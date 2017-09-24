AFC North Week 3 Recap: Entire Division Loses On The Road Sunday

Sunday was a horrible day for the AFC North as all four teams lost in Week 3 on the road.

The Baltimore Ravens took the first AFC North loss early Sunday morning when they were blown out 44-7 in London, England by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 8 of his 18 total pass attempts for 28 yards and threw two interceptions before being pulled from the game at the end of the third quarter.

The Cleveland Browns were the next AFC North team to suffer a loss on Sunday as they were beaten by the Indianapolis Colts 31-28 on the road. Browns quarterback Deshone Kizer completed 22 of his 47 total pass attempts in the game for 242 yards and threw two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Browns offense also rushed for 111 yards in the loss.

The Browns defense let Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett throw for 259 yards on 24 attempts in the loss. Brissett scored two touchdowns on the ground in the game with both coming in the first half. He also threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with 5:14 left in the first half to give the Colts a 21-7 lead. Hilton caught seven passes in the game for 153 yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also lost Sunday afternoon in overtime to Chicago Bears on the road 23-17.





Bears running back Jordan Howard scored from 19 yards out to win the game for the Bears, who only ran four plays in overtime. Howard finished the game with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries and the Bears rushed for 220 yards as a team.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon only passed for 101 yards against the Steelers but it was good enough for his team to get the win. Glennon, who beat the Steelers in 2014 at Heinz Field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed just 15 passes against the Steelers and threw one touchdown and one interception. Only one Bears wide receiver registered a reception in the game.

The Steelers definitely helped the Bears out on Sunday as they turned the football over twice and had a field goal attempt blocked. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbled away the football while being sacked in the first half and wide receiver Eli Rogers muffed an early first quarter punt that was ultimately recovered by the Bears.

Roethlisberger, who was sacked three times by the Bears defense on Sunday, completed 22 of his 39 pass attempts in the game for 235 yards and a touchdown. His lone scoring toss went to wide receiver Antonio Brown from 7-yards out with 5:42 left in the first half. Brown finished the game with 10 catches for 110 yards on 14 total targets.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for just 61 yards on his 15 total carries against the Bears. He did, however, have a one-yard touchdown run with 6:43 left in the third quarter. Bell also caught six passes for 37 yards in the loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals closed out the AFC North’s losing day out Sunday afternoon with a 27-24 road overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers tied the Bengals at 24 with 17 seconds in the fourth quarter when quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver Jordy Nelson from 3-yards out. In overtime, Rodgers hit wide receiver Geronimo Allison with a deep pass down the left side of the field for a gain of 72 yards with 7:30 left in the extra quarter. Two plays later, Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a 27-yard field goal to win the game.

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 pass attempts in the game for 313 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and one interception.

In a losing effort, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts in the game for 212 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught one of those touchdown passes from Dalton and finished the game with 10 receptions for 111 yards.

In Week 4 AFC North action, the 2-1 Ravens will host the 2-1 Steelers with the outright division lead up for the grabs. The 0-3 Browns will host the 0-3 Bengals for the right to own the cellar in the AFC North.