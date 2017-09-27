Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Will Run Defense Vs Bears Be One-Off Or Start Of A Trend?

    By Matthew Marczi September 27, 2017


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Was the shoddy run defense a one-game aberration?

    Let me preface this by saying that, no, we don’t know the answer. These questions are not always designed to have an answer—in fact, it’s frequently the opposite. It’s setting the table for a question that still requires an answer. In this case, the answer must be given on the field.


    And the Steelers will certainly be looking to provide an emphatic response on Sunday against the Ravens after they were embarrassed by the Bears to the tune of 220 rushing yards on 38 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. I have memorized those figures by now, such was their impact on the game.

    73 of those yards came on just three runs to close out the game in overtime, a 36-yarder succeeded by gains of 18 and 19 yards, the last ending in the end zone for the walk-off score.

    The Steelers have gotten measurably better in defending outside zone runs in recent years after they put greater emphasis on lateral mobility in their defensive linemen, but that proved to be little help on Sunday, in part because of those in the back eight missing their gaps, or members in the secondary failing to crack and replace. Missed tackles were a heavy burden as well.

    It would be unfortunate to see so much of their hard-earned progress over the years fall by the wayside. In truth, Sunday’s defense against the run seemed to get everything wrong at times in an unrepeatable manner.

    In spite of this, they still showed that they can play the run on isolated plays. They recorded six tackles for loss against the run, which is a high number. The Steelers did not lose yardage on any running play during the game. The Bears lost 18 yards.

    That is quite a small sliver for a silver lining, but it’s something. The Ravens’ running game—down two running backs, both starting guards, and generally worse at every position compared to last year sans left tackle—may prove to be a salve. But then again they don’t exactly have a good recent history in Baltimore.

    • CP72

      Let’s get Tuitt and Watt back and see if teams are willing to run the ball almost 40 times a game against us. I don’t know if we all appreciate how much 91 means to this defense.

      Alualu is a nice player, but Tuitt can completely wreck a teams blocking scheme.

    • Nolrog

      Well, if it is a trend, we’re going to find out quickly. Because every team we face is going to try that kind of running game against us. They better be working on stopping that this week.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Over pursuit allows them to make great plays in the backfield. Unfortunately it opens the possibility of cutbacks for big gains once in a while, which can be back breakers. A little more discipline is required.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Want to know what is the real problem of the Steelers this season? Ben is no longer a mobile QB, so he is just 75% of what he was five years ago. Plus Ben has never been particularly accurate, therefore he has become not a top 5 QB in the NFL but just a top 15. Better than him right now are: Rogers, Brady, Brees, Prescott, Ryan, Rivers, Wentz, Wilson, Mariota and Winston at least.

    • Kevin Artis

      The Bears had a make-shift offensive line as well and they still couldn’t stop them. Just imagine if they had the true starters and the people in the right position. Steelers never take advantage of a teams weakest.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      They usually soil the bed at least once a year. Hopefully, this will be the only one this year?

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Wake and Bake do ya? Although the QB’s listed make a good debate over some beer.

    • WreckIess

      I don’t think so because that game was just schemed horribly. Maybe I’m just being optimistic, but I think when the game plan sucks that badly Butler has to learn from it.

    • francesco

      Until the Steelers learn how to tackle we are going to see teams have success running against us. Until Shazier stops playing erratically we are
      going to allow big runs. And then there is the matter of playing stupid on the road.

    • NinjaMountie

      We gave up 204 yards to Ajayi in week 6 last season and then gave up only 33 yards to him in the playoffs.
      I’ll go with it was a one off. Sometimes things just don’t go the way you want them to for whatever reason.

    • NinjaMountie

      Where do you get that he isn’t particularly accurate throughout his career? Statements like that make it hard to give credibility to the rest of the post.
      Ben has consistently been in the top 10 in completion percentage throughout his career. There has been a couple of flyer years like last season but he’s always been there.

    • Carl Mendelius

      If you watch carefully, most of his passes are thrown up or down the receiver hands even the very short ones. He always demands very good receivers because his passes are almost never on the money. In his first years his mobility make up for this flaw and poor OL play, but now he is just a pocket QB with subpar accuracy and a very suspect OC in Haley.