to see Brady and Belichick wearing loser faces. Really good first game to start the season.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Not really. One game does not a trend make. KC has a better defense than us right now, although I think we may be closing that gap. Our offense better than Kc, but not on the road lol. Long season and a lot can happen between now and then, but at least NE looked human last night.

    • Delboka

      The refs were one sided. The Chiefs beat two teams today.

    • francesco

      There should be a rule where the refs can’t call more than 3 penalties per team per game.
      Also crashing the kicker on punts should be automatic first down and not just a 5 yard penalty.

    • Alan Tman

      The Chiefs and the Ravens have the Pats number like they have ours. The Chiefs ran the ball much better than I expected they would.

    • Ted Webb

      I didn’t expect Pats to go undefeated no way, yes a little surprised they lost opening night after hanging banner but I remember when they started 2-2 everyone was like the Pats demise. Brady has owned us over the years like 16TD’s and no pics like people have stated we need to get up early and keep scoring.

    • Zuami Montanez

      Refs seem to never call holding on NE Oline.

    • Craig M

      I’ve always felt our biggest obstacle was our own Off./ Def. coaching.

    • Craig M

      To win we must control TOP, keep the ball out of their Off. hands, and get in Brady face so all he sees is the sky- thru his tears.

    • Rick McClelland

      Tell me the Pats are 0-6 in a few weeks and I’ll believe the end is nigh. Until then, I’m going to believe that smoke is coming out of Belichick’s ears and he is going to fix this quickly.

    • israelp

      But how do you feel about playing the Chiefs?

    • Wayne’O

      They actually dropped 8 most of the night and packed the middle of the field forcing Brady to make throws to the outside.

    • Wayne’O

      Wow, that rookie RB from Toledo, Kareem Hunt put on a performance in his first game for KC, setting a record with 250 all purpose yards from scrimmage……………….No groin injuries for him, maybe he’ll make a rap video claiming he needs 15 million $$$.

    • Ed Smith

      You nailed it. Also they played tight coverage all night. With a (hopefully) healthy Haden in our secondary now, perhaps we have the tools to do same and let our front 7 get at Brady. I’d be tempted to play a lot of McCullers (if he’s still on team) with ONE assignment all night – “drive that center straight back into Brady’s face! Don’t care if you sack him just put pressure up the middle. Take Away Brady’s opportunity to step up in pocket and use the middle field check down passes. ” KC’s D once again showed when you make Brady move around or feel pressure in front of him then his timing throws are off and he becomes just a human QB.

      Watched NFL Network after game and analysts all commented on the Falcon’s formula of tight CB coverage and pressure up middle and noted what is what KC did.

      In the corporate world in which I work we’d call this an opportunity to “reapply best practices” – the Steelers would be wise to reapply this game plan.

    • Conserv_58

      There was no doubt that the vast majority of football fans and the media talking heads expected NE to beat the visiting Chiefs, especially in their crib in Foxborough where they have one of the best home game winning records.

      I tuned into the game in the first quarter and when I saw NE march down the field and score I turned the channel. I did so because in my mind it was going to be another dominating home performance by the patriots. I checked back in during the third quarter and saw that the Chiefs’ had the lead by three points. I thought, hm, the Chiefs are still in it. I changed the channel again and never went back to the game because I thought the pats will pull out a victory because that’s seems to be case when the games are that close. When I got on line this am I went to the NFL site expecting to see that the patriots pulled out a win. When I saw the final score I was elated to see that the patriots got their heads handed to them in the second half. Amendola had better get used to the idea that he’s a marked man and opponents are going to focus on stopping him. The same goes for Gronk.

      What became quite clear is the patriots’ defense showed chinks in their armor and with Hightower going down with a knee injury that removes one of their premier run stuffers from the field.

    • Conserv_58

      No different than before. Losing safety, Eric Berry was a huge blow to their defense.

    • Nolrog

      No, because I don’t think we match up well with them. In the past, we weren’t able to get pressure and we couldn’t cover well and our scheme, which was designed to play the corners some 8-10 yards off the line, played perfectly into what the Pats wanted to do, quick dinks and dunks. I don’t know if that’s any different right now. And even though Amendola may be out, he will be back by the time we play them and they will plug Ayers in and keep on going.

    • Luke Wroblewski

      Chris Hogan….you mean the guy that had 1 catch for 8 yards? I’m terrified.

    • dany

      Demarcus Ayers has a good agent

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hunt was brilliant even after having a fumble on his first touch.the chiefs were sloppy though. Penalties everywhere.

    • francesco

      It seemed to me that KC were playing man coverage with the WR’s of NE.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Nonsense. Chiefs were very grabby.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Especially crashing the kicker 3 times in a row.

    • Conserv_58

      That is clearly a misconception. It still comes down to the players doing their jobs. When the Steelers lose games against teams they have no business losing to that’s on the players.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Nah dude. There was a lot of zone last night too.

    • francesco

      Sometimes I wonder what game films Butler or Haley watch? More like…Bugs Bunny looney tunes.

    • hdogg48

      The Chiefs won the battle of TDs 6-3.
      They won the battle of 4th down stops 2-0
      They won the battle of big play TD passes 2-0
      They won the ground game battle nearly 2-1.

      How did they do that by scoring 4 second half TDs
      after making it close with a late first half TD?

      They created mismatches and exploited the Pats Ds
      vulnerabilty to speed and power. Normally 27 points
      would have been enough for last year’s number1
      scoring defense at home to win against a mediocre O…Not last night.

      Coach Andy Reid and Alex Smith are wily veterans, unlike
      Atlanta in the SB….they kept the pedal to the meta.

    • Nolrog

      No, you have him confused with someone else. It’s the Chris Hogan that had 9 catches for 180 yards and 2 TDs in the AFC championship game.

    • Jeff Dudash

      Meanwhile, in Atlanta, they are burning Kyle Shanahan dolls in effigy because he DIDN’T run the ball 3 times and punt…
      “Attack, attack, and attack” sounds like a great strategy when it works. And when it leads to you blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl…

    • Conserv_58

      In the first half of the SB the Falcons defensive game plan was to take away the middle of the field where Brady has his most success with hitting his receivers on the short to intermediate routes and it worked beautifully. The Chiefs took notice and they attacked the middle of the field.

    • hdogg48

      See my above post.

      The Pats D is vulnerable to speed and power
      and mismatches were created all night.

      Alex Smith showed no fear to Matt Patricia’s beard.
      Their scheme is vulnerable. Last night’s 6 TD beat down
      showed proof of that.

      Hightower is their best defensive player….after that
      they are just a hodgepodge of interchangeable parts.
      The blueprint was on display last night.

    • francesco

      I have to credit KC coach Andy Reid for his game plan.

    • Jeff Dudash

      I’ll stop being afraid of the Patriots when we actually start beating them.
      The media will make a big deal out of this game, but let’s not forget that they were declaring the end of the Patriots’ dynasty a couple years ago when the Chiefs beat the crap out of the Pats on Monday night. Andy Reid has built a team/gameplan that works against the Pats and Brady. Give him credit. But that same team/gameplan isn’t worth **** against the Steelers.

    • Luke Wroblewski

      I care about more recent data, and it showed that on 5 targets, he had 1 catch for 8 yards.

    • Conserv_58

      Good post. The Chiefs offense exposed the patriots’ defense as having some serious chinks in their armor. The Chiefs put the smack down on the patriots and in the process they showed the footbal viewing world that the patriots are vulnerable, especially their defense. They are even more so now with Hightower sidelined with a knee injury.

    • Conserv_58

      Andy ownes Belichick.

    • hdogg48

      True dat….

      To beat the Pats you have to show them that it
      is not a chess match of schemes.

      It is more the ability to impose your will on them
      by creating and winning physical mismatches
      using strength, speed, and athleticism.

    • Conserv_58

      Just stop it! When a coach has inferior players no amount of game planning is going to hide their deficiencies. It’s the proverbial case of, ‘garbage in, garbage out’.

      Coach Butler explained why he couldn’t continue to use man coverage against the patriots in the AFCCG. He was stuck between a rock and a hard place because William Gay and Ross Cockrell are terrible in man coverage. He also had a rookie CB in Artie Burns that he knew Belichik and Brady were going to attack. It also didn’t help his DB’s problems when his DL and OLB’s were getting stuffed by the patriots OL. The Steelers pass rush was non existent which resulted in a negative domino affect.

    • Rob

      Lol yes he’s gonna get his call to the 53 sooner than later

    • KC mixed it up a bunch, some press man, a lot of zone especially in the red zone, they also played some 46.

    • steelburg

      Outside of Marcus Peters and Eric Berry where else does KC have an advantage on there defense? There should be no reason defensively why we shouldn’t be able to compete. And offensively like you said we are better then KC.

    • RickM

      No, I’ve learned that if anything this will make them come back stronger. They have thrown in the odd clunker before and it hasn’t mattered in the end. They’ll come back and their overall D and O-line will execute far better. We’ve seen the movie before. Kudos though to Reid for his ‘spread O’ strategy, Smith for his execution and to those smaller, quicker O weapons. It was a thoroughly enjoyable 2nd half.

    • Justin Houston played a heck of a game too. And Eric Berry had a Achilles injury too, he was carted off in the 4th.

    • Steeler Nation!

      There’s a fine line there. You do have to stay on the attack and put up points to beat them. But then when the clock becomes your friend with a good lead in your pocket, you have to be smart and do the math. You can still throw it-high % stuff to just try to keep the chains moving. Remember Cowhers record when having a 10 point lead in a game. Unbelievable.

    • Conserv_58

      Yup. The Falcons defensive game plan was to take away the middle of the field and force Brady to go outside of his comfort zone.

      Most football fans know by now that Brady has a complete meltdown when he’s getting constant pressure in his face. That’s his Achillies Heel. He loses his cool, throws hissy fits and then starts yelling at his teammates on the sideline. Once he gets to that point he starts pressing and when he starts pressing he can’t think staright and that results in him making mistakes.

    • Conserv_58

      They were in a lot of cover two when they weren’t in man coverage.

    • Conserv_58

      Andy took heed to what Atlanta did.

    • I think it was more of a high ankle. He got rolled up on in a pile. He was on the bike with a heat pack on his shin.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No, Belichick was sandbagging.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      Houston and Dee Ford. Not saying all 11 players are better but they have 4 stars on their defense.

    • The Chief’s had a bunch of splash plays, TDs of 75 and 68. There was also a 40 yard run as well.

      The reason this game was close in the first half was because the Chiefs were beating themselves with the fumble and many, many penalties, 39 had 3 huge PIs go against him setting up NE on the goal line twice.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      They also lead the league in takeaways last year.

    • steelburg

      Good call I forgot all about Houston. I have to take my comment back because Dee Ford is pretty good as well. They have two good OLB and at least 1 star on the next 2 levels in Peters and Berry.

    • steelburg

      I forgot about those guys. I definitely have to agree.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Sorry people, the Steelers cannot replicate what the Chiefs did last night in Foxboro. They don’t have an Eric Berry, Marcus Peters, Justin. Houston, and most importantly the Steelers don’t have an Andy Reid that can come up with a great game plan to really hurt the Pats. We are stuck with Tomlin who doesn’t even understand what is the problem with zone coverage vs the Pats.

    • Berry is probably done for the year.

    • John Phillips

      So when see your pass rush is nonexistent why not drop nine people back in coverage

    • Conserv_58

      The patriots will attempt to make changes, but for the Chiefs to go into Gillett Stadium and put a beat down on the defending SB champs, in their crib, and score six TD’s, four unanswered TD’s in the second half? That was laying the smack down. What we learned is the patriots aren’t the juggernaught that they’ve been portrayed as being. Their defense got their butts kicked up and down that field.

    • Conserv_58

      Sorry, but your putting Tomlin down just goes to show that you are clueless. FYI, the Chiefs don’t have Eric Berry either. They lost him to an Achillies tear.

    • Nolrog

      That is the most recent data. Of when we played them. The only relevant data.

    • Nolrog

      I forgot, how did it work out for the Falcons?

    • Conserv_58

      Uh, yeah. That’s it. 🤣

    • hdogg48

      This is a fun fact that I just read in “The Kansas City Star”

      Last night was the first time in 105 GAMES that Tom Brady
      went into the 4th Quarter at Foxboro with a lead and LOST.

      Maybe…just maybe…the worm has turned.

    • michael young

      Not really. It’s week one, and that defense had a lot of players that haven’t settled in yet. Seriously, the only game that matters vs. the Patriots is the sudden death one in the playoffs. They now have 15 games to get better and be their best before we play them. What gives me some hope is the fact we now have a few DB’s that can get up in their receivers faces and misdirect them. Their receivers are quick, but small. Jam, jam, jam and don’t give them space to get loose.

    • Conserv_58

      They took their foot off of the peddle.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Yeah, it´s a shame, but KC did what the Steelers are finding almost impossible for the last decade or more. You see it is not impossible it is a matter of having the right system and then drafting and trading for the right players each and every year.

    • FATCAT716

      Last night the chiefs tried nine in coverage & Brady picked them apart. They had a good secondary we didnt

    • Conserv_58

      Still. High ankle sprains are serious enough to knock a player out for several games. Just like ham string injuries, high ankle sprains, more often than not, linger the whole season.

    • hdogg48

      True dat.

      After the Pats failed to recover the onsides
      kick, and the Falcons got the ball near midfield
      a play action pass to Jones on first down
      would have got them in field goal range
      and made it a 3 score game.

      I know woulda…coulda…shoulda.
      Against Belichek and Brady…once you blink…you lose.

    • They certainly can.

    • Conserv_58

      Go back and listen to coach Butler’s post AFCCG interview. In it he explains why he made the choices he did.

    • hdogg48

      They play the Raiders and Broncos on the road
      and play the Texans and Falcons…not too far fetched
      to see them lose 5 games.

      Also, they have been lucky when it comes to the injury
      bug…will that change this year?

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I think kc got us on their radar like we have the pats on ours

    • hdogg48

      I see next up for the Pats is the Saints in New Orleans.

      Do you think Drew Brees is liking his chops after Alex Smith
      torched NE for 4 TD passes and a QB rating of 145?

    • Al Webber

      My thoughts haven’t changed. I’ve always thought that the Pats were beatable. I’m pretty sure I’ve made comments to that effect even when a lot on here were all doom and gloom.

      Ninckovic retired, Chris Long has gone, the trade for Ealy was a bust. Their front seven is not strong. That hasn’t changed overnight. Yes they have added Gilmore, but a good secondary doesn’t matter if the front seven can’t stop the run and can’t rush the passer – as was shown last night.

      Brady is 40. He’s declining. Older players can normally play at a high level for a short burst but they can’t maintain it over a 5 month season. I think the suspension was a blessing in disguise for him last year. I must admit that I didn’t expect a 16 of 36 performance in week one though, but he was always going to be struggling by the business end of the season.

      The Patriots will play better than they did last night. They have a lot of new players who haven’t gelled yet. There were blown coverages that were not like a Belichick coached team. They will be a tough team to beat but they aren’t anything to be scared of.

    • Just week 1.. a lot will happen between then. Have the Browns this week & Depot posting this? You get an ESPN C’mon Man!

    • RickM

      The Gillette Stadium thing was rare, and I agree it was a smack down. But if you think that’s the same Patriots you will see in January, I’ll take that bet any day of the year. I really don’t overreact to one loss. We got whipped 34-3 by Philadelphia last year and came within a game of the SB. Sports fans should have learned years ago not to put too much stock in one or even two games. But that will never change. If N.E. is still struggling in mid-season, then we’ll talk.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      and I actually picked them to win last night in our football pool

    • steelburg

      That sucks for KC because I thought he did a excellent job on Gronk all night.

    • Carl Mendelius

      I really don’t care, because I know for sure that the Steelers are wedded to the zone coverage and they are ready to live or die with it. Why they don’t have CBs or S that can play man coverage? It is obvious, they draft based on their system, the zone. The Steelers are okay beating everybody except the Pats. But what is the point?

    • Lil Smitty

      The Pats had Edleman. I thought Edleman should have been the MVP of the last two Super Bowls they won.

    • pcantidote

      As the broadcast kept reminding us last night, the Patriots have been here before. I’ll believe when I see them stack losses and just generally keep not looking like themselves.

    • Chris Hogan shined in the AFCCG because of all the other weapons NE had last year. Without Edleman, Brady’s security blanket, he looked lost. Brady completed less than 50% of his throws last night. And the only reason NE was even in the game in the first 3 quarters was because KC was beating KC; the fumble in the first quarter, many, many penalties, 3 of which were huge PIs by 39. If KC played clean, this game wouldn’t have been close.

    • pcantidote

      It will certainly be a good test to tell us if they really do have a problem. Would anyone really be surprised if Belichick and Co. pitch a shutout though?

    • hdogg48

      Wrong sport

      Go to the soccer webpage if you want to see shutouts.

    • pcantidote

      Is this the same great Andy Reid who couldn’t win a home playoff game last year against an average defense despite not giving up a touchdown? That one?

    • hdogg48

      Though Andy Reid never won a SB…I’m sure one
      day his bust will be on display in Canton.

      Other than Belichick he’s been the most successful
      coach in the NFL during the past 20 years.

    • pcantidote

      Uh, ok?

    • Dorian James

      Thank you, people are overly optimistic the chief defense is far more Superior than ours

    • hdogg48

      Good point…a losing streak is EXTREMELY doubtful.

      But…after last night I could EASILY see them not
      being able to secure home field in the playoffs.

    • RickM

      I doubt that there will be any shutouts (or near shutouts) until Hightower is back, Gilmore is more familiar with the D, etc. But you’re completely right, snap judgements in sports are never a good idea. I would love last night to be indicative of long-term problems for the Patriots, but it was one game and they were playing a good opponent.

    • hdogg48

      Gilmore got beat on that 75 yarder to Hill.

      Lots of wood for him to chop to make All Pro.
      Right now I question his ability to play elite against the elite.

    • Lil Smitty

      What I saw last night doesn’t make me think we will be able to beat the Patriots. Getting Bryant back, trading for Vance, Hunter, JuJu, and Conner additions to our offense encourages me. Adding Haden , Watt, and Wilcox with the Maturing of Burns, Davis, and Hargrove on the Defense encourages me.
      It more about what we do than what they have done.

    • It was twice but whatever.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Agree – Edelman is the key. Without him (or if he loses the ability to run crossing routes unencumbered all day!) Brady loses his easy underneath routes.
      BUT these guys are world champions and they still have their collective head – Belicheat on the sideline, Shady on the field – so I see last night as one game.
      I’ll take it though!! 😎

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Missed a WIDE OPEN TE on a sideline route in the first series!!! 😦

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Just like WE can now do!!! 😎

    • Luke Wroblewski

      Alexander the Great learned about his foes when he studied their battles against other armies. He was so much better equipped to handle them when he fought them later. And he went undefeated as a general because of that. The smartest people learn about their enemies when they aren’t playing them. That’s why the Patriots are so good, they study you and know about you. Our most recent data for the Patriots was a loss to the Chiefs. To claim that the team’s performance ‘doesn’t matter’ because they didn’t play us is simply ludicrous. If I were Tomlin, I’d be all over this footage from both KC’s and NE’s tapes, both were interesting.

    • Luke Wroblewski

      Not a bad hypothesis. Obviously a lot was going on, but the Chiefs did play a lot of man, taking away Brady’s quick throws, causing him to hold on to the ball for a split second longer. Chiefs defense looked really impressive.

    • nutty32

      There’s talk of Ninckovic coming back. But it seemed like their lack of WR talent came back to bite them as the article points out. Brady wasn’t really pressured til the end of the game & he had no one open. That was encouraging.
      Little African kids wearing 19 – 0 Tees listening to “Jump Around” on their walkmans – LoL.

    • francesco

      Brady not having his “go to” guy (Edelman) is a huge blow to his overall performance. Amendola was doing quite well taking Edelman’s place in the slot until he got injured. Gronkowski looks good. My take is that Cooks will need a couple of more games to be in sync with Brady. The Pats will be alot better come December.

    • RickM

      Many players on the Steelers played poorly in our 34-3 beatdown in Philly and in our 30-15 loss in Miami. It means little unless it becomes a trend. As for Gilmore, that looked like a communications issue in a new defensive backfield, which is not surprising. If he plays several bad games, it’s another story.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      And stick it to us!! 😧

    • Did you even watch the game? Amendola had a least 2 drops, Gronk dropped a TD, although Cooks looks like he needs more time to get on the same page with Brady.

    • nutty32

      Gilmore played well. That was a pretty darn good play design by the Kool-Aide man. Plus there’s rumors that that Hill kid can run a little bit.

    • hdogg48

      I agree, but is Gilmore THAT MUCH better than
      Burns or Haden….we’ll see.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      The Chefs didn’t have our # last PO season. Pats I agree with you.

    • AB still beats Gilmore like a drum…

    • hdogg48

      It will probably be a while before that Hill kid
      will be running again after the way he limped off the field.

      Still…Alex Smith not known for his great arm
      threw it 40 yards in the air…right on the button.

    • nutty32

      Alex Smith played the game of his life! Saints/Brees gonna struggle this year. Hightower didn’t look that badly injured, was already on the bike on the sideline.

    • Hill will be fine, he only had cramps, so they say…

    • Kevin Artis

      That’s true but they were within striking distance of a field goal and should of ran it three times and kick the field goal. Just as long as as you are putting up points.
      My point is we would ran the ball 3 times from our own 25 and then punted.
      You continue to move the ball and once you get in that field goal range you kick it. Add points is the key when you got the lead. Especially a high lead like Atlanta had.

    • He got rolled up on from behind, his ankle twisted in the pile up. He was on the bike but had an ice pack/heat pad on his shin. I wouldn’t be surprised if its a high ankle sprain that keeps him out for a few weeks.

    • nutty32

      Boooooo

    • francesco

      Yes i watched the game. I saw Amendola filling in nicely for Edelman. Yes a drop or two but even Edelman will drop a pass or two. Amendola was returning kicks and was a threat until he got injured. As for Gronk he almost caught that TD. It wadn’t an easy catch to make so i don’t really get your point. What i’m getting at is Brady needs Edelman to succeed. As much as Amendola filled in nicely it was not enough to get a win.

    • As you admit that you don’t care proves that you are a troll.

    • nutty32

      Last time I checked, Tomlin beat KC in the playoffs, so what are you crying about?
      Reid is a great coach too, tho. His players love him and always play hard for him.

    • Kevin Artis

      But Cowher strategy would not work in today’s NFL. The offenses are to potent and explosive. And the defenses can not hold up like they did back then.
      NE played a good game. 27 points in most contests would yield you a victory. Those two huge plays from KC (Wr & RB) was 14 points.
      I hope no one under estimates NE. They could go 15-1 the rest of the season

    • Amendola also muffed a punt and had 1 return for 8 yards, hardly a threat last night. So maybe he didn’t do that will in the return game.

      Yea I agree that wasn’t an easy catch for Gronk to make, but a catch he usually does make. And if that was Jesse James trying to make that catch and dropping it. Everyone would be calling to cut him on here.

    • RickM

      I think drawing conclusions from one game makes little sense, to me at least. History has proven that. And I expect the Patriots to rebound and be the SB contenders they always are.

      The only “but” I have is with respect to Julian Edelman’s loss. I was reading the other day that the Patriots are 215-44 with Brady and Edelman in the line-up . Without Edelman, they are now 33-20. That’s a massive difference in Win-Loss percentage. Edelman’s injury is the single biggest challenge the Patriots will face this year, as he was Brady’s security blanket in the passing game.

    • Doug Schnitzer

      It was just cramps hdogg

    • Daniel Sauritch

      If we beat the Browns on Sunday, we’ll have a one game lead on NE to start the season. I’ll take it.

    • hdogg48

      That’s true.

      Neither he or Andy Reid had ever beaten the Pats
      in Foxboro…ditto Ben and lots of others.

      Still for a 3rd round rookie to have THAT kind
      of game up there gives me hope of what Ben, Bell,
      Brown, and Bryant can do to them in December
      at the big ketchup bottle.

    • RickM

      It’s tough to know. We’ll know a lot more in 7-8 games about Burns’ Year 2 development, and we’ll probably learn pretty quickly about Haden.

    • francesco

      I think i would be more happy if the Dolphins win their division.

    • nutty32

      Amendola stinks & gives up as many splash plays as he makes.

    • RickM

      Apologies. Should have read your comment before I posted as I fully agree.

    • nutty32

      They have good corners & their safeties are pretty good, too.

    • francesco

      Glad we agree on this!

    • sixnine

      That’s almost 20 years worth of games that can’t be right

    • Michael James

      The Patriots have never been unbeatable, not even in their 2007 season and no team has come close to being as good as that one since. The Falcons would have whipped them, if not for a meltdown of epic proportions in the last SB.
      Talentwise I really don’t think that they’re (significantly) better than the other top teams (Seahawks, Packers, Steelers etc.) in this league. There are two things, however:
      1) The NFL is a matchup league. The Steelers way of playing (heavy zone schemes etc.) has never been able to defeat the Patriots. It was made abundantly clear yesterday, that zone schemes are deadly against them. In the first half KC were only rushing 3 and playing zone most of the time and their defense looked bad. In the second half they played much more man coverage and rushed 4 or 5 and suddenly that defense looked so much better. You also got to have the players to cover Gronk (covered by Berry) and Brady’s go-to-guy (covered by Peters).
      2) You can’t shoot yourself in the foot and you have to score TDs, not FGs. KC was far and away the better team yesterday and they were still trailing at the beginning of the 4th quarter, because they commited dumb penalties and brainfarts (bad returns). Usually that kills you against NE. They are so fundamentally sound, smart and commit very few penalties and turnovers, once your mistakes pile up, you’re in a huge disadvantage because NE won’t make those same mistakes.

    • I won’t underestimate them, but let also remember their QB is 40 years old, they lost their best WR (who doubles as their PR) for the year, they have no elite pass rusher on defense, and they lost their perennial pro bowl special teamer for they year.

      Let’s not overestimate them either. I doubt they go 15 – 1 but they will win the division and make the playoffs.

    • capehouse

      I’ll let you know as soon as I see the 2017 Steelers.

    • john bennett

      Until we actually do the same thing ourselves, no. Although I’m happy it smoothed one of the bumps in our road to host the AFCCG.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      You mean vs the Chiefs with the likes of Marcus Peters and Eric Berry? No, we are talking about our Steelers so I will just post a little reminder of his stat line for the game that mattered most to us.

      9 catches – 180 yards – 2 TD’s

      Looks like a Randy Moss stat line and we let Chris Hogan get it.

    • hdogg48

      Sorry I had the sound turned down.
      It looked like he was really hurting.

    • nutty32

      Man on the corners and zone in the middle was what Collinsworth was saying. No Edelman to exploit that & Cook is good but still a 1 trick pony.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      They didn’t have Gronk or Cooks though which you have to account for. By the time we play Brady he will be much more adjusted to his new circumstances just like he always seems to do.

      Until we actually beat the Pats, I won’t feel better about beating them.

    • RickM

      Duh, I did graduate…promise. You’re right. I went back to ‘Patriots Wire” and that is the TD-INT ratio. A 4.9 to 1 TD-INT ratio with Edeman in the line-up; a 1.7 to 1 without him. I’ll correct my comment. I did read their Won-Loss percentage without Edelman a few weeks ago and it was quite a difference, so I’ll try to find it and post it. Thanks for noticing the obvious error.

    • john bennett

      It is amazing that the loss of Edleman hurt this offense so bad. And then when Amendola went down they just fell apart.Just goes to show they are not mythical beings, but just the same as us when it comes to injury at key positions.

    • Your last sentence is a bit redundant isn’t it?

    • Luke Wroblewski

      Last I checked, Artie wasn’t covering him as much in that championship game, he was covering Edelman. He and Davis were new and were learning, but now with Haden, who knows what our secondary will be.

      Hogan had a solid game against us, but he’s not that great.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I just wanted to be clear for everyone lol.

      I mean seriously, people are using Hogans stat line from last night as a confidence booster? I wasn’t aware we had traded for the Chiefs secondary.

    • hdogg48

      And until last night Reid had never beaten
      a Brady/Bellichick team in Foxboro.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Why not? I would be too. They’re not going to call it every play. Be more physical with Pats inside WRs. Make Brady throw it deep and outside the #s. Don’t let em dink and dunk you to death.

    • nutty32

      Except they were trailing in the 4th & it was a tight game pretty much til the end. Did you even watch the game or were you too busy listening to a Stephen A. Smith podcast?

    • Kevin Artis

      You are right on all accounts. I’m no NE fan but they have the greatest football mine in football. They have always destroyed us when we play them when we thought we had an advantage. They rarely had elite receivers or a 1000 yard rusher. You never mentioned them with the elite defenses. If you look at there roster compared to ours, we should blow them out the stadium.
      I remember they were playing a WR at corner. I think they him playing some running back.
      Unless Belicheck is in the hospital and Brady is next to him I’m not counting them out regardless of the rest of the players status.