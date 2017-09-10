2017 Week 1 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to kick off their 2017 regular season schedule against the Browns, but they will be doing so without Bud Dupree, their starting left outside linebacker. He was a game-day decision dealing with a shoulder injury. Anthony Chickillo will likely start in his place, but also expect to see rookie T.J. Watt playing on that side with James Harrison logging time on the right.

The Browns will also be without the player who is supposed to be their top pass-rusher, as first-overall draft pick Myles Garrett will miss a few weeks with an ankle injury. But they will certainly not be lacking a rookie presence, as Jabrill Peppers will start at safety and returner, David Njoku will start at tight end, and DeShone Kizer will be under center. The Steelers will be starting T.J. Watt at outside linebacker, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may line up as the kick returner and the slot receiver.