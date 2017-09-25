Hot Topics

    Alejandro Villanueva Has Fastest Selling Jersey Over Last 24 Hours

    By Alex Kozora September 25, 2017 at 12:05 pm


    Alejandro Villanueva’s jersey and merchandise has skyrocketed to tops of the league over the last 24 hours, per a report from ESPN.

    Jeremy Fowler got the information from a spokesman from Fanatics, the NFL’s online store.

    “A spokesman for Fanatics, which runs the NFL’s online store, confirmed to ESPN that, over the past 24 hours, more Villanueva gear, including jerseys and name and number T-shirts, has been ordered than for any other NFL player.” 

    Villanueva stood in front of the rest of the Steelers outside the tunnel, while the rest of the team remained inside on the edge, for the anthem. He, of course, served as an Army Ranger before ending his tour and resuming his football career.

    Many are supporting Villanueva even more now after he appeared to, as David Todd put it on today’s Terrible Podcast, “break rank,” with the rest of the team.


    Villanueva was reportedly unavailable for comment after Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

    Teammates haven’t offered much of a comment on his decision and if the team knew his intentions. Ben Roethlisberger said he had no problem with Villanueva’s choice. James Harrison seemed to imply he didn’t know Villanueva was going to stand outside the tunnel.

    “We thought we were all in attention with the same agreement, obviously,” Harrison said. “But, I guess we weren’t.”

    Others, like Chris Hubbard, said Villanueva was “cool” with the Steelers’ decision to remain in the tunnel for the anthem. Clearly, we don’t know enough to comment on what exactly happened in the 48 hours prior to the game.

    Either way, Villanueva is a guy who has tried to remain out of the limelight. Heck, he was downright sheepish during his contract talks. Now, he’s in the national spotlight.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      Integrity sells, some things are more important then SportsBall.

      If Tomlin had a jersey I would burn it

    • Dillan Walker

      Tomlin should’ve put a stop to this before it started tearing the locker room in half and worse… The fan base is f*cking loosing it all together… Upsetting. I just want foobaw

    • JohnB

      Yeah its shocking the impact this guy had yesterday. I have Ravens fans friends changing their profile pic to the one of him saluting. Its crazy.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      Steeler Nation is appalled by Tomlin’s actions and rightfully so.
      NFL has a full blown PR disaster on its hands with no end in sight.
      NFL thought SJW theatrics were good for business, now they will suffer….BIGLY

    • LucasY59

      I totally support and respect Villanueva, but buying his Jersey supports the NFL (who lots of people are protesting now…especially the ones who have decided what he did yesterday was reason to go buy a jersey) I think (and HOPE) he gets some sort of revenue share from these sales

      as for my opinion on whats going on right now, Like I said I appreciate what AV did (as a fellow former Army serviceman) but also understand what the point of the protest is (I dont think what they are doing to protest is not as effective as it could be, and does more to stir up emotions than it does action, so IMO very ineffective and only adds to the dissension) as for the Steelers deciding to stay off the field I think it is one of the more respectable ways to approach the situation (would much rather they stay off the field than sit on the bench…just my opinion but that is worse than taking a knee) and doing so as mainly a complete show of solidarity I can respect it, but they would have much more respect from me if they decided to stand with Al and show their solidarity that way instead

    • Bradys_Dad

      And unfortunately he will get “0” $ out of this.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      “DUTY, HONOR, COUNTRY.” Villanueva gets it. And Americans love him for it

    • Bradys_Dad

      BIGLY – that was absolutely perfect …………….. BIGLY – truly LOL

    • John Smith

      NFL=Not for Long.

    • Smitty 6788

      Speak for yourself I’m apart of Steelers nation and know many more that have 0 problem with what Tomlin did I’m 1000% behind his decision

    • Dillan Walker

      What decision?? He didn’t make a decision. And if he had he pretty well said his decision would of had everyone on the field. He clearly said he didn’t like being subjected to politics in his job. So stand behind Tomlins decision to be on the field while 99% of his players are in the tunnel

    • Dan

      That’s my delemma now. I only buy overpriced jerseys about once a decade and I’m now due. I pretty much decided I was going to get a Villanueva and yesterday confirmed that decision. But indeed the NFL that stirred up this mess, allowed other teams to move franchises and has been so unfair to so many people, is where the profits will go. I do want to show support for the team and for AV specifically, but now thinking may just buy an unlicensed jersey and send the price difference in a donation to the USO or DAV.

    • steelburg

      I agree. No matter what they decided to do I was hoping they did it as a team. They decided as a team to not take the field and AV came out of the tunnel I think that was a bad look. Not a bad look that he stood and respected the flag but just a bad look that he basically went against what the team had decided on together. I think that in small part can explain why this team has looked bad in areas where we thought they would flourish because it shows a individual going against what has been decided on as a team. Like I said I am not against AV standing and respecting the flag but if they all agreed on it it should have done by everyone. Just like Ben did he could have Been at the front of the line or tunnel still showing respect but with the team. I think the message Tomlin was trying to send was that we will be together as a team no matter what and when 1 player separates himself from that group it doesn’t show that.

    • Dillan Walker

      I would’ve rather had a Jerry Jones situation one way or the other from Mr Rooney. Saying hey this is my team this is what were doing

    • tequila0341

      Bought a Villanueva jersey before this nonsense. Disgusted to think that my purchase could mean that some Trumpkins think I’m on their side. Can’t wear it outside anymore.

    • Dillan Walker

      I’ll take the Jersey if your gonna waste it being afraid to wear it…

    • tequila0341

      LOL – not afraid. I don’t want to be associated with Trumpkins, no way no how.

    • Chiricano

      I respect the coach for trying to keep the team together; as a US Army Officer, Ranger and decorated war hero; Villanueva has no choice but answer the call when the colors are uncovered and the anthem is played! It has nothing to do with what Trump says or does not say! He did his best to stand up for both worlds, I respect him.

    • Dillan Walker

      Again, I’ll take it then, call me whatever

    • John Noh

      I can’t post the link but Shannon Sharpe was on his talking heads show today calling out AV for “being wrong” for going against the team. Something about defying the team’s vote would jeopardize lives or something, as it would in the military. Somebody check horse face for CTE because I don’t know how you can express this inane point of view otherwise.

    • tequila0341

      Hmmmm. No.

    • Luke Shabro

      I’m not horribly upset about the protests. As someone who served I recognize and respect their right to protest. I don’t get bent out of shape about it as they’re not stomping on or burning the flag even if I do think there are better ways to further your cause. But AV has been one of my favorites for a while, basically the opposite of Bell. I don’t really buy jerseys but it seems every couple weeks AV does something that makes me want to buy his even more.

    • Luke Shabro

      Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, and all their ilk aren’t worth listening to. None of them has served a thing in their life besides themselves. They don’t know dick about true analysis of football and they sure don’t have any understanding of politics or service.

    • Katie

      It’s about AMERICA not Trump. Villanueva is a true American Patriot. I’ll buy the Shirt.

    • John Noh

      That’s a rather cynical view, I have to say. President Trump isn’t the country nor is he the ideals that AV stood up for when he stood respectfully for the anthem. I’d bet that the vast, vast majority of the AV jersey purchases have to do with to do with showing respect and admiration for AV’s actions, not because of political affiliation.

    • LucasY59

      I agree, but AV is a special situation in all of this and thats why instead of staying off the field they all shouldve been out there Standing with AV, they dont have to put their hands over their heart and if they lock arms in solidarity I can even respect that, but AV is not going to disrespect something he has fought for and in some ways I am sure he stands because of his former (teammates) brothers in arms, just as much for respect for the Flag and Anthem, he has EARNED that, and no matter what the other teammates think they should respect him for what he has done

    • steelburg

      I said in a post below that I didn’t agree with AV separating himself from the team. I think that once you agree on something as a team it should be held up. I think he could have easily stood at the front of the tunnel with the team like Big Ben did and saluted the flag still without separating himself from the group.

    • Harley Crockett

      Blood is indeed thicker than water

    • You are retarded if you think not participating in the national anthem was directed at our brave service men and woman. Yesterday the entire league, commish, owners, and NFLPA stood united against one man and one man only, Trump and his divisive words.

    • Katie

      Yes because he is a great American who served his country bravely and honors his fellow fallen soldiers in Soldier Field. It is the American National Anthem not the Trump anthem. Soldiers died to keep the flag from falling in battle and these cowards cower in the locker room.