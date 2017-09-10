Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Provides Spark, Offense As Steelers Beat Browns 21-18

    By Daniel Valente September 10, 2017 at 03:15 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening day victory over the Cleveland Browns was a game marked by returns. The return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Haden to Ohio, the return of Martavis Bryant and Le’Veon Bell and most importantly the return of Steelers’ football.

    Oh and the return of gameday anxiety. Though the Steelers emerged victorious, the win was not an easy one to grab. Up 21-10 late, the Browns converted a 4th and goal along with a two-point conversion to make it 21-18. But just like in past seasons, the Steelers turned to Brown to aid in the victory. High pointing the football in between two Browns defenders, Brown was able to convert a crucial 2nd and 12 to help close out the victory.

    That reception was one of Brown’s 11 on the day, totalling 182 yards receiving.

    While Brown helped preserve the victory on the offensive side of the ball, first round draft pick T.J. Watt was his defensive counter part. Making his NFL debut, Watt showed off the athleticism and upside many raved about back in April. With two sacks and an incredible interception off Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, Watt’s impressive debut was instrumental in the Steelers’ victory.

    Despite Watt being able to electrify the fanbase on his debut, the Steelers’ offense could not find their spark early. Plagued with lackluster execution and penalties, the ‘Killer Bs’ struggled to take flight early. The most disappointing of the foursome was Bell who finished with just 47 total yards in his first game back since his summer holdout.


    With a known name in Brown and a rookie in Watt doing their part in victory, the darkhorse contributor for the day was the Danny Smith led special teams unit. It did not take long for the unit to make their mark, as on the Browns’ first drive, special teams ace Tyler Matakevich made his presence known with a blocked punt. Outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo recovered the punt in the end zone to give the Steelers their first touchdown of the season and an early lead.

    Exhaustion soon settled in after the Steelers’ came out hot in the first. With their defense on the field for over 12 minutes in the first quarter, the Browns were able to take advantage of a tired defense. After a long drive, aided by a pass interference penalty on safety Sean Davis, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer tied the game at seven with a quarterback sneak into the end zone.

    With the game now tied, the Steelers’ felt the pressure to score and once again it was Brown who led the way, taking a short pass from Roethlisberger 50 yards into Cleveland territory. And after a few more receptions, Roethlisberger turned to his security blanket tight end Jesse James to take the lead. With 49-seconds left in the second quarter, Roethlisberger connected with James to cap off the drive and go ahead 14-7 heading into the half.

    Commotion around the arrival of newly acquired tight end Vance McDonald quickly ended, James emerging as the front runner of the two. James finished with five receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns, while McDonald was left reception-less.

    While a victory is a victory, the Steelers’ will leave their debut game with much bulletin board material to work with. A lack of discipline will be one of the biggest moving points moving forward as the Steelers look to reduce from the 144 penalty yards they committed today. They will have one week to do so as the Steelers now return home and prepare for next Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
    • Paddy

      THEY need new OC and DC badly. That was a disgrace.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      uggggggggggly game.

    • CountryClub

      A biceps injury for Tuitt is not what I wanted to hear. If it’s torn, he could be done.

    • John Phillips

      Hardly. It was sloppy, for sure…but a ‘disgrace’?

    • DAWAARE

      tuit just signed a massive contract, and now he could be gone for the year
      GReaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat

    • steelburg

      A ugly win but I will take it. A win is a win.

    • WreckIess

      Winners:
      AB
      Watt
      The pass rush
      Jesse James
      AB again

      Losers:
      Penalties
      The Oline
      Play calling

    • The Chin

      Step away from the ledge

    • nikgreene

      You mean the game where they had 7 sacks on defense, out gained the Browns by 60 yards, and ultimately won? I agree it wasn’t well played all the way around, and they had way too many penalties. Plenty of room for improvement, but at least the Steelers got the W.

    • T3xassteelers

      AB and Watt should be the only winners. That game was pitiful. Still, wins a win. Offense looked VERY vanilla..

      Edit: And James too

    • T3xassteelers

      I thought the D played great except a few moments… The penalties were killer on both sides.

    • nutty32

      AB is just incredible, unbelievable, amazing.

    • Jordan James

      No one ever blames Tomlin. Huh.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Remember when people were complaining about AB getting paid due to “locker room distractions” and only “touching the ball 7 times a game”?

    • T3xassteelers

      AB is love, AB is life…. That is all.

    • NinjaMountie

      Chickillo? Jesse James?

    • T3xassteelers

      Added James in lol, Chick had a good 1st quarter but the TD was a product of Matakevich and the sack was nice but they had 7 haha

      Hayward also played really good

    • nutty32

      Last time I checked, they won. They didn’t cover but the game wasn’t as close as the final score, either. Some people just choose to be unhappy and angry. I blame AM talk radio.

    • frasefra

      Agree, but + Chickillo…2 sacks, lead the team in tackles.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tomlin used AB like Cowher used the Bus. Maintain a lead with key first diwns.

    • T3xassteelers

      Definitely one of the better players today, but IMO he kind of diminished as the game wore

    • frasefra

      Agreed

    • nutty32

      Good mix of pressure and coverage sacks to boot.

    • AndyR34

      Once again, a Steeler team is unprepared for a poor opponent and unprepared for the start of the season. Butler’s defense almost made another rookie QB look very competent, Bell should have held out another week, and I guess Bryant was being defended by Richard Sherman or Revis in disguise.

    • pooholla

      man, i’m about to buy myself another antonio brown jersey… yeah, he can be a little diva-esque at times, but when the result of his off-season/training camp work is an 11 catch 180+yd game in comparison to our other marquee players result of their offseason/training camp …. work? is ……. yeah. give ab anything he wants.

    • NinjaMountie

      He had two

    • Jordan James

      Wait, I’m confused. So Haley is responsible for the bad offense but Tomlin gets credit for the use of AB.

    • AndyR34

      Go ahead…tell me that you expected Chick to have two sacks and 6 tackles

    • Kevin artis

      Definitely sloppy game but a win is a win. I’ll take it.
      Need to practice target area on hits. If we wasn’t beating ourselves it would of been a blow out or not as close

    • Steeler4Ever

      curious , how do you tear a tricep or bicep?

    • T3xassteelers

      Was anyone focusing on Haden? I saw him get beat a few times, but thought he played well overall

    • T3xassteelers

      Lol.. You’re right, I didn’t

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well one time that he appeared to be beat he was actually in cover two. I thought he played well for the most part. Still gelling with the rest of the guys back there. Going to be a process.

    • Jordan James

      Tie a rope to your wrist and to the bumper of a car. Place your back to the car, bend your arm and resist; then have some one hit the gas pedal. Some of those lineman are as big as a car.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yeah, the one where Mitchell came over right near our 10 yard line? Almost had a pick too. I’m excited to see him get more comfortable with communication and such with the others.

    • Kevin artis

      We definitely look rusty on both sides of the ball. But the defense gets a slight pass as you had three players in the secondary just get there about a week ago. I was surprised no obvious blown coverages.
      Bell just didn’t look like himself and that’s from being away from football since the AFCCG.
      Bryant has been out the league for a year and looks like it. I would activate JUstin Hunter but he offers nothing on special teams. I still keep Bryant but work him in. We need another option then Brown. But it’s only the first game.

    • Daniel Valente

      Might be more injuries than just a torn bicep with this method lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      Also made a play on a blitz too. I tell you what I was very very cautious about the signing, but I am much more optimistic about it now. I get that it was only one game against a team that will be picking in the top half of the draft, but he looked healthy and made some good plays.

    • Jordan James

      lol

    • Kevin artis

      I was watching him but he was burnt a few times. Just lucky it was a rookie qb. Burns didn’t look much better.

    • T3xassteelers

      I really only saw Duke Johnson beat him (heard commentator say he slipped or something) and #80, but can’t remember if that’s the play where he was supposed to have safety help over the top.

    • T3xassteelers

      Another note, I really expected to see Vance see more action! Maybe that’s something where he needs more time with playbook whereas Haden was similar with ours.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      OC maybe. Defense is ok.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m okay with Haley.

    • AndyR34

      Ah-h-h the old ‘first game’ excuse. The Brownies are woefully deficient in talent compared to us…for now…but they came prepared to play the best game that they could. Sort of reminds me of the shellacking we took at the hands of the Ravens a few years ago. They came out ready to play the first game…we didn’t. The season worked out OK, but…it is a pattern for Tomlin…not ever ready to start the season.

    • Starbuck63

      So 7 sacks, an INT and a blocked punt resulting in a score is not not a pretty good day in your book?
      You know what they call an ugly win? A WIN!
      N.E. is usually the most prepared team in the universe and they got humiliated at home on Thursday.
      You can unfairly bitch about coaching all you want but, even though Bell and Ben looked rusty AF, the team held together and won.

    • No! He’s right! The only thing to do is…JUMP!